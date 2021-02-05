તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના વડોદરા LIVE:પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંક 23978 પર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 241 અને કુલ 23135 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

વડોદરા21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • 54 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન અને 21 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે

મહાનગરપાલિકાએ જાહેર કરેલા આંકડાઓ પ્રમાણે, વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો કુલ આંક 23978 ઉપર પહોંચી ગયો છે અને મૃત્યુઆંક 241 થયો છે. ગત રોજ વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં વધુ 50 દર્દીને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 23,135 લોકો કોરોનાને માત આપી ચૂક્યા છે. વડોદરામાં હાલ 602 એક્ટિવ કેસ પૈકી 57 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન ઉપર અને 20 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે અને 525 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

વડોદરા રૂરલમાં સૌથી વધુ 7434 કેસ
વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાના 23,978 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જે પૈકી પૂર્વ ઝોનમાં 3562 પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં 3910, ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં 4683, દક્ષિણ ઝોનમાં 4353, વડોદરા ગ્રામ્યમાં 7434 અને 36 કેસ બહારના શહેર અને રાજ્યોના નોંધાયા છે.

આ વિસ્તારમાં કોરોનાના નવા કેસો નોંધાયા
શહેરઃ અકોટા, નવાયાર્ડ, તરસાલી, પાણીગેટ, દિવાળીપુરા, નવાપુરા, કિશનવાડી, વડસર, વારસીયા, સવાદ
ગ્રામ્યઃ જરોદ, સાવલી, ડભોઇ, પાદરા, ધાવટ, કરજણ

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો