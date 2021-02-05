તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ડ્રગ્સના કાળા કારોબારનો પર્દાફાશ:ગુજરાત ATSએ વડોદરામાં રૂ.16.30 લાખના MD ડ્રગ્સ સાથે MPના બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરી, ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાયર વોન્ટેડ

વડોદરા24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
MD ડ્રગ્સ સાથે બે મધ્યપ્રદેશના બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ - Divya Bhaskar
MD ડ્રગ્સ સાથે બે મધ્યપ્રદેશના બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ
  • ગુજરાત ATS અને વડોદરા SOGના સંયુક્ત ઓપરેશન ડ્રગ્સના વેપલાનો પર્દાફાશ થયો
  • પોલીસે MD ડ્રગ્સ, મોબાઇલ અને રોકડ સહિત કુલ 16.51 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કર્યો

ગુજરાત ATS અને વડોદરા SOGના સંયુક્ત ઓપરેશનમાં વડોદરા શહેરના સયાજીગંજ વિસ્તારમાંથી 16.30 લાખ રૂપિયાની કિંમતનું MD ડ્રગ્સ ઝડપી પાડ્યું છે અને ડ્રગ્સ સાથે બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરી છે. આ મામલે ગુનો નોંધીને વધુ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

MD ડ્રગ્સ સહિત 16.51 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત
ગુજરાત ATSની ટીમને બાતમી મળી હતી કે, વડોદરા શહેરના સયાજીગંજ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા એસ.ટી. ડેપો રોડ પર આવેલા છોટાલાલ ભવન ખાતે MD ડ્રગ્સની ડિલિવરી થવાની છે. જેને આધારે ATSની ટીમે વડોદરા SOGને સાથે રાખીને રેડ પાડી હતી. જ્યાં અમાન મોહમદહનિફ શેખ(ઉ.20), (રહે, 19, આઝાદનગર, વોટર પંપ પાસે, ઇન્દોર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ) અને મોહમદરીઝવાન મોહમદરસીદ ખાન(ઉ.19), (રહે, 3, આઝાદનગર, વોટર પંપ પાસે, ઇન્દોર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ) મળી આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસે બંને પાસેથી 16.30 લાખ રૂપિયાની કિંમતનું 163 ગ્રામ MD/મેફેડ્રોન ડ્રગ્સ ઝડપી પાડ્યું હતું અને એનડીપીએસનો ગુનો નોંધીને બંને આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. પોલીસે આરોપીઓ પાસેથી MD ડ્રગ્સ, 20 હજારની કિંમતના બે મોબાઇલ, રોકડા 1550 મળીને કુલ 16,51,550 રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દમાલ જપ્ત કર્યો હતો.

પોલીસે ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાયરને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કર્યો
પોલીસે બંને આરોપીની પૂછપરછ કરતા ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાયર આમીરખાન લાલા(રહે, નરશાબવાલી દરગાહ, ખજરાના, ઇન્દોર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ) પાસેથી MD/મેફેડ્રોન ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો મેળવ્યો હોવાની કબૂલાત કરી હતી અને આ ડ્રગ્સનો આ જથ્થો વડોદરા એસ.ટી. બસ ડેપો બહાર લાલ ટી-શર્ટ અને માથે કાળી ટોપી કે, જેના ઉપર સફેદ અક્ષરે એમ લખેલો હોય તેવા અજાણ્યા ઇસમને ડિલિવરી કરવાના હતા. પોલીસે ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાયરને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરીને વધુ કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી છે.

25 દિવસ પહેલા પણ ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો ઝડપાયો હતો
25 દિવસ પહેલા વડોદરા શહેરમાં ચાલતા MD ડ્રગ્સના કાળા કારોબારનો વડોદરા SOG પોલીસે પર્દાફાશ કર્યો હતો. જેમાં વડોદરા શહેરના બહુચરાજી રોડ પર મહિલા પોતાના ઘરની તિજોરીમાં MD ડ્રગ્સ રાખીને વેચાણ કરતી હતી. પોલીસે 96,200 રૂપિયાની કિંમતનું શિડયુલ ડ્રગ્સ મેથેમ્ફેટામિન અને પેન્ટાઝોસીન ડ્રગ્સના ઈન્જેકશન પોલીસે જપ્ત કર્યાં હતા અને ડ્રગ્સનું વેચાણ કરતી એક મહિલા તેમજ સાગરીત ઈમ્તિયાઝ દિવાનની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી હતી. જ્યારે ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાયર મહંમદસફી દિવાનને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કર્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં તબીબોએ શરીરની બહાર આંતરડાં સાથે જન્મેલા બાળકનાં આંતરડાં ફરીથી સ્થાપિત કર્યાં, 1750 ગ્રામ વજનની બાળકીની સારવાર કરી નવજીવન આપ્યું - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો