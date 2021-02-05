તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:વડોદરા નજીકની ભાયલી ટીપી 1થી5ના વિસ્તારોમાં અશાંતધારાની માગ, સ્થાનિકોએ ક્લેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપી ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
મહિલાઓ સહિતના લોકોએ આવેદનપત્ર આપીને રજૂઆત કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
મહિલાઓ સહિતના લોકોએ આવેદનપત્ર આપીને રજૂઆત કરી હતી.
  • વિધર્મીઓને આવાસ ફાળવવામાં આવ્યા હોવાથી આવેદનપત્ર

વડોદરા નજીક આવેલા ભાયલી તેમજ ટીપી 1 થી 5 ના વિસ્તારનો અશાંતધારામાં સમાવેશ કરવાની માંગ સાથે સ્થાનિક રહીશોએ જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપ્યું હતું.લોકોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારી માંગણી સંતોષવામાં નહીં આવે તો આગામી ચૂંટણીઓનો બહિષ્કાર કરીશું.

મહિલાઓએ પોતાના વિસ્તારમાં અશાંતધારો લાગૂ કરવાની માગ કરી હતી
મહિલાઓએ પોતાના વિસ્તારમાં અશાંતધારો લાગૂ કરવાની માગ કરી હતી

વિધર્મીઓને આવાસ ફાળવાતા વિરોધ
વડોદરા નજીક આવેલ ભાયલી તથા ટીપી 1 થી 5 ના વિસ્તારમાં બનાવવામાં આવેલા મુખ્યમંત્રી આવાસના મકાનો વિધર્મીઓને ફાળવવામાં આવ્યાં છે.છેલ્લા 2 માસથી આ વિસ્તારના રહીશો દ્વારા વિધર્મીઓને ફાળવવામાં આવેલા મકાનો રદ્દ કરવા માટે સત્તાવાળાઓને અવાર નવાર રજૂઆતો કરવામાં આવી હતી.તેમજ આ વિસ્તારને અશાંતધારામાં સમાવિષ્ટ કરવા માટે જણાવાયું હતુ.પરંતુ તંત્ર દ્વારા કોઈ જ કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી નથી. પરિણામે આજે સ્થાનિક રહિશો દ્વારા ભાયલી વિસ્તારને અશાંતધારામાં સામાવેશ કરવાની માંગ સાથે કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

માંગણી ન સંતોષાય તો ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી
પોસ્ટરો ,બેનરો સાથે સ્થાનિક રહિશો આવેદનપત્ર આપવા મોટી સંખ્યામાં કલેક્ટર કચેરી આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા.કલેક્ટર કચેરીના પ્રાંગણમાં રહિશો દ્વારા ભાયલી વિસ્તારને અશાંતધારામાં સમાવેશ કરવાની માંગ સાથે સુત્રોચ્ચાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.આવેદનપત્ર આપવા માટે ભાયલી મહિલા વીંગની મહિલાઓ પણ મોટી સંખ્યામાં જોડાઈ હતી.ભાયલી વિસ્તારના અગ્રણી હેતલભાઈ ત્રિવેદીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ભાયલી વિસ્તાર શાંત રહે તેવું અમે ઈચ્છીએ છે.પરંતુ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા ભાયલી વિસ્તારમાં બનાવવામાં આવેલા આવસોમાં વિધર્મીઓને મકાનો ફાળવવામાં આવે છે જેના કારણે આગામી દિવસોમાં ભાયલી વિસ્તારમાં કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થા ખોરવાઈ જવાની શક્યતાઓને નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી.આથી અમારા વિસ્તારને અશાંતધારામાં સમાવેશ કરવા અમારી માંગણી છે.જો અમારી માંગણી સંતોષવામાં નહીં આવે તો આગામી કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીનો અમે સંપૂર્ણ બહિષ્કાર કરીશું.

સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં શાંતિ જળવાઈ રહે તે માટે મહિલાઓએ રજૂઆત કરી હતી.
સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં શાંતિ જળવાઈ રહે તે માટે મહિલાઓએ રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

શાંતિ ડહોળાવાની ભીતિ હોવાથી રજૂઆત
દ્રષ્ટિબેન પંચાલ અને મિતલબેન પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે અમારા વિસ્તારમાં વિધર્મીઓને આવાસોફાળવવામાં આવતાં વિસ્તારની શાંતિ આવનારા દિવસોમાં ડહોળાશે તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે.અમારા વિસ્તારની બાજુને અડીને આવેલા તાંદલજા વિસ્તાર કે જે સમગ્ર લઘુમતી વિસ્તાર છે.જેથી અમારે સતત દહેશતમાં રહેવું પડે છે.અમે ઇચ્છીએ કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં શાંતિ જળવાય રહે તે માટે અમારા વિસ્તારને વહેલી તકે અશાંતધારામાં સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવે તેવી અમારી લાગણી અને માગણી છે.અમારી માગણી સંતોષવામાં નહિ આવે તો આગામી ચૂંટણીનો અમે બહિષ્કાર કરીશું.

