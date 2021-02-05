તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુસાફરી:324 દિવસે શરૂ થયેલી મેમુમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે માત્ર 104 મુસાફર, પહેલા ફેરામાં ટ્રેન વડોદરા સ્ટેશનથી 25 મિનિટ મોડી ઊપડી

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પાનોલીથી મેમુમાં બેઠેલા યાત્રીઓએ ટિકિટ જ ન લીધી

કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે બંધ કરાયેલી વડોદરા-સુરત સ્પેશિયલ મેમુ ટ્રેન 324 દિવસ બાદ મંગળવારે પુ્ન: શરૂ કરાઈ હતી પણ પ્રથમ દિવસે વડોદરાથી માંડ 104 પેસેન્જરોએ ટિકીટ બુક કરાવી મુસાફરી કરી હોવાનું રેલવે સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું. રેલવે સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ 22 માર્ચ -2020ના રોજ કોરોનાના કારણે દેશભરમાં લોકડાઉન જાહેર કરાયું ત્યારથી વડોદરા-સુરત મેમુ ટ્રેન બંધ હતી.ત્યારબાદ આશરે 11 મહિનાના અરસા બાદ મંગળવારે વડોદરા-સુરત મેમુ ટ્રેન સ્પેશિયલ નામ આપીને દોડાવાઈ હતી.

રેલવે ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરી કરનાર રાજા અને જયંત લોકવાણીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ‘ પહેલાં દિવસે જ ટ્રેન 25 મિનિટ મોડી ઉપડી હતી.ટ્રેનમાં ગણ્યા ગાંઠયા મુસાફરો હતા. પાનોલીથી તો યાત્રીઓ વગર ટિકિટે બેઠાં હતા અને કોસંબા ઉતરી ગયા હતા.પાસ હોલ્ડર એસોસીયેશનના પ્રમુખ ઓમકારનાથ તિવારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ‘વડોદરા,કરજણ,પાલેજ અને ભરુચને બાદ કરતાં મોટાભાગના સ્ટેશનોથી ટ્રેનને મુસાફરો ચડયા ન હતા.વડોદરા રેલવે ડિવિઝનના જનસંપર્ક અધિકારી ખેમરાજ મીનાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ‘ વડોદરા સ્ટેશન ખાતેથી 104 મુસાફરોએ વડોદરા-સુરત સ્પેશિયલ મેમુ માટે ટિકિટ બુક કરાવી હતી.

81 દિવસ બાદ 14મીથી તેજસ પુન: દોડશે
રેલવે યાત્રીઓની સુવિધા અને તેમની માગને લઇ પશ્ચિમ રેલવે દ્વારા મુંબઇ સેન્ટ્રલ-અમદાવાદ તેજસ એક્સપ્રેસને 14મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી સપ્તાહમાં 4 દિવસ દોડાવવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. પશ્ચિમ રેલવેના મુખ્ય જનસંપર્ક અધિકારી સુમીત ઠાકુર દ્વારા જારી કરાયેલી પ્રેસ યાદીમાં જણાવાયું છે કે,

કોરોનાને લીધે રેલ યાત્રીઓની ઓછી સંખ્યાના કારણે આઈઆરસીટીસી દ્વારા 24 નવેમ્બરથી તેજસ એક્સપ્રેસને બંધ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ ટ્રેન 14મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શુક્રવાર, શનિવાર, રવિવાર અને સોમવારે દોડશે. આવતી-જતી બંને ટ્રેનો બોરીવલી, વાપી, સુરત, ભરૂચ, વડોદરા અને નડિયાદ સ્ટેશન ખાતે ઊભી રહેશે. આ ટ્રેનમાં એસી ચેર કાર અને એક્ઝિક્યુટિવ ચેરકાર કોચ રહેશે. બુકિંગ ફક્ત આઈઆરસીટીસી વેબસાઈટ પરથી થશે.

