વડોદરા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસ:4 વર્ષના નિંદ્રાધિન પૌત્રને દાદાએ દવા આપવાની ટોટીથી ઝેરી દવા પીવડાવી દીધી, પછી ઝેર ભરેલો ગ્લાસ પોતે પી ગયા, માસૂમ બાળક ચિર નિંદ્રામાં પોઢી ગયું

વડોદરા19 મિનિટ પહેલા
પૌત્ર પાર્થ અને દાદા નરેન્દ્રભાઈની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પૌત્ર પાર્થ અને દાદા નરેન્દ્રભાઈની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • આપઘાત કરતા પહેલા માતા અને ફોઇએ વહાલસોયા 4 વર્ષના પાર્થને લાડ લડાવ્યા હતા
  • પરિવારે કોઇપણ જાતના વિરોધ કર્યાં પહેલા આપઘાત કરી લેવાની તૈયારી બતાવી દીધી હતી

વડોદરાના સમા સ્પોર્ટસ્ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષની સામે આવેલી સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં ભાડાના મકાનમાં રહેતા સોની પરિવારના મોભી નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ પત્ની, દીકરી, પુત્ર, પુત્રવધૂ માટે પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડામાં ઝેર ભેળવેલા ગ્લાસ ભરીને પીવા માટે આપ્યા હતા. જ્યારે નિંદ્રાધિન માસૂમ પૌત્રને દવા પીવડાવવાની ટોટીથી પોતાના હાથે ઝેરી દવા પીવડાવી હતી. પૌત્રને ટોટીથી ઝેરી દવા પીવડાવ્યા બાદ પોતે ઝેર ભરેલો ગ્લાસ ગટગટાવીને પૌત્ર સાથે પલંગમાં સૂઇ ગયા હતા.

પરિવારે વિરોધ વિના આપઘાત કરવાની તૈયારી બતાવી હતી
સમાની સ્વાતી સોસાયટીમાં કાળજું કંપાવનારા સામૂહિક આપઘાતના બનાવમાં પરિવારના મોભી નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ દેવામાંથી બહાર નીકળવા માટે કરેલી ગંભીર ભૂલોનો ભોગ આખા પરિવારને બનવું પડ્યું હતું, જોકે, નરેન્દ્રભાઇ પરિવારની આર્થિક સ્થિતી સારી હતી અને ધંધો-રોજગાર સારો હતો, ત્યારે નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ પરિવારની ખુશીમાં કોઇ કમી રાખી ન હતી. તેના કારણે જ પરિવારે 2 માર્ચે રાત્રે પરિવારને ભેગા કરીને સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરી લેવાની વાત મૂકી ત્યારે પરિવારે કોઇ પણ જાતના વિરોધ વગર આપઘાત કરી લેવાની તૈયારી બતાવી લીધી હતી.

પરિવારે કોઇપણ જાતના વિરોધ કર્યાં પહેલા આપઘાત કરી લેવાની તૈયારી બતાવી દીધી હતી
પરિવારે કોઇપણ જાતના વિરોધ કર્યાં પહેલા આપઘાત કરી લેવાની તૈયારી બતાવી દીધી હતી

આપઘાત પહેલા માતાએ વહાલસોયા દીકરાએ લાડ લડાવ્યા હતા
સામૂહિક આપઘાતની પૂર્વ રાત્રે નક્કી થયા મુજબ પરિવાર સવારથી પોતાની દિનચર્યામાં લાગી ગયો હતો. સવારે ચા-નાસ્તો સાથે કર્યાં બાદ બપોરનું ભોજન પણ પરિવારે સાથે બેસીને કર્યું હતું. નરેન્દ્રભાઇના પત્ની દિપ્તીબહેન કપડાં ધોઇને ઘરની બહાર સૂકવી રહ્યા હતા. પાડોશીઓને જય શ્રીકૃષ્ણ કર્યાં હતા. રીયા પણ પોતાના વહાલસોયા ભત્રીજા પાર્થને રમાડ્યો હતો. ઉર્વીબહેને પણ પોતાના વહાલસોયા દીકરા પાર્થને લાડ લડાવ્યા હતા. ભાવિન પણ ઘરમાં બુધવારે કશું થવાનું નથી, તેવો વિચાર મનમાં લાવ્યા વગર પોતાના કામમાં વ્યસ્ત હતો. સવારે 11:30 વાગતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની ખંડેરાવ માર્કેટ પાસે પહોંચ્યા હતા અને ત્યાં આવેલી ગુજરાત સ્ટોર્સમાંથી ઝેરી દવા ખરીદીને પરત ઘરે આવ્યા હતા. આપઘાતની પૂર્વ રાત્રે નક્કી થયા મુજબ પાર્થ પોતાના ઘર પાસે આવેલા સૌરાષ્ટ્ર પાન મસાલામાંથી પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડા લઇ આવ્યો હતો.

પરિવારે 5 વાગ્યા પહેલાં સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરી લેવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું
આપઘાતની પૂર્વ રાત્રે પરિવારે 5 વાગ્યા પહેલાં સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરી લેવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું. જેથી આપઘાત કરવાના દિવસે બપોરના લગભગ 2 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ પેપ્સી અને મિરીન્ડામાં પોતે લાવેલી જંતુનાશક દવા ભેળવીને 5 ગ્લાસ તૈયાર કરી દીધા હતા. ઝેરના ગ્લાસ તૈયાર કર્યા તે વખતે માસુમ પાર્થ મકાનના હોલના પલંગમાં સૂઇ રહ્યો હતો. સામૂહિક આપઘાત માટેની તમામ તૈયારીઓ થઇ ગઇ હતી.

સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાંથી 3 સભ્યોની ગુરૂવારે અંતિમયાત્રા નીકળી હતી
સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાંથી 3 સભ્યોની ગુરૂવારે અંતિમયાત્રા નીકળી હતી

દાદાએ નિંદ્રાધિન પૌત્ર પાર્થને ટોટીમાં ઝેર લઇને પીવડાવી દીધું
નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ એક પછી એક પત્ની દિવ્યા, દીકરી રીયા, પુત્ર ભાવિન અને પુત્રવધૂ ઉર્વીને ઝેર ભરેલા ગ્લાસ આપી દીધા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ તેઓએ ઘરમાં પડેલી પાર્થને દવા પીવડાવવાની ટોટી લાવીને નિંદ્રાધિન પૌત્ર પાર્થને ટોટીમાં ઝેર લઇને પીવડાવી દીધું હતું. તે બાદ પોતે ઝેર ભરેલો ગ્લાસ ગટગટાવી પ્રપૌત્ર સાથે જઇ સૂઇ ગયા હતા. કાળજુ કંપાવનારા આ સામૂહિક આપઘાતના બનાવમાં નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની, તેમની દીકરી રીયા અને માસુમ પાર્થને ઝેરની વધુ અસર થતાં ગણતરીની મિનીટોમાં જ મોતને ભેટ્યા હતા. જ્યારે ભાવિન સોની, દિવ્યાબહેન સોની અને ઉર્વિબહેન સોનીને હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ જવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આ બનાવમાં બચી ગયેલા ભાવિન સોનીના નિવેદનના આધારે સમા પોલીસે નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની સામે હત્યા અને હત્યાના પ્રયાસનો ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો છે.

દાદા અને પૌત્રના ઘરમાં પડેલા મૃતદેહો
દાદા અને પૌત્રના ઘરમાં પડેલા મૃતદેહો
