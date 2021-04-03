તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડી:કૈલાસ જાદવે ટ્રેનરને 10.49 લાખ પગાર ન આપી ઠગાઇ, એલાઇવ્ઝ જિમના ટ્રેનરોની ફરિયાદ

વડોદરા28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સવગડ ન હોવાનું કહી વેતન નહોતું આપ્યું

રેસકોર્સમાં મોનાલીસા સેન્ટરમાં એલાઇવ્ઝ જિમ એન્ડ ફિટનેસ સેન્ટરના કૈલાસ જાદવે જિમના ટ્રેનરોને 10.49 લાખ પગાર ન આપી ઠગાઇ કરી હોવાની ફરિયાદ ગોરવા પોલીસમાં નોંધાઈ હતી. રેસકોર્સના મોનાલીસા સેન્ટરમાં આવેલા એલાઇવ્ઝ જિમ એન્ડ ફિટનેસ સેન્ટરના માલિક કૈલાસ સુભાશચન્દ્ર જાદવ સામે જીમના ટ્રેનર મહંમદ તસ્લીમ યુનુસ પટેલે ગોરલા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે તે એલાઇવ્ઝ જિમમાં 2015થી 2020 સુધી ટ્રેનર હતો.

તેમની સાથે વિન્ની ગજાનંદ નિમસે, સાજીદખાન હુસેનખાન પઠાણ, સોહલ ગુલામભાઇ પટેલ, સતિષ શિવાજી પવાર, નવાઝ મિર્ઝા, તોસીફ યુનુસ પટેલ, અમી માર્થક, નિલેશ મકવાણા, જય દરબાર, કેતન રાણા પણ ટ્રેનર તરીકે નોકરી કરતા હતા. ત્યારબાદ લોકડાઉન થતાં તેમને છુટા કરાયા હતા.

તેમની જાન્યુ.2020થી 20 માર્ચ, 2020 તથા 17-08-20થી 17-09-20 સુધીની સેલરી બાકી છે જે રૂા. 1,49,625 છે. આ બાબતે તેમણે કૈલાસ પાસે માગ કરતાં તેણે સગવડ નથી, થોડા દિવસમાં આપી દઇશું, તેમ કહ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ જિમ ચાલુ થતાં તેમને અને અન્ય ટ્રેનરોને ધીમે ધીમે તમારી સેલેરી ચૂકવીશ તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું. તમામ ટ્રેનરના મળીને રૂા. 10.49 લાખ કૈલાસ જાદવે ન ચૂકવી ઠગાઇ કરી હોવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

