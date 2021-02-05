તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મુલાકાત:સંરક્ષણ મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહ સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટી પહોંચ્યા, સરદાર પટેલની પ્રતિમાના દર્શન કર્યાં, કેવડિયામાં 3 દિવસ ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સમાં હાજરી આપશે

વડોદરા16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સંરક્ષણ મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહનું વડોદરા એરપોર્ટ પર સ્વાગત કરાયું હતું - Divya Bhaskar
સંરક્ષણ મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહનું વડોદરા એરપોર્ટ પર સ્વાગત કરાયું હતું
  • વડોદરા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર, પોલીસ કમિશનર અને સેના પોલીસ ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓએ સંરક્ષણ મંત્રીનું સ્વાગત કર્યું

દેશના સંરક્ષણ મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહ ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સમાં હાજરી આપવા માટે કેવડિયા પહોંચ્યા છે. જ્યાં તેમનું સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. રાજનાથ સિંહે સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટીની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. જ્યાં સરદાર વલ્લભભાઇ પટેલની પ્રતિમાના દર્શન કરીને પુષ્પાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી હતી. આ પહેલા રાજનાથ સિંહ આજે સવારે વડોદરા એરપોર્ટ પર આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા, જ્યાં વડોદરા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર શાલિની અગ્રવાલ, શહેર પોલીસ કમિશનર ડો.શમશેરસિંહ અને ભારતીય વાયુ સેનાના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓએ તેમનું ઉષ્માભર્યું સ્વાગત કર્યું હતું. તેઓ ભારતીય વાયુ સેનાના વિમાનમાં આવ્યા હતા અને ટૂંકા રોકાણ બાદ સેના હેલિકોપ્ટર દ્વારા કેવડિયા જવા રવાના થયા હતા. સંરક્ષણ મંત્રી પ્રથમવાર સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટીના સાનિધ્યમાં યોજાઇ રહેલી ભારતીય સેનાની ચાવીરૂપ ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સમાં ભાગ લેવા કેવડિયા પહોંચ્યા છે.

4થી 6 માર્ચ દરમિયાન કેવડિયામાં ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સ
નર્મદા જિલ્લાના કેવડિયા ખાતે વિશ્વની સૌથી ઊંચી પ્રતિમાં સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટીના નિર્માણ બાદ ત્યાં રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાની ઘણી કોન્ફરન્સનું આયોજન અગાઉ થયું હતું.ત્યારે હવે 4થી 6 માર્ચ દરમિયાન કેવડિયા ટેન્ટ સિટી ખાતે આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સનું આયોજન કરાયું છે, 4 માર્ચથી કેવડિયા ટેન્ટ સીટી ખાતે આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સનો આરંભ પણ થઈ ચૂક્યું છે.6ઠ્ઠી માર્ચે PM આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સમાં હાજરી આપવા આવશે.

રાજનાથ સિંહ આજે સવારે વડોદરા એરપોર્ટ પર આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા
રાજનાથ સિંહ આજે સવારે વડોદરા એરપોર્ટ પર આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા

આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સ યોજાઈ રહી છે
નર્મદા જિલ્લામાં આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સ યોજાઈ રહી છે. જેની તૈયારીઓ પૂર્ણ થઈ ગઈ છે. કડક સુરક્ષા બંદોબસ્ત પણ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. ટેન્ટ સિટી-2માં યોજાઈ રહેલી કોન્ફરન્સ દરમિયાન નેવી, આર્મી, હવાઈ સેનાના ચીફ, ચીફ ઓફ ડિફેન્સ સ્ટાફ જનરલ બિપીન રાવત, રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષા સલાહકાર અજિત ડોભાલ રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ ઉપસ્થિત રહેનાર છે.

