  Congress Candidates Themselves Go Underground For 24 Hours For Fear Of BJP Withdrawing Forms, Congress Watch To Ensure BJP Does Not Seduce Candidates

વોર્ડ 15 માં બિનહરીફનો રાજકીય ડ્રામા:ભાજપ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાવે તેવા ડરથી કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર જાતે જ 24 કલાક માટે અંડરગ્રાઉન્ડ, ઉમેદવારોને ભાજપ ભરમાવે નહીં તે માટે કોંગ્રેસની વોચ

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
વોર્ડ 17ના ઉમેદવાર ભાવિના ચૌહાણ દ્વારા ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચાયું હતું. - Divya Bhaskar
  • દસ વર્ષથી વધુ સમયથી કોંગ્રેસનો કાર્યકર છું અને મને 25 લાખ તો શું એક કરોડ રૂપિયાની ઓફર આપે તો પણ હું કોંગ્રેસ છોડવાનો નથી : નિલેશ ખત્રી
  • કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર નિલેશ ખત્રી આખો દિવસ પ્રચાર માટે વોર્ડ ફેરણી કે રેલીમાં દેખા ન દેતાં રાજકીય મોરચે ઉત્તેજના

પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ પાછા ખેંચવા માટેનો ડ્રામા ઉભો થાય તે પહેલાં જ વોર્ડ 15ના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર જાતે 24 કલાક સુધી અંડરગ્રાઉન્ડ થઈ ગયા હતા. ભાજપે ગત ચૂંટણીની માફક કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચી લે તે માટે રણનીતિ પણ અમલમાં મૂકી છે આ સંજોગોમાં વોર્ડ 15માં ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ થાય તેવા એંધાણ સર્જાયા હતા પરંતુ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર દિપક શ્રીવાસ્તવનું ફોર્મ રદ થયું હતું.અમદાવાદ અને સુરતમાં કોંગ્રેસના કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પાછી ખેંચી લેતા ભારે કશ્મકશ સર્જાઇ હતી અને તેનું વડોદરામાં પુનરાવર્તન ન થાય એટલે કોંગ્રેસે ઉમેદવારો પર વોચ ગોઠવી હતી.

જોકે વોર્ડ નંબર 15 માં કોંગ્રેસના ચાર પૈકી જનરલ કેટેગરીના ઉમેદવાર નિલેશ ખત્રીએ ભાજપ તરફથી કોઈ ઓફર આવે કે અન્ય કોઈ પ્રલોભનો આવે તે પહેલાં જાતે અંડરગ્રાઉન્ડ થઈ ગયો હતો. નિલેશ ખત્રીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચી લેવાની વાત આવી હતી.

મારા માતા-પિતા અને ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર આશિષ જોશીના માતા રણછોડજીના મંદિરે નિયમિત રીતે મળતા હોય છે અને તેઓ વિષ્ણુસહસ્ત્રનો ગ્રુપ ચલાવી રહ્યા છે મને ટિકિટ મળી તેની જાણ થતા આશિષભાઈ ના માતા મારા ઘરે આવ્યા હતા અને મારા પિતાજીના ફોન પરથી મને અભિનંદન આપ્યા હતા બીજી કોઈ વાત થઇ ન હતી. 25 લાખની ઓફર થયાની વહેતી થયેલી વાત અંગે નિલેશે કહ્યું હતુંકે, હું કોંગ્રેસનો દસ વર્ષથી વધુ સમયથી કાર્યકર છું, મને 25 લાખ તો શું એક કરોડની ઓફર આપે તો પણ હું કોંગ્રેસ છોડવાનો નથી.

