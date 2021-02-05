તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Madhu Srivastava Threatens Media Personnel, Seeks Registration Of Crime, Submits Application To Police Commissioner With Video Footage

ગુનો નોંધ‌વા આવેદન:મીડિયા કર્ચચારીને મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવે ધમકી આપતાં ગુનો નોંધ‌વા માગ, પોલીસ કમિશનરને વીડિયો ફૂટેજ સાથે આવેદન આપ્યું

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર.

જિ.પંચાયતમાં મીડિયા કર્મીને ધારાસભ્ય મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવે આપેલી ધમકીના બનાવમાં કમિશનરને અરજી આપી હતી. સોમવારે જિ.પંચાયતમાં મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવે મીડિયા કર્મીને ધમકી આપી હતી. જેથી ધારાસભ્ય સામે પગલાં લેવાની માગ કરી મંગળવારે મીડિયા કર્મીઓએ કમિશનરને મળી તપાસ કરવા અરજી આપી વીડિયો ફૂટેજ આપ્યા હતા. મીડિયા કર્મીઓએ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે પહોંચી શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખને પણ રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

3 વર્ષ જૂનો ઓડિયો વાઇરલ
વડોદરા જિલ્લા મહિલા પ્રમુખ દિપ્તીબેન જયસ્વાલના પતિને ધમકાવતો ધારાસભ્ય મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવનો 3 વર્ષ જૂનો કથિત ઓડિયો વાઇરલ થયો છે. ભાજપના આગેવાન દિપ્તીબેને જણાવ્યું કે, ધારાસભ્ય મધુભાઈ સાથેના રાજકીય સંબંધો વખતે ગેરસમજ ઊભી થતાં મધુભાઈએ નારાજ થઈ આ પ્રકારની પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી હતી. આ ઓડીયો ગત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી ટાણે બનેલી છે અને 3 વર્ષ જૂની છે.

