વડોદરા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસમાં ભાવિનનું નિવેદન:2 માર્ચે રાત્રે અમે આપઘાત કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું, પિતાએ મારી બહેન પાસે સુસાઇડ નોટ લખાવી, પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડામાં જંતુનાશક દવા નાંખી બધાને પીવડાવી

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
વડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઇ રહેલા ભાવિન સોની
વડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઇ રહેલા ભાવિન સોની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ વેચેલા મકાન પર લોન ચાલતી હોવાથી દસ્તાવેજ થઇ શક્યો નહોતો
  • 4 માર્ચે અશોકભાઇને 23.50 લાખ રૂપિયા પરત કરવાનો વાયદો કર્યો હતો
  • નાણાંની વ્યવસ્થા ન થતાં પરિવારે 3 માર્ચે સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરતા ત્રણ સભ્યોના મોત

વડોદરાના સમા સ્પોટ્સ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષની સામે આવેલી સ્વાતી સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા સોની પરિવારે સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. આ ચકચારી બનાવમાં પરિવારને મકાન ખરીદનાર રૂપિયા 23.50 લાખ 4 માર્ચે પરત આપવાનો વાયદો કર્યો હતો, પરંતુ, નાણાંની વ્યવસ્થા ન થતાં પરિવારે 3 માર્ચના રોજ સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. પરિવારના મોભી નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ 2 માર્ચેની રાત્રે પરિવારના સભ્યોને ભેગા કરીને 3 માર્ચના રોજ આપઘાત કરીને લેવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું. બપોરે 2 કલાકે નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ દીકરી રીયા પાસે સુસાઈડ નોટ લખાવી હતી. તે બાદ પિતાએ પરિવારને જંતુનાશક દવા ભેળવેલ પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડા બધાને પીવડાવી દીધી હતી.

નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ મંગળ બજારની દુકાન વેચી નાખી હતી
DCP ઝોન-4 લકધીરસિંહ ઝાલાએ આ સામૂહિક આપઘાતના બનાવમાં બચી ગયેલા ભાવિન સોનીએ આપેલા નિવેદન અંગેની સિલસીલાબદ્ધ વિગતો આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 30-35 વર્ષ પહેલાં નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીની મંગળ બજારમાં મહેન્દ્રકુમાર એન્ડ બ્રધર્સ નામની પ્લાસ્ટીકની ભાડાની દુકાન હતી. જે દુકાનના માલિક કનૈયાલાલ ખંડેલવાલ હતા. જેઓની દુકાનની બાજુમાં અમારી માલિકીની દુકાન હતી. જે દુકાનના અમને રૂપિયા 11 લાખ મળતા અમે દુકાન ખાલી કરી દીધી હતી, ત્યાર બાદ નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ મુન્શીના ખાંચામાં અલી ટ્રેડર્સ નામની દુકાનમાં નોકરી કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું અને અમારી દુકાનના મળેલા રૂપિયા 11 લાખમાંથી રૂપિયા 8 લાખના ખર્ચે સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીની માલિકીના મકાનમાં રિનોવેશન કરાવ્યું હતું અને બાકી વધેલા રૂપિયા 3 લાખ મંગળ બજારમાં એક સિંધી વેપારી સાથે તાળાં-ચાવીનો ભાગીદારીમાં ધંધો શરૂ કર્યો હતો. ત્રણેક વર્ષ સુધી ધંધો ભાગીદારીમાં કર્યાં બાદ સિંધી ભાગીદાર સાથે મન દુઃખ થતાં છૂટા થઇ ગયા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ તેઓ ઘરે જ રહેતા હતા.

સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીના ઘરમાં પડેલા દાદા અને પૌત્રાના મૃતદેહ
સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીના ઘરમાં પડેલા દાદા અને પૌત્રાના મૃતદેહ

2019માં 25 લાખમાં સ્વાતી સોસાયટીનું મકાન વેચવા માટે સોદો નક્કી કર્યો
ડીસીપીએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ધંધો બંધ કર્યાં બાદ નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીને એચ.એસ.બી.સી. બેંક, આવાસ ફાઇનાન્સ અને જના ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીઓમાંથી સ્વાતી સોસાયટી ખાતેના માલિકીના મકાન ઉપર લોન લીધી હતી, પરંતુ, કોઇ કામ ધંધો ન હોવાના કારણે લોનના હપ્તા ભરવા પણ મુશ્કેલ થઇ ગયા હતા અને દેવું વધવા લાગ્યું હતું. દેવામાંથી બહાર નીકળી જવા માટે નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ પોતાનું માલિકીનું મકાન રૂપિયા 40 લાખમાં વેચવા માટે ડિસેમ્બર-2018માં સ્થાનિક અખબારોમાં જાહેરાત આપી હતી. મકાનની જાહેરાત આપ્યા બાદ મકાન લે-વેચનું કામ કરતા રાજેશ રાઠોડ દ્વારા અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી અને તેમના પુત્ર સંજય મિસ્ત્રીનો સંપર્ક થયો હતો અને વર્ષ-2019માં અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી સાથે રૂપિયા 25 લાખમાં સ્વાતી સોસાયટીનું માલિકીનું મકાન વેચવા માટે સોદો નક્કી કર્યો હતો.