20થી વધુ કોલ આવ્યા પણ મેં રિસિવ ન કર્યા
ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના ટાણે કંઈક થશે તેવું મને લાગ્યું હતું, જેથી હું સોમવારે સાંજે અજાણ્યા સ્થળે જતો રહ્યો હતો અને 24 કલાક સુધી ત્યાં જ રહ્યો હતો.મારી પર 20થી વધુ કોલ આવ્યા પણ રિસિવ કર્યા ન હતા. - નિલેશ ખત્રી, કોંગી ઉમેદવાર

અમે ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચાવા કોઇનો સંપર્ક કર્યો નથી
અમે ફોર્મ પાછુ ખેંચાવા કોઈનો સંપર્ક કર્યો નથી કે સમજાવવા ગયા નથી.કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર માટે જે વાત ચાલે છે તેમાં અમારી કોઇ ભૂમિકા નથી અને જાણ પણ નથી. - આશિષ જોશી,ભાજપ ઉમેદવાર

અમે પણ ઓફરની ઊડતી વાત સાંભળી છે
વોર્ડ 15 ના અમારા ઉમેદવારને કોઈએ ઓફર આપી હોવાની ઊડતી વાતો અમે સાંભળી છે પણ તેવી કોઈ વાત નથી. કોઈ ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચ્યું નથી અને તમામ ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યા છે. - પ્રશાંત પટેલ, પ્રમુખ, શહેર કોંગ્રેસ

જુબેરને કોંગ્રેસની હોદ્દાની લાલચ છતાં ફોર્મ ખેંચવા ધરાર ઇનકાર
એન.એસ.યુ.આઇ.ના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ જુબેર પઠાણે વોર્ડ એકમાંથી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવતા કોંગ્રેસના પ્રદેશ કક્ષાના નેતાઓએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લેવા માટે કરેલા તમામ પ્રયાસો નિષ્ફળ નિવડ્યા છે. મોટા હોદાની લાલચ આપવા છતાં ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવા જુબેરે ઇનકાર કર્યો હતો. જુબેર પઠાણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે ભરતસિંહ સોલંકી, પરેશ ધાનાની, હાર્દિક પટેલ, રાજીવ સાતવે મારી જોડે ફોન પર વાત કરી છે પરંતુ,

મારે જ્યારે જરૂર હતી તે સમયે કોંગ્રેસના કોઈ નેતા આવ્યા ન હતા. મને પાસાના કેસમાં ફસાવવામાં આવ્યો ત્યારે એક પણ નેતા મારા પરિવારની ખબર-અંતર પૂછવા પણ આવ્યા ન હતા. હવે જ્યારે મેં ફોર્મ ભરી દીધું છે ત્યારે મને ફોન પાછો ખેંચી લેવા માટે કહેવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે અને મને મોટી પોસ્ટની પણ ઓફર કરાઈ છે પરંતુ હું મારી ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત નહીં ખેંચું.

ભૂતકાળમાં ધારાસભ્યોને ખરીદનાર ભાજપ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી પહેલાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારને ખરીદી ન લે કે કોઈ પ્રેશર ટેક્નિક અજવામી બેસાડી ન દે તે માટે 6 સ્થળોએ વોચ ગોઠવી હતી. 2015માં વોર્ડ નંબર 12માં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર પ્રફુલ્લગીરી ગોસ્વામીએ છેલ્લા દિવસે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લેતાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર ભરત ડાંગરનો બિનહરીફ વિજય થયો હતો,

આ ઘટનાનું પુનરાવર્તન ન થાય તે માટે કોંગ્રેસ 2021ની ચૂંટણીમાં એલર્ટ રહી હતી. 19 બેઠકોના 76 ઉમેદવારોનાં ડમી ફોર્મ પણ ભરાવવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. આ ઉપરાંત ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેંચવાના છેલ્લા દિવસે 6 કેન્દ્રો પર કોંગ્રેસે તેમની ટીમ મૂકી હતી. ટીમના સભ્યો દ્વારા સવારથી બપોરે 3 વાગ્યા સુધી ચોકી પહેરો ભર્યો હતો. શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ પ્રશાંત પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ભાજપની કોઈ ચાલમાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર ફસાઈને ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવા આવ્યા હોય તો તેમને સમજાવી શકાય એટલે 6 કેન્દ્ર પર વોચ રખાઇ હતી.

