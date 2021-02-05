તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકીય ડ્રામા:વડોદરામાં જ્યુબિલી બાગ પાસે મહાત્મા ગાંધીજીનું બેનર લાગ્યું, રડતા બાપુની તસવીર સાથેના સ્લોગનથી રાજકીય માહોલ ગરમાયો

વડોદરા42 મિનિટ પહેલા
મહાત્મા ગાંધીના રડતા ફોટો સાથે ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસની મીલીભગતના આક્ષેપ કરાયા છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • રડતા બાપુની તસવીર મૂકીને રાષ્ટ્રપિતાનું અપમાન થયાની લોકોમાં લાગણી

શહેરના જ્યુબિલી બાગ અમદાવાદી પોળ પાસે કોંગ્રેસ–ભાજપની ગંદી રાજનીતી નિહાળી રડી પડેલાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ મહાત્મા ગાંધીનું બેનર લાગતાં રાજકીય મોરચે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, અજાણ્યા શખ્સ દ્વારા લગાડાયેલા બેનરમાં મહાત્મા ગાંધીની આંખમાંથી આંસુ નિકળતાં બતાવીને રાષ્ટ્રપિતાનું અપમાન કરવામાં આવ્યું હોવાની લોક લાગણી જન્મી છે.

ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસ પર આક્ષેપ
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્ય અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચુંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ મળેલા છે તેવા આક્ષેપો અત્યાર સુધી અનેક વખત સામે આવ્યા હશે. પરંતુ વડોદરામાં કોંગ્રેસ-ભાજપની મીલીભગત ઉજાગર કરવા માટે બેનર વોર ચાલી રહી છે. જેમાં રાષ્ટ્રપિતા મહાત્માં ગાંધીનું અપમાન થાય તે પ્રકારે બેનર બનાવી જાહેર જગ્યાએ લગાડવામાં આવ્યુ છે.રાજ્યમાં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી અનેક ચૂંટાયેલા જનપ્રતિનિધીઓએ સહર્ષ સત્તાપક્ષ ભાજપામાં જોડાયા હતા. જો કોઇ ભાજપામાંથી નિરાશ થાય તો કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાય છે.

બાપુ ખેલ જોઈને રડ્યાનું લખાયું
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં એક તરફ તમામ પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારો જીતવા માટે એડીચોટીનું જોર લગાડી રહ્યા છે. તેવા સમયે વડોદરાના જ્યુબિલી બાગ નજીક ગાંધીજીના ફોટો સાથેનું બેનર લગાડવામાં આવ્યું છે. બેનરમાં લખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે, હે રામ ! સાતવ–ચાવડા – ભરત કી ભાજપા સે મેલ, રો ગયે ગાંધી તેરે દેખકે ખેલ.

બેનર કોણે લગાવ્યું તે ચર્ચાનો વિષય
બેનરમાં રાષ્ટ્રપિતા મહાત્મા ગાંધીજી રડતા હોય તેવું ચિત્રણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. મહાત્મા ગાંધીજીના બેનર નીચે સુચક રીતે લખવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં ત્રણ અટક ધરાવતા લોકો ભાજપા સાથે મળેલા હોવા તરફ ઇશારો કરી રહ્યો છે. રાષ્ટ્રપિતા મહાત્મા ગાંધીના બેનર અનામી લગાડવામાં આવ્યા છે. મહાત્મા ગાંધીજીના બેનરનો ઉપયોગ કરીને કોંગ્રેસ-ભાજપની મીલીભગત ઉજાગર કરતું બેનર રાજનીતીની નવી નીચાઇ દર્શાવી રહ્યું છે.

રાજકીય પક્ષના નેતાઓના નામ લખીને કટાક્ષ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.
પક્ષમાંથી નારાજ થયેલાએ લગાવ્યાની ચર્ચા
અત્રે નોંધનિય છે કે, જ્યુબિલીબાગ પાસે બેનર કોણે લગાડ્યું? તે અંગે અનેક તર્ક વિતર્ક વહેતાં થયા છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી ટાણે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી કપાઈ ગયેલાં અથવા તો ભાજપથી દઝાયેલા દ્વારા બેનરો લગાડવામાં આવ્યું હોવાની આશંકા વ્યક્ત કરાઈ રહી છે. જોકે, બેનર કોના દ્વારા લગાડવામાં આવ્યા છે તે અંગે કોઈ માહિતી પ્રાપ્ત થતી નથી.

બાપુની રડતી તસવીરનું ચિત્ર મૂકીને રાષ્ટ્રપિતાના અપમાનની લોકોએ લાગણી અનુભવી હતી.
