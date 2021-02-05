તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુસાફરો લુંટાયા:વડોદરામાં ચેન્નઈ જોધપુર એક્સપ્રેસ ટ્રેનમાં દિકરીનો જન્મ થયાની ખુશીમાં કેફી પીણું પીવડાવી 4.48 લાખની મત્તા ચોરીને ગઠિયો ફરાર

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ફરિયાદી 30મી જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ચેન્નઈ જોધપુર એક્સપ્રેસ ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરી કરી રહ્યો હતો

ટ્રેનમાં ચોરીના કિસ્સા વધી રહ્યાં છે. ત્યારે વડોદરામાં એક અજીબ કિસ્સો સામે આવ્યો છે. વડોદરા થઈને પસાર થતી ચેન્નઈ જોધપુર એક્સપ્રેસ ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરી દરમિયાન દિકરીનો જન્મ થયો હોવાનું કહીને આસપાસ બેઠેલા મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણું પીવડાવીને ગઠિયો 4.48 લાખની મત્તા લઈને ફરાર થઈ ગયો હોવાની ફરિયાદ રેલવે પોલીસમાં નોંધાઈ છે.
દિકરીનો જન્મ થયાની ખુશીમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણું પીવડાવ્યું
જોધપુર પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદ પ્રમાણે ફરિયાદી 30મી જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ચેન્નઈ જોધપુર એક્સપ્રેસ ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરી કરી રહ્યો હતો. મુસાફરી દરમિયાન 31મી જાન્યુઆરીના દિવસે વડોદરા રેલવે સ્ટેશન પસાર થયા બાદ અજાણ્યા વ્યક્તિએ ફરિયાદીને વાતોમાં ભેળવીને વિશ્વાસ કેળવી લીધો હતો. તેણે પોતાના ઘરે દિકરીનો જન્મ થયો હોવાની ખુશીમાં ફરિયાદીને ગ્લાસમાં કેફી પીણું પીવડાવી દીધું હતું. આ પીણું પીધા બાદ 8 વ્યક્તિઓ ભાન ભુલી ગયાં હતાં.
કુલ 4.48 લાખની મત્તા લઈને ગઠિયો ફરાર થઈ ગયો
ત્યાર બાદ તે અજાણ્યો શખ્સ ફરિયાદીના ખિસ્સામાંથી સોનાની ચેન, સોનાની વિંટી, ચાર જોડી ચાંદીના પાયલ સહિત એક લાખ 22 હજાર 536 તેમજ એક મહિલાએ હાથમાં પહેરેલી સોનાની બે વિંટી, ગળામાં પહેરેલી સોનાની ચેન, બેગમાં મુકેલા રોકડા રૂપિયા 40 હજાર, મોબાઈલ ફોન અને અગત્યના કાગળો સહિત 3 લાખ 26 હજાર મળી કુલ 4 લાખ 48 હજાર 633ની મત્તા લઈને ગઠિયો ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો. પોલીસે ફરિયાદ નોંધીને તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

