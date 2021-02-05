તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બાળકની મુશ્કેલ સર્જરી:વડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં તબીબોએ શરીરની બહાર આંતરડા સાથે જન્મેલા બાળકના આંતરડા ફરીથી સ્થાપિત કર્યાં, 1750 ગ્રામ વજનની બાળકીની સારવાર કરી નવજીવન આપ્યું

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
બાળકના શરીર બહાર વિકસેલા આંતરડાને ખુબ જટિલ શસ્ત્રક્રિયા દ્વારા શરીરની અંદર મૂળ સ્થાને બેસાડીને તેની હાલત સુધારવામાં આવી હતી - Divya Bhaskar
  • ફેફસાંના અપૂરતા વિકાસને લીધે શ્વાસની મુશ્કેલી અનુભવતા અધૂરા માસે જન્મેલા બાળકની જીંદગી તબીબોએ બચાવી

સયાજી હોસ્પિટલ એ મધ્ય ગુજરાતની સૌથી મોટી હોસ્પિટલ છે અને માત્ર પૂર્વ કે દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતના જિલ્લાઓ જ નહીં પરંતુ છેક મધ્યપ્રદેશ, રાજસ્થાન અને મહારાષ્ટ્રથી આરોગ્ય સેવાના જરૂરતમંદોને અહી સારવાર સેવા મળી રહે છે. અધૂરા માસે જન્મતા બાળકોના વિવિધ અંગો, અવયવોનો પૂરતો વિકાસ થયેલો ન હોવાને લીધે જટિલ તબીબી મુશ્કેલીઓ ઉભી થાય છે, તેવી જાણકારી આપતાં ડો.શીલાબેનેએક જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તાજેતરમાં જ વડોદરાથી લગભગ પોણા બસો કિલોમીટરના અંતરે અલીરાજપુરથી લગભગ 34 મહિનાની ગર્ભાવસ્થાએ જન્મેલી બાળકીને અહીં લાવવામાં આવી જેને શ્વાસ લેવામાં તકલીફ પડતી હતી. 1750 ગ્રામ જેટલું ઓછું વજન ધરાવતી આ બાળકીના ફેફસાંનો યોગ્ય વિકાસ થયો ના હોવાથી એને શ્વાસ લેવામાં તકલીફ પડતી હતી અને તેની સારવારની અલીરાજપુરમાં યોગ્ય સુવિધા ન હોવાથી મધ્ય પ્રદેશ આરોગ્ય તંત્રે આ બાળકીને સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં રિફર કરી હતી.

નાજુક, અપરિપકવ અંગો હોવાથી કોઈપણ પ્રોસિઝર કરવી અઘરી હોય છે અને ખુબ બારિકી અને કુશળતા માગી લે છે.
જન્મજાત ખામીઓ સાથે જન્મતા બાળકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ ખુબ જટિલ હોય છે
અહીં બાળ રોગ વિભાગની સમર્પિત ટીમે આ સાવ માસૂમ બચ્ચાની તબીબી તકલીફોનો તાગ મેળવી એને સિપેપ વેન્ટિલેટર પર રાખીને સરફેક્ટેન્ટ જેવી મોંઘી દવાઓ આપીને એના સ્વાસ્થ્યને સ્થિરતા આપી છે. હાલના તબક્કે તેની જીવન રક્ષા થઈ છે અને સારવાર ચાલુ છે. શ્વાસની આવી તકલીફ સાથે આટલી લાંબી મુસાફરી કરીને તાજુ જન્મેલું બાળક અહીં હેમખેમ લાવી શકાયું એ પણ ચમત્કારથી કમ નથી, એવું ડોકટરનું કહેવું છે. જન્મજાત ખામીઓ સાથે જન્મતા બાળકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ ખુબ જટિલ હોય છે અને નાજુક, અપરિપકવ અંગો હોવાથી કોઈપણ પ્રોસિઝર કરવી અઘરી હોય છે અને ખુબ બારિકી અને કુશળતા માગી લે છે.

