તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોલેજ અનલોક:8મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી કોલેજોના ફર્સ્ટ યરના ક્લાસ શરૂ, ઝીગ-ઝેગ બેઠક વ્યવસ્થા, બેચમાં પ્રેક્ટિકલ થશે

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • MSUની 14 ફેકલ્ટીના ફર્સ્ટ યરના 17000 વિદ્યાર્થીઓના ક્લાસ કઇ રીતે શરૂ કરાશે તે વિશે ફેકલ્ટીઓના ડીને માહિતી આપી
  • પ્રેક્ટિકલ માટે જ જરૂર પૂરતા ક્લાસ શરૂ કરવાનો નિર્ણય

શિક્ષણ વિભાગે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રાજ્યની કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે ક્લાસ ફરી શરૂ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. શિક્ષણ વિભાગે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પ્રથમ વર્ષના ક્લાસ શરૂ કરવામાં આવે ત્યારે બે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ વચ્ચે સેઇફ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનું પાલન અને બેઠક વ્યવસ્થા ઝીગ-ઝેગ ગોઠવવાની રહેશે. ત્યારે MSUની 14 ફેકલ્ટીના પ્રથમ વર્ષના 17000 વિદ્યાર્થીઓના ક્લાસ કઇ રીતે શરૂ કરાશે તે વિશે યુનિવર્સિટીના પ્રોફેસરર્સ અને રજિસ્ટ્રાર સાથે વાત કરી હતી.

સંમતિ પત્ર મંગાવી, વિદ્યાર્થીઓની ગણતરી કરી બેચમાં બોલાવીશું
MSUના રજિસ્ટ્રાર ડો. કે.એમ ચુડાસમાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પ્રથમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે પણ ફાઇનલ યર અને પીજીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ જેવી જ પ્રક્રિયા કરવામાં આવશે. જે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ કોલેજ આવવા ઇચ્છે છે તેમની પાસેથી વાલીની સહી સાથે સંમતિ પત્ર મંગાવવામાં આવશે. સંમતિ પત્ર આવ્યા બાદ કોલેજ આવવા ઇચ્છતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓની ગણતરી કરીને બેચ પ્રમાણે બોલાવવામાં આવશે.

કોમર્સના 8000 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ છે, પ્લાનિંગ કરીને જ નિર્ણય લઇશું
કોમર્સ ફેકલ્ટીના ડીન ડો. કેતન ઉપાધ્યાયે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા પ્રથમ વર્ગના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કોલેજ બોલાવવાની નિર્દેશિકા આવ્યા બાદ જ નિર્ણય લેવાશે. કોમર્સ ફેકલ્ટીમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના 8000 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ છે તેથી એક સાથે બોલાવી શકાશે નહી. સંપૂર્ણ પ્લાનિંગ કરીને કેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને એક બેચમા બોલાવવા તેનો નિર્ણય સ્ટાફ અને વિદ્યાર્થીઓના હિતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને લઇશું.

60 વિદ્યાર્થીઓની ક્ષમતાના પ્રેક્ટિકલ હોલમાં 30 ને ભણાવીશું
સાયન્સ ફેકલ્ટીના ડીન પ્રો. હરિ કટારિયાએ જણાવ્યું કે, પ્રથમ વર્ષના 1100 વિદ્યાર્થીઓના થીયરી વિષય મોટાભાગે ઓનલાઇન ક્લાસમાં પુરા થઇ ગયા છે અને બને તેટલા પ્રેક્ટિકલ પણ ઓનલાઇન ડેમો આપીને કરાવી દીધા છે. 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી બાકી રહેલા પ્રેક્ટિકલ પર ધ્યાન આપીશું. 60 વિદ્યાર્થીઓની ક્ષમતાના પ્રેક્ટિકલના હોલમાં એક બેચમાં 30 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને બોલાવીશું.

પ્રેક્ટિકલની જરૂર હશે તે વિભાગના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને બેચમાં બોલાવીશું
​​​​​​​ફેકલ્ટી ઓફ ટેક્નોલોજી એન્ડ એન્જિનિયરિંગના ડીન પ્રો. અરુણ પ્રતાપે જણાવ્યું કે, ફર્સ્ટ યરના ક્લાસ શરૂ કરવાની પરવાનગી આપી છે પરંતુ કોરોના ગયો નથી. ફર્સ્ટયરના 700થી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આવવા ઉત્સુક છે પરંતુ બને તેટલું ઓનલાઇન ભણાવાશે. પ્રેક્ટિકલના ડેમો રેકોર્ડ કરીને શીખવાડીએ છે. જે ડીપાર્ટમેન્ટના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પ્રેક્ટિકલની જરૂર હશે તેને કોલેજ બોલાવીશું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો