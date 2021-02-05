તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Four Persons Including Brother And Nephew Beat Brother Mother And Wife Were Injured And Secretly Injured On Bajwa Karodia Road In Vadodara

મિલકત વિવાદમાં પરિવારમાં મારામારી:વડોદરાના બાજવા-કરોડિયા રોડ પર ભાઇ અને ભત્રીજા સહિત 4 શખસોએ ભાઇને માર્યો, માતા અને પત્નીને માર મારી ગુપ્ત ભાગે ઇજા પહોંચાડી

વડોદરા19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • પોલીસે ચારેય શખસ વિરૂદ્ધ મારામારીના ધાકધમકી સહિતની કલમો હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધીને કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

વડોદરા શહેરના બાજવા-કરચીયા રોડ પર મિલકત વિવાદમાં બે પરિવારો વચ્ચે ઝઘડો થયો હતો. જેમાં ભાઈ અને ભત્રીજા સહિત 4 શખસોએ ફરિયાદીની માતા અને પત્નીને લાકડીના ફટકા મારી ગુપ્ત ભાગે ઇજા પહોંચાડી હોવાનો બનાવ પોલીસ ચોપડે નોંધાયો છે. પોલીસે ચારેય શખસો વિરૂદ્ધ મારામારીના ધાકધમકી સહિતની કલમો હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

પરિવારમાં મિલકતમાં ઘણા સમયથી વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે
વડોદરા શહેરના બાજવા-કરચીયા રોડ પર આવેલી શામળ કાકાની ચાલીમાં રહેતા જશભાઈ અરવિંદભાઈ માળી છૂટક મજૂરી કરે છે. પોલીસ ફરિયાદમાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારો ભાઈ ગોપાલ રણછોડભાઈ માળી, ભત્રીજો સુનિલ, શશીકાંત અને જ્યોતિબેન ગામમાં જ રહે છે. અમારા પરિવારમાં મિલકત અંગે છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. બુધવારે હું ઘરે હાજર હતો, તે વખતે ગોપાલ અને સુનિલ લાકડાના દંડા લઈને ઘસી આવ્યા હતા અને તું અમારી પાસે બાપ દાદાની મિલકત કેમ માગે છે. તેમ કહી હુમલો કર્યો હતો.

લાકડાનો દંડો માથમાં મારતા ભાઇનું માથું ફાટી ગયું
ગોપાલભાઈ માળીએ જશભાઈ માળીને લાકડાનો દંડો માથે મારતા માથું ફાટી ગયું હતું આ દરમિયાન તેમની માતા બચાવવા દોડી આવતા સુનિલે તેમની માતાના ગુપ્ત ભાગે દંડો માર્યો હતો અને પત્નીને લાતો ફેંટો મારી હતી. આ બનાવના પગલે સ્થાનિક રહીશોએ દોડી આવી મામલો થાળે પાડ્યો હતો.

