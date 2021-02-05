તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વડોદરા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસ:સોની પરિવારને છેતરનાર 8 લેભાગુ જ્યોતિષી ભૂગર્ભમાં ઉતરી ગયા, પોલીસ 4 દિવસથી શોધી રહી છે, હજી સુધી કોઇ પત્તો નથી

વડોદરા24 મિનિટ પહેલા
સોની પરિવારના 6 સભ્યો પૈકી 5 સભ્યોના મોત થયા હતા, એક સભ્ય સારવાર હેઠળ છે - Divya Bhaskar
  • 8 જયોતિષીને પકડવા સમા પોલીસ ઠેર-ઠેર દરોડા પાડી રહી છે
  • નરેન્દ્ર સોનીને જ્યોતિષીઓને વિધી માટે નાણાં આપવા પણ લોન લેવી પડી હતી
વડોદરાના સમા વિસ્તારની સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં થયેલા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસમાં પોલીસે વડોદરાના બે સહિત 9 જ્યોતિષી સામે વિશ્વાસઘાત અને છેતરપિંડીની ફરિયાદ નોંધી છે. સોની પરિવાર સાથે છેતરપિંડી બાદ એક જ્યોતિષીની મૃત્યુ થયું હતું. પોલીસ ફરિયાદ થયાના 4 દિવસ પછી પણ 8 લેભાગુ જ્યોતિષીઓ સુધી પહોંચી શકી નથી. ઘરમાં સોનાના દાગીના ભરેલા કળશ દટાયેલા હોવાની લાલચ આપીને 9 જ્યોતિષીઓએ નરેન્દ્ર સોની પાસેથી રૂ.32.85 લાખ પડાવી લઈને છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી. જીવન ગુજરાન ચલાવવા માટે કોઈ આવકનો સ્ત્રોત ન હોવાથી આઘાતમાં આવી ગયેલા પરિવારના સભ્યોને ઘરના મોભી નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ આપઘાત કરી લેવા જણાવ્યું હતું. નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ લાવેલું ઝેર કોલ્ડ્રીંક્સમાં ભેળવી પરિવારે પી લીધું હતું.

8 જયોતિષીને પકડવા પોલીસના ઠેર ઠેર દરોડા
સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસમાં પોલીસે વડોદરા અને અમદાવાદના હેમંત જોષી (રહે-ગોત્રી કેનાલ,વડોદરા), સ્વરાજ જ્યોતીષ, પ્રહલાદ, દિનેશ, સમીર જોષી, સાહિલ વ્હોરા, વિજય જોષી, અલ્કેશ સહિતના જયોતિષીઓની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરી છે પણ તેમનો કોઇ જ પતો મળી શકયો ન હતો. પોલીસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બાતમીના આધારે વિવિધ સ્થળોએ આરોપીઓની શોધખોળ કરાઇ રહી છે પણ તમામ આરોપીઓ ભૂગર્ભમાં ઉતરી ગયા છે. તેમ છતાં પોલીસ તેમના મોબાઇલ લોકેશનના આધારે તપાસ કરી રહી છે.

નરેન્દ્ર સોનીને જ્યોતિષીઓને વિધી માટે નાણાં આપવા પણ લોન લીધી હતી
દુકાન બંધ થઈ જતા, ધંધા માટે લીધેલી લોનનો દર મહિને રૂ.11 હજારનો હપ્તો ભરવો મુશ્કેલ હતો. જેથી સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં આવેલું મકાન રૂ.40 લાખમાં વેચવા કાઢ્યું હતું. મકાન વેચાતું ન હોવાથી નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ ગોત્રી કેનાલ પાસે રહેતા જ્યોતિષ હેમંત જોષીનો સંપર્ક કરતા, તેને ઘરમાં વાસ્તુદોષ અને ઘરમાં ગુપ્ત ધન દાટેલું હોવાથી વિધી કરાવવા કહ્યું હતું. ત્યાર બાદથી જ નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ અને રાજસ્થાનના 9 જ્યોતિષીનો સંપર્ક કરી તેમને રૂ.32.85 લાખ આપ્યાં હતાં. અને ઘરમાંથી કોઈ ગુપ્ત ધન નીકળ્યું ન હતું. જ્યારે જ્યોતિષીઓને આપવા માટે પણ સોની પરિવારે લોન લીધી હતી. દરમિયાન મકાનનો રૂા.25 લાખમાં સોદો થયો હતો. જેમાં આવેલા રૂ.7 લાખથી વધુની રકમ નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ જ્યોતીષીને આપી દીધા હતા.