એક બાળકના ઉદર પટલમાં ખામી સર્જાઈ હતી
આવો જ એક કિસ્સો જન્મ સમયે આંતરડાનો વિકાસ શરીરની બહાર થયો હોય એવા એક શિશુનો છે. તબીબી વિજ્ઞાન આ વિસંગતિને ગેસ્ટરો સ્કાયાશિશ જેવા અઘરા નામે ઓળખે છે. આ બાળકના શરીર બહાર વિકસેલા આંતરડાને ખુબ જટિલ શસ્ત્રક્રિયા દ્વારા શરીરની અંદર મૂળ સ્થાને બેસાડીને તેની હાલત સુધારવામાં આવી અને શરીરના અંગોને યોગ્ય રીતે કાર્યરત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેના પરિણામે એની તબિયત સ્થિર થઈ, સુધરી અને માતા-પિતા પરિવારને રાહત મળી. બીજું એક બાળક ડાયા ફ્રેગમેટિક હર્નીયાની મુશ્કેલી સાથે જન્મ્યું હતું. માના પેટમાં જ આંતરડા જેવા અંગોના અવ્યવસ્થિત વિકાસને લીધે આ બાળકના ઉદર પટલમાં ખામી સર્જાઈ હતી. જેનો તબીબી કુશળતા સાથે ઈલાજ કરીને તેને નવું જીવન આપવામાં આવ્યું.

તબીબોએ શરીરની બહાર આંતરડા સાથે જન્મેલા બાળકના આંતરડા ફરીથી સ્થાપિત કર્યાં હતા.
બાળકના શરીરમાં અન્ન નળી અને શ્વાસ નળી જોડાયેલા હતા
વધુ એક કિસ્સામાં એક બાળકને ભરૂચ જિલ્લાના નેત્રંગથી અહીં લાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું, જેના શરીરમાં અન્ન નળી અને શ્વાસ નળી જોડાયેલા હતા. નાજુક શરીર પર જટિલ સર્જરી ખુબ કુશળતા સાથે કરી, આ બંને વાયટલ ઓર્ગન્સને નવેસરથી સ્થાપિત કરીને આ બાળકને નવું જીવન આપવામાં આવ્યું, તો જન્મ વખતે જ મોટી ગાંઠ, ઓવેરિયન સિસ્ટ ધરાવતા બાળકને જરૂરી શસ્ત્રક્રિયા દ્વારા સાજુ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

અધૂરા માસે જન્મેલા કે નવજાત બાળકોની શારીરિક અને અવયવ વિષયક ગૂંચવણો તબીબી જ્ઞાનની કસોટી કરે છે
ડો. શીલાબેન કહે છે કે, આવા અધૂરા માસે જન્મેલા કે નવજાત બાળકોની શારીરિક અને અવયવ વિષયક ગૂંચવણો તબીબી જ્ઞાનની કસોટી કરનારી હોય છે, પરંતુ, અમારા સમર્પિત બાળ રોગ તબીબો, નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ જરાય મૂંઝાયા વગર પોતાના જ્ઞાન અને અનુભવ જન્ય કુશળતાનો વિનિયોગ કરીને એમને નવું જીવન આપવામાં જરાય પાછીપાની કરતાં નથી.

ફેફસાંના અપૂરતા વિકાસને લીધે શ્વાસની મુશ્કેલી અનુભવતા અધૂરા માસે જન્મેલા બાળકની જીંદગી તબીબોએ બચાવી
બાળ સારવારમાં ઘણી તબીબી શાખાઓના સહયોગથી સમન્વિત કામગીરી અનિવાર્ય છે
બાળ સર્જરીના નિષ્ણાંત તબીબો, એનેસ્થેટિસ્ટ અને સયાજી હોસ્પિટલની સર્જીકલ ટીમનું નાના બાળકોની નાજુક અને જટિલ શસ્ત્રક્રિયાઓ ઘણું સંનિષ્ઠ અને સમર્પિત યોગદાન છે એવી લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરતાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, હકીકતમાં બાળ સારવારમાં ઘણી તબીબી શાખાઓના સહયોગથી સમન્વિત કામગીરી અનિવાર્ય છે. કોરોનાના લોકડાઉનમાં પણ આ વિભાગની કામગીરી એટલી જ ધમધમતી રહી હતી.

બાળ રોગ વિભાગની આ સમર્પિત સેવા સ્વસ્થ પેઢીના ઘડતરમાં અમૂલ્ય યોગદાન ગણી શકાય
આ વિભાગ સાથે સંકળાયેલા એકમોમાં નવજાત બાળકો આંખના પડદાની, શ્રવણ શક્તિના વિકાસની અને અન્ય જરૂરી તપાસો કરવામાં આવે છે જે તેમને ખુબ યોગ્ય સમયે જરૂરી સારવાર આપી આજીવન ખામીમાંથી ઉગારી લે છે. સરકારી દવાખાનાને સાધન, સુવિધા અને સ્ટાફની મર્યાદા હોય છે. આ તમામની વચ્ચે અહી શક્ય તેટલી ઉત્તમ સારવાર લગભગ વિનામૂલ્યે આપવામાં આવે છે. બાળ રોગ વિભાગની આ સમર્પિત સેવા સ્વસ્થ પેઢીના ઘડતરમાં અમૂલ્ય યોગદાન ગણી શકાય.

