રાજકારણ:કોર્પોરેશનમાં યુવાનોને વધુ ટિકિટ અપાતાં જિલ્લાના યુવા દાવેદારોમાં ભારે ઉત્સાહ,જૂના જોગીઓ હતાશ

વડોદરા6 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પંચાયત-નગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટે 7મીીથી સંસદીય બોર્ડની બેઠક મળશે

મુખ્યમંત્રી નિવાસ સ્થાને 7 થી 10 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત સહિત નગર પાલિકાઓની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી કરવા માટે ભાજપના પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડના સભ્યોની બેઠક મળશે. જિલ્લા ભાજપ દ્વારા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોના નામ સ્ક્રુટીની કરી પાર્લામન્ટરી બોર્ડને મોકલી આપવાની તૈયારી કરાઇ રહી છે. જિલ્લા ભાજપમાં પણ ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટેના નિયમોમાં ફેરફારથી એક તરફ કચવાટ તો બીજી તરફ યુવાન દાવેદારોમાં ઉત્સાહ પણ છે.

શહેરમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા અનેક યુવા ઉમેદવારોને ટીકીટ ફાળવી છે.ત્યારે જિલ્લામાં પણ મોવડી મંડળ યુવાન ઉમેદવારોને ટીકીટ આપે તેવી સંભાવના જોવાઈ રહી છે.જયારે જૂના જોગીઓમાં નિરાશા વ્યાપી છે અને 50 કરતાં વધુ ઉંમરવાળા દાવેદારો ટીકીટ ના કપાય તે માટે દોડાદોડી કરી મુકી છે. જિલ્લા રાજકારણમાં ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે કે,અગાઉ વિવિધ કેમ્પ કે જૂથના દાવેદારોને તક અપાતી હતી આ નિયમથી જૂથવાદનું રાજકારણ ઘણે અંશે નબળું પડશે અને નવા ચહેરાને તક મળશે.

ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી થી ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ વિતરણ કરાશે. જ્યારે 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ઉમેદવારો ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરી શકશે. 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મની ચકાસણી અને 16 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી શકશે. જ્યારે 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સવારના 7 થી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી મતદાન થશે અને 2 માર્ચના રોજ મતગણતરી થશે.

