તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:પરિણીતાની હાજરીમાં જ ઘર માલિકની પત્ની સાથે પ્રણય ફાગ ખેલતા પતિથી લગ્નજીવનમાં ખટરાગ

વડોદરા24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પતિએ અત્યાચાર ગુજારતાં આખરે પરિણીતાએ અભયમની મદદ લીધી

અન્ય સ્ત્રીના પ્રેમમાં પાગલ બનેલા પતિએ પત્ની પર અત્યાચાર ગુજારતા પતિના ત્રાસથી છુટકારો અપાવવા માટે પત્નીએ 181 મહિલા સુરક્ષા હેલ્પ લાઇનને ફોન કરીને મદદ માંગી હતી. અભયમની ટીમે મહિલાના ઘરે પહોંચીને તેના પતિને કડક શબ્દોમાં સમજાવી મામલો થાળે પાડ્યો હતો. અભયમના સુત્રો મુજબ વારસિયા વિસ્તારમાંથી એક મહિલા રેણુંકા (નામ બદલ્યું છે) નામની મહિલાએ એ 181 મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇન અભયમમા કોલ કરીને આપવીતી જણાવી હતી .

તેણે મદદ માંગી હતી કે છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષથી તેનો પતિ અવારનવાર મારઝૂડ કરી હેરાન કરે છે જેથી અભયમની રેસ્ક્યુ વાન તેના ઘેર પહોંચી હતી. વારસીયામાં પતિ સાથે ભાડે મકાન રાખી રહેતી રેણુંકાએ અભયમને જણાવ્યું હતું કે બંને પતિ પત્ની સુખેથી રહેતા હતા પરંતુ મકાન માલિકની પત્ની સાથે જ પતિનો પ્રેમ સબંધ બંધાતાં પતિ-પત્નિ વચ્ચે વચ્ચે ખટરાગ શરૂ થયો હતો બંનેનો પુત્ર મૃત્યુ પામ્યો હતો. બંનેનો સંબંધ એટલી હદે આગળ વધ્યો હતો કે મહિલાની હાજરીમાં બંને પ્રણય ફાગ ખેલતા હતા.

પ્રેમ સંબંધનો મહિલાએ વિરોધ કરતાં તેને હેરાન કરવાનું શરૂ કરાયું હતું. છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષથી તેનો પતિ તેને હેરાન કરતો હતો. અભયમની ટીમે કડકશબ્દો મા પતિને સમજાવ્યો હતો તથા મકાન માલીકની પત્નીને પણ આવા સબંધોથી પતિ સાથેનો તેનો સંબંધ બગડશે તેમ જણાવ્યુંહતું. બીજીવાર ફરિયાદ આવશે તો તેના પતિ ને જાણ કરવામાં આવશે તેમ પણ જણાવાયુ હતું. સમજાવટ બાદ બંનેએ એ પોતાની ભૂલ કબૂલી હતી અને હવે પછી કોઈ સંબંધ રાખશે નહીં તેવી ખાતરી આપતા મામલો થાળે પડયો હતો.

પત્ની પ્રેમ સંબંધનો વિરોધ કરે તો પતિ ફટકારતો હતો
મહિલાએ અભયમની ટીમને પોતાની આપવીતી જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેનો પતિ તેની હાજરી મા મકાન માલિક ની પત્નીને ઘરમાં બોલાવતો હતો અને બંને મહિલાના વિરોધ કરવા છતાં તેની સામે જ પ્રણય ફાગ ખેલતા હતા. મહિલા વિરોધ કરે તો પતિ તેને માર મારતો હતો. મહિલાએ મકાન ખાલી કરી અન્ય જગ્યાએ ભાડે રહેવા જણાવ્યું હતું જો કે પતિ માન્યો ન હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો