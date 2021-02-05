તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Deepak Srivastava's Form Canceled On Issue Of 3 Children, Independent Yashwant Of Ward No. 13 Approved, Different Interpretation Of Rules By The Same Election Official

વિવાદ:3 સંતાનના મુદ્દે દીપક શ્રીવાસ્તવનું ફોર્મ રદ, વોર્ડ નં13ના અપક્ષ યશવંતનું માન્ય, એક જ ચૂંટણી અધિકારી દ્વારા નિયમનું અલગ અલગ અર્થઘટન

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર.
ફાઈલ તસવીર.

4 ઓગષ્ટ, 2005 બાદ ત્રીજું બાળક હોય તો તેવા ઉમેદવાર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ગેરaલાયક ઠરે છે તેવો નિયમ છે અને તેના આધારે વોર્ડ 15 અને 9માં એક એક ઉમેદવારનું ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ રદ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જોકે આર્શ્વય ઉપજાવે તેવી બાબત એ છે કે જે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીએ વોર્ડ 15માં ધારાસભ્ય મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવના પુત્ર દીપક શ્રીવાસ્તવનું જે મુદ્દા પર ફોર્મ રદ કર્યું હતું તેવો જ કિસ્સો વોર્ડ નંબર 13 માં એક અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારનો હોવા છતાં તેનું ફોર્મ મંજૂર કરવામાં આવતાં વિવાદ સર્જાયો છે.

ફોર્મ ચકાસણીમાં સોમવારે વોર્ડ 15માં ભાજપમાંથી ટિકિટ ન મળતાં અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી કરનાર દીપક મધુભાઈ શ્રીવાસ્તવ લોકો ત્રણ બાળકો હોવાના મુદ્દે રદ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ વૉર્ડ નંબર 15ના ચૂંટણી અધિકારી નાયબ જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી છે અને તેમની પાસે વોર્ડ નંબર 13, 14 અને 15ના ચૂંટણી અધિકારી તરીકેની જવાબદારી છે.

આ દરમિયાન વોર્ડ નંબર 13માં અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી કરનાર યશવંત રાવલને ત્રણ બાળકો છે અને તેમાં પણ તેમનું ત્રીજું બાળક નવેમ્બર-2006માં જન્મ્યું છે, તેવો ઉલ્લેખ પણ કરાયો છે. તેમના દ્વારા ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને પુરાવા પણ ફોર્મ સાથે આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ચૂંટણી અધિકારીએ ફોર્મ ચકાસણી અને ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાની મુદત પૂરી થતાં સુધીમાં તો તેમનું ફોર્મ તમામ સ્તરે માન્ય રાખીને મંજૂરીની મહોર પણ મારી દીધી છે. આ મામલે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર યશવંત રાવલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેમના ત્રણ બાળકો છે અને તેમના ત્રીજા બાળકનો જન્મ નવેમ્બર 2006માં થયો હતો.

અને તેને લગતા દાખલા પણ ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને આપ્યા હતા અને તેમનું ફોર્મ મંજૂર થઈ ચૂક્યું છે અને ચૂંટણી ચિહ્ન પણ મળી ગયું છે. આ મામલે વોર્ડ નંબર 13 ના ચૂંટણી અધિકારી નાયબ જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી દિપ્તીબેન રાઠોડનો સંપર્ક કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરાતાં થઇ શક્યો ન હતો.

શું છે નિયમ?

  • સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની સંસ્થાઓમાં બે કરતા વધુ બાળકો હોય તો તેવી વ્યક્તિઓને ગેરલાયક ઠરાવવા માટેના કાયદાનો અમલ તા 4 ઓગષ્ટ2005 થી કરવાનો થાય છે. જેમાં જો બાળક દત્તક લીધેલું હોય તો તેવા કિસ્સામાં ગુજરાત હાઈકોર્ટે આપેલા ચુકાદા મુજબ જો કોઇ ઉમેદવારે દતકવિધાન કરેલું હોય તો તેવા કિસ્સામાં દત્તકવિધાન લાગુ પડી શકે નહીં અને દત્તક લીધેલું બાળક તેના કુદરતી એટલે કે બાયોલોજિકલ વાલીનું ગણાશે.
  • જો ઉમેદવારના 4 ઓગષ્ટ 2005 પહેલા 3 બાળકો હોય અને ત્યાર બાદ કોઈ બાળક ના હોય તો તે ઉમેદવારી કરી શકે છે. 4 ઓગષ્ટ 2005 થી 3 ઓગષ્ટ 2006 ની વચ્ચે એક કે બે બાળકો થાય તો અને તે પહેલા 3 બાળકો હોય તો પણ ઉમેદવારીલાયક ગણાય છે.
