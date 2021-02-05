તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • On The First Day Of The Dance Festival, 2 Plays With 5 Dances Were Performed, Dance Festival Was Organized By Anjali Memorial Committee

નૃત્યપર્વ:નૃત્યપર્વના પહેલા દિવસે 5 નૃત્ય સાથે 2 નાટ્યની પ્રસ્તુતી કરાઇ, અંજલી મેમોરીયલ કમિટી દ્વારા નૃત્યપર્વ યોજાયો

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
અંજલી મેમોરીયલ કમિટી વડોદરા દ્વારા ઇન્દિરા ગાંધી નેશનલ સેન્ટર ફોર આર્ટ્સ (IGNCA) ગુજરાત અને ઓફિસ ઓફ એલ્યુમનિ એફેર્સ એન્ડ ડોનર્સ રીલેશન, એમએસયુના સપોર્ટ સાથે 8 થી 10 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન નૃત્ય પર્વ 2021નું યોજાઇ રહ્યો છે. સન 1979માં અંજલીબેન મેર જે MSU નૃત્ય વિભાગના હેડ હતા તેઓનું અચાનક નિધન થતા તેમના શિષ્યા પ્રો. પારુલ શાહ છેલ્લા 40 વર્ષથી આ ફેસ્ટિવલનું આયોજન કરી રહ્યા છે. પ્રો પારુલ શાહે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કલાનગરીને કલાકારોનો પરિચય કરાવવા અને અંજલીબેનને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પણ કરવાનો આ પર્વનો હેતુ છે.

નૃત્યપર્વના પહેલા દિવસે IGNCAના મેમ્બર સેક્રેટરી ડો. સચિદાનંદ જોશી, લીલા વેંકટરમન, ડો. મોલી કૌશલ. રામા વૈદ્યનાથન, ડો. નવીન જાફા, ડો. પાર્વતી દત્તા અને અન્ય મહાન કલાકારોએ વક્તવ્ય આપ્યુ હતું. આ સાથે મોહિનીઅટ્ટમ, ભરતનાટ્યમ, કથ્થકલી, કથ્થક અને કુચિપુડી ડાન્સની પ્રસ્તુતિ કરાઇ હતી અને પ્રો. ફિલીમ ઝારીલીના 2 નાટ્યની પણ પ્રસ્તુતી કરાઇ હતી.

