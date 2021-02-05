તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

તબીબો સાથે ઝઘડો:કિડની કેર હોસ્પિટલના તબીબને દર્દીના મિત્રે લાફા ફટકારી દીધા, વારસિયા રિંગ રોડની હોસ્પિટલમાં 2 શખ્સ ધસી આવ્યા હતા

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • 4 માસ પૂર્વે કરેલા ઓપરેશનથી ફરક પડ્યો નથી, કહી ઝઘડો કર્યો

શહેરના વારસિયા રિંગ રોડ પર ધવલ ચાર રસ્તા પાસે આવેલી કિડની કેર હોસ્પિટલમાં મંગળવારે સાંજના અરસામાં દર્દીના સગાએ હોસ્પિટલના તબીબ ડો.પ્રતિક શાહ સાથે ઝઘડો કરી 3 લાફા મારી દીધા હતા. જેથી સમગ્ર મામલો પોલીસમાં પહોંચ્યો હતો. પોલીસે 2 શખ્સ સામે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ આદરી હતી.

વારસિયા રિંગ રોડ પર ધવલ ચાર રસ્તા પાસે કિડની કેર નામની હોસ્પિટલ ધરાવતા ડો.પ્રતિક દિલીપકુમાર શાહે (કર્મા લાઇફ સ્ટાઇલ, હરણી રોડ)એ વારસિયા પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓ સાંજે તેમની હોસ્પિટલમાં હતા ત્યારે 7 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં રાજેન્દ્રસિંગ નારસિંગ રાઠોડ તથા રતિલાલ મંગળભાઇ સોલંકી (બંને રહે. નંદનવન સોસાયટી, સમા-અભિલાષા ચોકડી) હોસ્પિટલમાં આવ્યા હતા.

રાજેન્દ્રસિંગે ડોક્ટરને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આજથી 4 માસ પહેલાં મારા મિત્ર યશવંત રાઠોડે તેમની હોસ્પિટલમાં પેટમાં દૂરબીનથી મૂત્રાશયનું ઓપરેશન કરાવ્યું હતું, પણ તેને કંઇ ફરક પડ્યો નથી. જેથી ડોક્ટરે તેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તમે અગાઉ સારવાર કરાવ્યા બાદ હોસ્પિટલમાં બતાવવા માટે સમયસર આવ્યા ન હતા. જેથી રાજેન્દ્રસિંગે ઉશ્કેરાઈ જઈ ડોક્ટર સાથે ઝઘડો કરી અપશબ્દો બોલી ડોક્ટરને 2-3 લાફા મારી દીધા હતા. જેથી ડોક્ટરે બૂમાબૂમ કરતાં સ્ટાફ ભેગો થઇ ગયો હતો અને ડોક્ટરને છોડાવ્યા હતા. રતિલાલે પણ ડોક્ટર સાથે ઝઘડો કર્યો હતો. જેથી સમગ્ર મામલો વારસિયા પોલીસમાં પહોંચતાં ડોક્ટરો પરના હુમલાના કાયદા મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ આદરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો