તમારા બાળકો રામ ભરોસે:વડોદરાની આ 24 સ્કૂલ પાસે જ ફાયર NOC છે, 203 સ્કૂલોમાં આગ લાગે તો બાળકોના જીવ જોખમમાં, તગડી ફી વસુલતી સ્કૂલોમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સુરક્ષિત નથી

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • વડોદરામાં સ્કૂલો ફાયર NOC અંગે જાગૃત નથી, માત્ર 27 સ્કૂલોએ જ ફાયર NOC માટે અરજી કરી, 24 સ્કૂલને NOC મળી
  • વડોદરા શહેર અને જિલ્લાની 700 સ્કૂલોમાંથી 70 સ્કૂલો પાસે જ ફાયર NOC છે, બાકીની 630 સ્કૂલો રામ ભરોસે ચાલે છે

ગુજરાત હાઇકોર્ટમાં થયેલી જાહેર હિતની અરજીને પગલે રાજ્યના શિક્ષણ વિભાગ દ્વારા વડોદરા સહિત રાજ્યમાં ચાલતી ગ્રાન્ટેબલ અને નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ શાળાઓની ફાયર NOCની વિગતો મંગાવવામાં આવી છે. વડોદરા શહેર-જિલ્લામાં 227 ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલ અને 550 જેટલી નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલો આવેલી છે. જેમાં વડોદરા શહેરમાં 125 ગ્રાન્ટેબલ અને 105 જેટલી નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલો છે. વડોદરા શહેરની 227 જેટલી ગ્રાન્ટેબલ અને નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલો પૈકી માત્ર 27 સ્કૂલો દ્વારા જ ફાયર NOC માટે ફાયર બ્રિગેડમાં અરજી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જે પૈકી 24 સ્કૂલોને ફાયર બ્રિગેડ દ્વારા NOC આપવામાં આવી છે અને અન્ય 3 સ્કૂલો દ્વારા પુરતા દસ્તાવેજો રજૂ કરવામાં ન આવતા ફાયર NOC આપવામાં આવી નથી. નોંધનીય બાબત એ છે કે, વડોદરામાં શહેરમાં 203 જેટલી સ્કૂલોમાં ફાયર NOC નથી. આમ વડોદરાની 203 સ્કૂલોમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ રામભરોસે અભ્યાસ કરી રહ્યા છે અને લાખ્ખો રૂપિયાની ફી વસુલતી સ્કૂલો વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સુરક્ષા બાબતે જાગૃત નથી.

વડોદરા શહેર-જિલ્લાની 700 જેટલી સ્કૂલો પૈકી 70 સ્કૂલો પાસે ફાયર NOC છે
ગુજરાત હાઇકોર્ટમાં સ્કૂલોમાં ફાયર NOC અંગેની જાહેર હિતની અરજી દાખલ થતાં રાજ્યના શિક્ષણ વિભાગ દ્વારા રાજ્યની તમામ સ્કૂલોની ફાયર NOCની વિગતો જે-તે શહેરની શિક્ષણાધિકારીની કચેરી પાસે વિગતો મંગાવતા પરિપત્ર જારી કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેના આધારે વડોદરા જિલ્લા શિક્ષણાધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા વિગતો મોકલવામાં આવી હતી. વડોદરા જિલ્લા શિક્ષણાધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા વડોદરા શહેર-જિલ્લામાં આવેલી ગ્રાન્ટેબલ અને નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ 700 જેટલી સ્કૂલો પૈકી 70 સ્કૂલો પાસે ફાયર NOC હોવાનું જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે.

લાખ્ખો રૂપિયાની ફી વસૂલતી સ્કૂલો પાસે પણ NOC નથી
ઉલ્લેખનિય બાબત એ છે કે, વડોદરા શહેર-જિલ્લામાં આવેલી સ્કૂલો દ્વારા મનસ્વી રીતે હજારો-લાખ્ખો રૂપિયા વાલીઓ પાસેથી ફી વસુલ કરવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ, વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સુરક્ષા માટે કોઇ પગલા ભરવામાં આવતા નથી. વડોદરા શહેરની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો વડોદરા શહેરમાં 125 જેટલી ગ્રાન્ટેબલ અને 105 જેટલી નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલો આવેલી છે. પરંતુ, માત્ર 24 સ્કૂલોના સંચાલકો દ્વારા ફાયર NOC માટે ફાયર બ્રિગેડમાં અરજી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જે પૈકી 24 સ્કૂલોને NOC આપવામાં આવી છે. અન્ય 3 સ્કૂલો દ્વારા પુરતા દસ્તાવેજો ન હોવાથી તેઓને NOC આપવામાં આવી નથી.