6 માર્ચે વડાપ્રધાન મોદી ખાસ ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે
6ઠ્ઠી માર્ચના દિવસે પૂર્ણાહુતિના સમયે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી ખાસ ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે અને તેઓ આ પ્રસંગે સંબોધન પણ કરનાર છે. તેઓ પહેલા વડોદરાથી કેવડિયા આવવાના હતા પરંતુ એ કાર્યક્રમ રદ કરી હવે અમદાવાદ થી સી પ્લેન મારફતે કેવડિયા આવી શકે એવી શક્યતાઓ હાલ જોવા મળી રાહયો છે. કેવડિયા કોલોનીમાં આ દિવસને લઇને ભારે ચહલપહલ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

વડોદરા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર, પોલીસ કમિશનર અને સેના પોલીસ ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓએ સંરક્ષણ મંત્રીનું સ્વાગત કર્યું હતું
વડોદરા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર, પોલીસ કમિશનર અને સેના પોલીસ ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓએ સંરક્ષણ મંત્રીનું સ્વાગત કર્યું હતું

કોન્ફરન્સને લઈને કડક સુરક્ષા બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવી દેવામાં આવ્યો
ખાસ કરીને કેવડિયામાં સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટી બન્યા બાદ રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાની કોન્ફરન્સ હવે યોજાઈ રહી છે. ડિફેન્સની કોન્ફરન્સમાં ત્રણ દિવસ દરમિયાન દેશની આંતરિક અને બાહ્ય સુરક્ષાને લઇને મુદ્દાઓ ઉપર ચર્ચાઓ કરવામાં આવનાર છે, ત્યારે આ કોન્ફરન્સને લઈને કડક સુરક્ષા બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે.વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી, રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહ તેમજ તેની સેનાના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ સહિત અને ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ પણ હાજર હોય. સુરક્ષા કડક કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

અધિકારીઓને હેલિકોપ્ટરમાં કેવડિયા પહોંચાડ્યા
કેવડિયા ડેલીગેશનને વડોદરાથી હેલિકોપટર માર્ગે કેવડિયા લકવવામાં આવ્યા. આર્મીના પીએમો, રાક્ષમંત્રલાય અને ડિફેન્સના અધિકારીઓ દિલ્હીથી સ્પેશિયલ એર ઇન્ડિયા પ્લેનમાં વડોદરા લવાયા જ્યાંથી સીધા હેલિકોપટર માર્ગે કેવડિયા પહોંચાડી કારમાં ટેન્ટ સીટીમાં લઇ જવાયા.હેલિકોપ્ટરના ફેરા મારી અધિકારીઓને કેવડિયા હોંચાડવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

વડોદરામાંટૂંકા રોકાણ બાદ સેના હેલિકોપ્ટર દ્વારા રાજનાથ સિંહ કેવડિયા જવા રવાના થયા હતા
વડોદરામાંટૂંકા રોકાણ બાદ સેના હેલિકોપ્ટર દ્વારા રાજનાથ સિંહ કેવડિયા જવા રવાના થયા હતા

કેવડિયા વિસ્તાર નો-ડ્રોન ઝોન બનાવાયો
ડિફેન્સની 4 થી 6 કોન્ફરન્સ ને.લઈને હેલિકોપટરોની અવરજવર સાથે રક્ષા મંત્રી, પીએમ દેશની સુરક્ષાને સાંભળતા ત્રણેય વડાઓ હાજર રહેવાના હોવાથી સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર દ્વારા ગરુડેશ્વર તાલુકો કેવડિયા વિસ્તારનો ડ્રોન ઝોન નક્કી કરીને રિમોટ ડ્રોન ઉડાવવા પર પ્રતિબંધ ફરમાવવામાં આવ્યો છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VSલાઈવ
    ભારતભારત49-3 (31.0)
    ભારત 156 રને ટ્રાયલ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગુલાબી આંખે જો તેરી દેખી... ગીત પર જોરદાર ઠૂમકા માર્યા ફારુક અબ્દુલ્લાએ, ડાન્સ કરતાં કરતાં અમરિંદરને પણ ખેંચી લાવ્યા - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો