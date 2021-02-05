તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વધુ ફી લેતી સ્કૂલો સામે કાર્યવાહી:વડોદરાની પોદ્દાર વર્લ્ડ, પોદ્દાર ઇન્ટરનેશનલ અને DPS સહિતની 4 સ્કૂલ સામે FRCની કાર્યવાહી, રૂ.1.9 કરોડ વાલીઓને પરત કરવા આદેશ, 3 લાખનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આ પહેલા ગ્લોબલ ડિસ્કવરી સ્કૂલ અને સંત કબીર સ્કૂલને 63 લાખથી વધુની ફી વાલીઓને પરત કરવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો

વડોદરા શહેરની પોદ્દાર વર્લ્ડ, પોદ્દાર ઇન્ટરનેશનલ, DPS કલાલી અને DPS હરણી સ્કૂલ સામે વડોદરાની ફી રેગ્યુલેશન કમિટી(FRC)એ લાલ આંખ કરી છે અને લેટ ફી, ટર્મ ફી અને શૈક્ષણિક ફીના નામે ઉઘરાવેલા 1.09 કરોડ રૂપિયા વાલીઓને પરત આપવાનો આદેશ કર્યો છે અને પોદ્દાર વર્લ્ડને બે લાખ અને પોદ્દાર ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્કલને એક લાખ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે. જેને પગલે વાલીઓમાં ખુશી જોવા મળી રહી છે.

ફી રેગ્યુલેશન કમિટીએ વડોદરા શહેરની 4 સ્કૂલો સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી
ફી રેગ્યુલેશન કમિટી(FRC)એ વડોદરા શહેરની 4 સ્કૂલો સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી છે. જેમાં પોદ્દાર વર્લ્ડ, પોદ્દાર ઇન્ટરનેશનલ, DPS કલાલી અને DPS હરણી સ્કૂલનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. પોદ્દાર વર્લ્ડ સ્કૂલે લેટ ફીના નામે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસેથી 2.23 લાખ રૂપિયા વસુલ્યા હતા. આ રકમ પરત કરવાનો FRCએ આદેશ કર્યો છે અને પોદ્દાર વર્લ્ડ સ્કૂલને બે લાખ રૂપિયાનો દંડ કર્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત પોદ્દાર ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્કૂલે છેલ્લા 3 મહિનામાં ટર્મ ફી અને શૈક્ષણિક ફીના નામે 27 લાખ રૂપિયા ફી વસુલી હતી. જે વાલીઓને પરત કરવા આદેશ કર્યો છે અને એક લાખ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે. DPS કલાલી અને DPS હરણી સ્કૂલે ટર્મ ફી અને શૈક્ષણિક ફીના નામે 80 લાખ રૂપિયા વસુલ્યા હતા. આ 80 લાખ રૂપિયા વાલીઓને પરત કરવાનો આદેશ FRCએ કર્યો છે.

આ પહેલા પણ બે સ્કૂલો સામે કાર્યવાહી કરાઇ હતી
એક અઠવાડિયા પહેલા ફી રેગ્યુલેશન કમિટીએ ગ્લોબલ ડિસ્કવરી સ્કૂલ અને સંત કબીર સ્કૂલને 63 લાખથી વધુની ઉઘરાવેલી ફી વાલીઓને પરત કરવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો. વડોદરાની રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા શાળાઓ દ્વારા આડેધડ ઉઘરાવવામાં આવતી ફીને અંકુશમાં રાખવા એફ.આર.સી.ની રચના કરી હતી. પરંતુ કેટલીક માલેતૂજાર શાળાઓ હજુ પણ સરકારના નિર્ણયને ધોળીને પી જતી હોવાની ફરિયાદો ઉઠી રહી હતી. આ બંને સ્કૂલો દ્વારા પોતે નક્કી કરેલી ફી ઉઘરાવાતી હોવાની ફરિયાદો ઉઠતા એફ.આર.સી કમિટીએ સુનાવણી હાથ ધરી શાળા સંચાલકોને બોલાવી રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા નિયત કરેલી ફીના ધારાધોરણ મુજબ ફી ઉપરાંત ઉઘરાવેલી વધુ ફીની રકમ તાત્કાલિક પરત કરવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો. જેમાં ગ્લોબલ ડિસ્કવરી સ્કૂલના 1516 વિદ્યાર્થીઓની 36.99 લાખ અને સંત કબીર સ્કૂલના 563 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસે વધુ ઉઘરાવેલી ફી રૂ.26 લાખ મળી કુલ 63 લાખથી વધુ રકમ વાલીઓને પરત કરવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો.

શહેરની અન્ય સ્કૂલો સામે પણ ફરિયાદ
બીજી તરફ વડોદરા પેરેન્ટ્સ એસો.ના સભ્યોએ પણ એફ.આર.સીના નિર્ણયને આવકાર્યો હતો. એફ.આર.સી કમિટીનું કહેવું છે કે, હજી પણ વિબગયોર,બિલાબોન્ગ, જીપીએસ સ્કૂલો સામે પણ ફરિયાદ આવી છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં તેમની સામે સુનાવણી હાથ ધરાશે.

