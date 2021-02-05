તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પદવીદાન:ચૂંટણીના લીધે મહારાજા સયાજીરાવ યુનિવર્સિટી નો પદવીદાન હવે માર્ચમાં યોજાશે, પાલિકા બાદ સિન્ડિકેટની ચૂંટણીને પગલે કોન્વોકેશન ઠેલાયું

  • PM ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે કે કેમ તે અંગે PMOમાં કન્ફર્મેશન નથી આવ્યું

એમ.એસ. યુનિવર્સિટીના 69મા પદવીદાન સમારંભ ને ગ્રહણ લાગ્યું હોય તે પ્રકારે તારીખો પાછળ ઠેલાઈ રહી છે. ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં યોજવામાં આવનાર પદવીદાન સમારંભ માર્ચ મહિનાના પ્રથમ સપ્તાહમાં યોજાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે. યુનિવર્સિટી સત્તાધીશો દ્વારા ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં પદવીદાન સમારંભની તારીખ નક્કી કરવાનું જાહેર કર્યું હતું. જોકે ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં 21મી તારીખે કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીને પગલે અધ્યાપકો સહિતનો અન્ય સ્ટાફ ચૂંટણીની કામગીરીમાં જોડાશે. ત્યારબાદ 25મી તારીખે યુનિવર્સિટીની સિન્ડિકેટની ચૂંટણી યોજાવાની છે અને 28મી તારીખે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી યોજાશે.

આમ સમગ્ર મહિનામાં ચૂંટણીઓના કારણે પદવીદાન સમારંભ યોજી શકાય તેવી કોઈ શક્યતા અત્યારે શક્યતાઓ દેખાઈ રહી નથી. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ અને સિન્ડિકેટની ચૂંટણીના પગલે પદવીદાન સમારંભ માર્ચ મહિનાના પ્રથમ સપ્તાહમાં યોજવો પડે તેવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ છે. કોરોના મહામારી ના કારણે સમગ્ર વર્ષ દરમિયાન વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઓનલાઇન માધ્યમથી શિક્ષણ મેળવ્યું છે અને ઓનલાઇન માધ્યમથી પરીક્ષાઓ આપી છે. તેવા સમયે હજુ સુધી વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ડિગ્રી મળી નથી.

દર વર્ષે ડિસેમ્બર અથવા જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં યુનિવર્સિટીનો પદવીદાન સમારંભ યોજવામાં આવતો હોય છે જોકે ચાલુ વર્ષે ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં પણ પદવીદાન સમારંભ યોજી નહીં શકાય તેવી પરિસ્થિતિ નિર્માણ પામી છે. યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા ડિજિટલ કોન્વોકેશન યોજવાની તૈયારીઓ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ડિજિટલ કોન્વોકેશનમાં ચીફ ગેસ્ટ તરીકે પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીને આમંત્રણ આપવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરાઇ છે જોકે હજુ સુધી પી એમ ઓ માંથી કોઈપણ જાતનું કન્ફર્મેશન આવ્યું નથી. સરકાર દ્વારા પરવાનગી આપવામાં આવે તો ઓફલાઈન મોડથી પણ પદવીદાન સમારંભ યોજવામાં આવે તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે.એમ સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