આવકનો કોઈ સ્ત્રોત ન હોવાથી પરિવારે આપઘાત કર્યો
નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ તેમનું મકાન અશોક મિસ્ત્રી અને સંજય મિસ્ત્રીને મકાન વેચી તેમની પાસેથી રૂ.23.50 લાખ લીધા હતા, પરંતુ, મકાનની લોન લીધી હોવાથી વેચાણ દસ્તાવેજ થયો ન હતો. તેઓને પૈસા પરત આપવા માટે કોઈ સગવડ ન હતી. બીજી તરફ જ્યોતિષીઓએ વાસ્તુદોષ નિવારણ કરવાના બહાને રૂા.32.85 લાખ પડાવી લઈને છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી, જેથી કુટુંબનું જીવન ગુજરાન ચલાવવા માટે કોઈ આવકનો સ્ત્રોત ન હોવાથી પરિવાર આઘાતમાં આવી ગયો હતો અને નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ તમામ સભ્યો ભેગા મળીને આપઘાત કરવા જણાવતા 3 માર્ચના રોજ સાંજે પાંચ વાગે ઝેરી દવા કોલ્ડ્રીંક્સમાં ભેળવી પી લીધી હતી. જેમાં નરેન્દ્ર સોની(ઉ.વ.60), પુત્રી રીયા(ઉ.વ.16),પૌત્ર પાર્થ (ઉ.વ.4)ના મૃત્યું નિપજ્યાં હતાં. જ્યારે સારવાર દરમિયાન પત્ની દિપ્તી સોની(ઉ.વ.54) અને પુત્ર ભાવિન સોની(ઉ.વ.29)ના પણ મોત થયા હતા. પુત્રવધુ ઉર્વી (ઉ.વ.28)ની હાલત ગંભીર છે.

પ્રથમ જ્યોતિષીએે સોનાના કળશની લાલચ આપી રૂ.35 હજાર ખંખેર્યાં
જ્યોતિષીએ હેમંત જોષીએ ઘરમાં વાસ્તુદોષ- ગુપ્ત ધન હોવાનું કહી વિધી માટે રૂ.35 હજાર લઈ અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષી સ્વરાજને મોકલી ઘરમાં ખાડો ખોદી દાગીના અને હાડકા ભરેલા કળશ કાઢ્યાં હતાં.

સ્વરાજે બીજા 16 કળશ દટાયેલા હોવાની લાલચ આપી
જ્યોતિષી સ્વરાજે ઘરમાં બીજા 16 કળશ દટાયેલા હોવાની લાલચ આપી રૂ.13.50 લાખ ખંખેરી, ઘરમાં ખાડો ખોદી એકમાં માટી, બીજામાં હાડકા અને ત્રીજામાં બે કિલો ચાંદીના કળશ કાઢ્યાં હતાં.

જ્યોતિષીએ રૂા.2 લાખ લઈ ઘરમાંથી સાપ કાઢ્યો
અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષી પ્રહલાદે રૂા.2 લાખ લઇ ઘરમાંથી સાડા ત્રણ ફુટનો સાપ કાઢયો હતો. સાપના નિવારણની વિધી માટે રૂા. 7 લાખ માંગતા નરેન્દ્ર સોનીએ ના પાડી હતી.

અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષીએ રૂા.5 લાખ લઈ, દોઢ લાખની ચાંદી કાઢી આપી
અમદાવાદના રાણીપના જ્યોતિષી સમીર જોષીએ રૂ. 5 લાખ લઈ ચાર કળશ કાઢ્યાં હતાં. જેમાં ત્રણ કળશમાંથી હાડકા અને એક કળશમાં ચાંદી નિકળી હતી.ચાંદી વેચતા દોઢ લાખ મળ્યાં હતાં.

રાજસ્થાનના જ્યોતિષીને રૂ.4 લાખ આપ્યાં, પરંતું, તે મૃત્યું પામ્યો
નરેન્દ્ર સોની વર્ષ 2019માં રાજસ્થાનના પુષ્કર ખાતે દર્શન કરવા ગયા હતા. ત્યાં પણ એક જ્યોતિષીને કળશ કાઢવાની વિધી કરવાના રૂા. 4 લાખ આપ્યાં હતા, પરંતુ, જ્યોતિષી મૃત્યુ પામ્યો હતો.

રૂા. 3.50 લાખ લઈ જ્યોતિષી સિક્કા પણ લઈ ગયો
પાણીગેટ આયુર્વેદિક ત્રણ રસ્તા પાસે જ્યોતિષી સાહિલ વ્હોરાને કળશ કાઢવાના રૂ.3.50 આપ્યાં હતાં. જ્યોતિષીઅે ઘરે આવી ખાડો ખોદી 10 ચાંદીના સિક્કા અને વર્ષ 1920ના ચલણી સિક્કા કાઢી સાથે જ લઈ ગયો હતો.

ભાડાના ઘરમાં પણ વિધી માટે ખાડો ખોદાવ્યો,કંઈ ન નીકળ્યું
ભાડાના ઘરમાં કળશ કાઢવા અમદાવાદના વિજય જોષીને રૂા.4.50 લાખ આપ્યાં હતાં.અલ્કેશ જોષીએ આવી રસોડામાંથી ખાડો ખોદતા કંઈ ન નિકળતા તે પૈસા લઈ જતો રહ્યો હતો.