નાણાંની વ્યવસ્થા ન થતાં પરિવારે 3 માર્ચે સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરતા ત્રણ સભ્યોના મોત
નાણાંની વ્યવસ્થા ન થતાં પરિવારે 3 માર્ચે સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરતા ત્રણ સભ્યોના મોત

મકાન ઉપર લોન ચાલતી હોવાથી મકાનનો દસ્તાવેજ કરી આપ્યો નહોતો
સોદા પેટે અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રીએ રૂપિયા 7 લાખ નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીને આપ્યા હતા. બીજા રૂપિયા 5 લાખ ચેકથી અને રૂપિયા 6.50 લાખ રોકડા નરેન્દ્રભાઇને આપ્યા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રીને રજિસ્ટર બાનાખત કરી આપ્યો હતો, પરંતુ, મકાનનો કબજો આપ્યો ન હતો. દસ્તાવેજ માટે અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રીએ દબાણ કરતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ 13-3-020 સુધીની મુદ્દત માગી હતી. દરમિયાન નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી સાથે મકાનનો રૂપિયા 30 લાખમાં સોદો કર્યો હતો અને રૂપિયા 5 લાખ લઇ મકાનનો કબજો અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રીને સોંપીને નરેન્દ્રભાઇ પરિવાર સાથે સ્વાતી સોસાયટીમાં જ સી-13માં ભાડેથી રહેવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું, પરંતુ, મકાન ઉપર લોન ચાલતી હોવાથી નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રીને દસ્તાવેજ કરી આપ્યો ન હતો.

આપઘાતમાં મોતને ભેટેલા પિતા અને પુત્રીની ફાઇલ તસવીર
આપઘાતમાં મોતને ભેટેલા પિતા અને પુત્રીની ફાઇલ તસવીર

23.50 લાખ રૂપિયા પરત આપાવાના વાયદા પહેલા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું
અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી દસ્તાવેજ કરી આપવા માટે નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીને અવાર-નવાર જણાવતા હતા, પરંતુ, અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી દ્વારા ક્યારેય નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીને દસ્તાવેજ કરી આપવા માટે ધમકી આપતા ન હતા. જોકે, અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઇને જણાવતા હતા કે, મકાનનો દસ્તાવેજ કરી આપો અથવા મકાન પેટે આપેલા રૂપિયા 23.50 લાખ પરત કરી દો. અવાર-નવાર અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી દ્વારા નાણાંની માગણી કરવામાં આવતી હોવાથી નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ 4 માર્ચ-2021 પહેલા રૂપિયા 23.50 લાખ પરત કરી દેવા માટે વાયદો કર્યો હતો, પરંતુ, નાણાંની વ્યવસ્થા ન થતા. પરિવારે 2 માર્ચના રોજ સાંજે ભેગા મળી તા.3 માર્ચના રોજ સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરી લેવાનું નક્કી કરી લીધું હતું.

નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની ખંડેરાવ માર્કેટ ગયા હતા અને ત્યાંથી ગુજરાત સ્ટોર્સમાંથી જંતુનાશક દવા ખરીદીને લાવ્યા હતા
નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની ખંડેરાવ માર્કેટ ગયા હતા અને ત્યાંથી ગુજરાત સ્ટોર્સમાંથી જંતુનાશક દવા ખરીદીને લાવ્યા હતા

નરેન્દ્રભાઇ ગુજરાત સ્ટોર્સમાંથી જંતુનાશક દવા ખરીદીને લાવ્યા હતા
ડીસીપીએ જણાવ્યું કે, 3 માર્ચના રોજ સવારે 11-30 કલાકે નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની ખંડેરાવ માર્કેટ ગયા હતા અને ત્યાંથી ગુજરાત સ્ટોર્સમાંથી જંતુનાશક દવા ખરીદીને લાવ્યા હતા. જ્યારે ભાવિન સોની પોતાના ઘર નજીક આવેલ સૌરાષ્ટ્ર પાન મસાલામાંથી પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડા લઇ આવ્યો હતો. બપોરે 2 કલાકે નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ દીકરી રીયા પાસે સુસાઈડ નોટ લખાવી હતી. તે બાદ પિતાએ પરિવારને જંતુનાશક દવા ભેળવેલ પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડા બધાને પીવડાવી દીધી હતી. સુસાઇડ નોટને પોલીસે FSLમાં તપાસ માટે મોકલી આપી છે.

પિતાએ પરિવારને જંતુનાશક દવા ભેળવેલ પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડા બધાને પીવડાવી દીધી
પિતાએ પરિવારને જંતુનાશક દવા ભેળવેલ પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડા બધાને પીવડાવી દીધી