દસ્તાવેજોની પુર્તતા કરીને NOC આપી દેવામાં આવે છે
ફાયર બ્રિગેડના ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર પાર્થ બ્રહ્ણભટ્ટે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારી પાસે 27 સ્કૂલોએ ફાયર NOC માટે અરજી કરી હતી. જે પૈકી 24 સ્કૂલોના જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજોની પુર્તતા કરીને NOC આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. અન્ય 3 સ્કૂલો દ્વારા જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજો રજૂ ન કરતા તેઓને NOC આપવામાં આવી નથી. અમારા દ્વારા જે કોઇ સ્કૂલ, સંસ્થા સહિત કોઇ પણ ફાયર NOC માટે અરજી કરે છે. તેઓના દસ્તાવેજોની પુર્તતા કરીને NOC આપી દેવામાં આવે છે.

વડોદરા શહેરમાં આવેલી 227 ગ્રાન્ટેબલ-નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલો પૈકી ફાયર NOC લેનાર 24 સ્કૂલો નીચે મુજબ છે
1. બિલ્લબોંગ હાઇ. ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્કૂલ
2. પોદરા વલ્ડ સ્કૂલ
3. ટેન્ડર ફિટ એકેડમી- સંત કબિર સ્કૂલ
4. ઓમ ગાયત્રી એજ્યુકેશન અને ટ્રસ્ટ
5. શ્રી ધ સોસાયટી ઓફ સેન્ટબેસીલ ટ્રસ્ટ સ્કૂલ
6. બ્રાઇટ પ્લે સેન્ટર
7. અવલોન વર્લ્ડ સ્કૂલ
8. અવલોન વર્લ્ડ સ્કૂલ
9. આત્મીય વિદ્યાલય
10. અક્ષર પબ્લિક સ્કૂલ
11. વાયબ્રન્ટ વેવ્સ ઇન્ટરનેશનલ એકેડમી
12. સૈશવ સ્કૂલ
13 ડી.આર. અમીન મમોરીયલ સ્કૂલ
14. રોયલ એજ્યુવર્લ્ડ
15 પ્રિન્સ અશોકરાજે ગાયકવાડ સ્કૂલ
16. એસ.એસ.વી. સ્કૂલ
17. બરોડા પબ્લિક સ્કૂલ
18. ઉત્કર્ષ વિદ્યાલય
19. બ્રાઇટ ડે સ્કૂલ (સી.બી.એસ.સી.)
20. મંગલા સીનર્જીસ
21. વિઠ્ઠલ વિદ્યાલય
22. શ્રી સ્વામી વિવેકાનંદ વિદ્યાલય(ગુજરાતી માધ્યમ)
23. શ્રી સ્વામી વિવેકાનંદ વિદ્યાલય. (અંગ્રેજી માધ્યમ)
24. શ્રી સ્વામી વિવેકાનંદ વિદ્યાલય. (CBSE)

આ 3 સ્કૂલોના દસ્તાવેજ અપૂરતા હોવાથી ફાયર NOC આપવામાં આવી નથી

1. ભારતીય વિદ્યાભવન 2. નૂતન વિદ્યાલય 3. આનંદ બાલવાડી

સ્કૂલ સંચાલકો વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સુરક્ષામાં ઉણા ઉતર્યા
ઉલ્લેખનિય બાબત છે કે, વડોદરા શહેર-જિલ્લામાં 700 જેટલી ગ્રાન્ટેબલ અને નોન ગ્રાન્ટેબલ સ્કૂલો આવેલી છે. પરંતુ, વડોદરા શહેરની 24 સહિત 70 સ્કૂલોને બાદ કરતા એક પણ સ્કૂલ દ્વારા ફાયર NOC લેવામાં આવી નથી. સ્કૂલો દ્વારા મનસ્વી રીતે વાલીઓ પાસેથી ફી વસુલ કરવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ, તેની સામે સ્કૂલ સંચાલકો વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સુરક્ષામાં ઉણાં ઉતર્યા છે. જ્યારે કોઇ સ્કૂલમાં દુર્ઘટના સર્જાશે ત્યારે સરકાર અને સ્થાનિક તંત્ર દોડતું થશે. જે રીતે હાલમાં હાઇકોર્ટમાં સ્કૂલોમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટી અંગે થયેલી જાહેર હિતની અરજી થતાં થયું છે.

