રેસ્ક્યૂ:વડોદરાના વાસણા તળાવમાંથી રહસ્યમય રીતે ગુમ યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો, મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતુ મૂકનાર બે લોકોની શોધખોળ શરૂ

વડોદરા
વાસણા તળાવમાંથી મળેલો યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ - Divya Bhaskar
વાસણા તળાવમાંથી મળેલો યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ
  • સિંધરોટ પાસે ઉમેટા બ્રિજ ઉપરથી એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતું મૂક્યું હતું ફાજલપુર વાસદ બ્રિજ પરથી પણ એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતું મૂક્યું ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટીમે મહીસાગર નદીમાં બે લોકોની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરી

વડોદરા શહેરના વાસણા શ્રી કૃષ્ણ વિદ્યાલય પાસે આવેલા તળાવમાં બે દિવસ પૂર્વે રહસ્યમય રીતે ગુમ થયેલા યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ સવારે મળી આવ્યો હતો. તો બીજી બાજુ વડોદરા નજીક આવેલ મહીસાગર ઉપરના ઉમેટા બ્રિજ પરથી એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગરમાં પડતું મૂક્યું હતું. આ સાથે ફાજલપુર વાસદ બ્રીજ ઉપરથી પણ એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતું મૂક્યું હતું. વડોદરા ફાયર બ્રિગેડ દ્વારા મહીસાગર નદીમાં લાપતા બંને વ્યક્તિઓની શોધખોળ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

ફાયર બ્રિગેડે યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ બહાર કાઢ્યો
વડોદરા શહેરના વાસણા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી શ્રી કૃષ્ણ વિદ્યાલય પાસે આવેલા વાસણા ગામના તળાવમાં બે દિવસ પૂર્વે વાસણા ગામ વિસ્તારના રહેવાસી વિજય જેસીંગભાઇ સોલંકી ડૂબી ગયો હતો. આ બનાવની જાણ ફાયર બ્રિગેડને કરવામાં આવતા શોધખોળ શરૂ કરવામાં આવી હતી. દરમિયાન આજે સવારે ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટીમ દ્વારા તળાવમાંથી મૃતદેહ બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યો હતો અને પોલીસને સોંપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. પોલીસે આ રહસ્યમય મોત અંગે અકસ્માત મોતનો ગુનો દાખલ કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

ઉમેટા બ્રિજ ઉપરથી એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતું મૂક્યું
દરમિયાન આજે સવારે વડોદરા નજીક આવેલ સિંધરોટ પાસે ઉમેટા બ્રિજ ઉપરથી એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં કોઈક કારણસર પડતું મૂક્યું હોવાની જાણ ફાયરબ્રિગેડને થતાં ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટીમ રબર બોટ સાથે સ્થળ પર દોડી ગઇ હતી અને મહી નદીમાં લાપતા થયેલા વ્યક્તિની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી.

વાસદ બ્રિજ પરથી પણ એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતું મૂક્યું
આ ઉપરાંત ફાજલપુર વાસદ બ્રિજ ઉપરથી પણ એક વ્યક્તિએ મહીસાગર નદીમાં પડતું મૂક્યું હોવાનો મેસેજ ફાયર બ્રિગેડને મળતા ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટીમ પહોંચી ગઈ હતી અને મહી નદીમાં લાપતા થયેલા વ્યક્તિની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી.

ઉમેટા અને વાસદ બ્રિજ પરથી પડતુ મૂકનાર લોકોઓ મળ્યા નથી
જોકે, કલાકોની શોધખોળ પછી પણ ઉમેટા અને વાસદ બ્રિજ પરથી પડતુ મૂકનાર વ્યક્તિઓ મળી આવ્યા ન હતા. મહીસાગર નદીમાં લાપતા બનેલા બંને વ્યક્તિઓની હાલ ઘનિષ્ઠ શોધખોળ ચાલી રહી છે.

