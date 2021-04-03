તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તપાસ:વિધાનસભા સ્પીકરના રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી ફેન ક્લબના નામે છેતરપિંડીનો કારસો

વડોદરા14 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી - Divya Bhaskar
રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી
  • સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ બનાવીને સભ્યો પાસે પૈસા માગ્યા
  • સાઇબર ક્રાઇમે બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ ડિએક્ટિવેટ કરાવી તપાસ આદરી

વિધાનસભાના સ્પીકર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીના નામે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ચાલતા રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી ફેન ક્લબ જેવું જ બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી મેસેન્જર દ્વારા ફેન ક્લબના સભ્યો પાસેથી ગઠિયા દ્વારા 15 હજાર મંગાતા રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીએ પોલીસ કમિશનરને આ મામલે જાણ કરી હતી. તેમણે ચૂંટણીના માહોલમાં જાણી જોઇને રાજકીય હિત વિરોધી તત્ત્વોએ કાવતરું રચ્યું હોવાનો આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો. સાઇબર ક્રાઇમ પોલીસે બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ ડિએક્ટિવેટ કરાવી તપાસ આદરી છે.

વિધાનસભાના સ્પીકર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીએ ગુરુવારે વીડિયો જાહેર કરીને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેમના માર્ગદર્શન મુજબ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી ફેન ક્લબનું એકાઉન્ટ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. ગુરુવારે સુખચંદ ચૌધરી નામના શખ્સે આ ફેન ક્લબના નામ જેવું જ બોગસ સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ બનાવ્યું છે અને તેમાં રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીના ફોટાનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો છે. તે આ ફેન ક્લબનો શુભેચ્છક હોય તેવો વર્તાવ કરી રહ્યો છે તથા ફેન ક્લબના સભ્યો પાસે મેસેન્જર થકી પૈસા માગે છે. એક સભ્યે તેનો ફોન નંબર માગતા આ શખ્સે તેને પોતાનો નંબર પણ આપ્યો છે.

હાલ ચૂંટણીનો માહોલ છે ત્યારે રાજકીય હિત વિરોધી તત્ત્વોએ જાણી બુઝીને આ કૃત્ય કર્યું હોવાનો આરોપ તેમણે લગાવ્યો હતો. તેમની પ્રતિભાને લાંછન લાગે અને સત્રનું આહ્વાન કરાયું છે ત્યારે જાણી જોઇને છેતરપિંડી કરવાના ઇરાદે આ કૃત્ય કરાયું છે. આ મામલે આઇટી એક્ટ અને તેમના ફોટાનો દુરુપયોગ થયો હોવાથી તેમણે કમિશનરને જાણ કરી હોવાનું વીડિયોમાં જણાવ્યું હતું.

સાઇબર પોલીસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પ્રેમલ મોદીએ પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે તે રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીના કાર્યાલયમાં હતા ત્યારે મોન્ટુ પટણીએ ફોન કરી રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીના ફોટા ધરાવતા એકાઉન્ટ ફેન ક્લબ દ્વારા મદદના નામે 15 હજારની માગી તેનો નંબર પણ તેણે આપ્યો હતો. તેમણે તપાસ કરતાં તેમના દ્વારા ચલાવાતા આ એકાઉન્ટ જેવું બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ બનાવાયું હોવાનું જણાયુ હતું. આ બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ ધારકે રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીની પ્રતિષ્ઠાને નુકસાન થાય તેવું કૃત્ય કરી પૈસા માંગતો મેસેજ કર્યો હતો. પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી બોગસ એકાઉન્ટ ડિએક્ટિવેટ કરાવ્યું હતું.

