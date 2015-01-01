તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

લવ-જેહાદ:ડભોઇમાં લગ્નની લાલચ આપીને વિધર્મીએ સગીરા સાથે વારંવાર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હોવાની ફરિયાદ

વડોદરા39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • પોલીસે પોસ્કો સહિત કલમ હેઠળ આરોપી સામે ગુનો નોંધીને કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

ડભોઇના દેસાઇ યાર્ડમાં રહેતા શખસે સગીરાને લગ્નની લાલચ આપીને અવારનવાર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હોવાનો બનાવ સામે આવ્યો છે. હવસખોર સગીરાને ડભોઇ ખાતે આવેલા નશાબંધી વિભાગની ખંડેર થઇ ગયેલી ઓફિસમાં બોલાવતો હતો અને તેની મરજી વિરુદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મ આચરતો હતો. હવસખોરે લગ્ન કરવાનો ઇન્કાર કરતાં સગીરાના પિતાએ ડભોઇ પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

નશાબંધી વિભાગના ખંડેર મકાનમાં બોલાવી સગીરા સાથે મરજી વિરુદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મ આચરતો હતો
વડોદરા જિલ્લાના ડભોઇ રેલવે સ્ટેશન સામે આવેલા દેસાઇ યાર્ડમાં સોહિલ લતીફખાન પઠાણ રહે છે. તેને હિન્દુ પરિવારની સગીર યુવતીને લગ્નની લાલચ આપીને પોતાની માયાજાળમાં ફસાવી હતી. હવસખોર સોહિલ પઠાણ સગીરાને લગ્નની લાલચ આપીને નશાબંધી વિભાગના ખંડેર થઇ ગયેલા મકાનમાં બોલાવતો હતો અને તેની મરજી વિરુદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મ આચરતો હતો. અવારનવાર સગીરાને સોહિલ પઠાણને લગ્ન કરવા માટે જણાવતી હતી, પરંતુ સોહિલ કોઈ ને કોઈ બહાનું કાઢીને સગીરાની વાતને ટાળી દેતો હતો અને પોતાની વાસના સંતોષ્યા બાદ ધાકધમકી આપીને રવાના કરી દેતો હતો.

સગીરાએ પરિવારને જાણ કરતાં પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી
પોતાની સાથે સાહિલે દગો કર્યો હોવાનો વિશ્વાસ થતાં તેણે પોતાના પરિવારને જાણ કરી હતી. દરમિયાન પિતાએ ડભોઇ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં જઇ સોહિલ પઠાણ સામે દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. પોલીસે પોસ્કો સહિત કલમ સાથે સોહિલ પઠાણ સામે ગુનો નોંધીને કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસે સોહિલ પઠાણને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરીને ધરપકડનાં ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યાંં
સોહિલ પઠાણ સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાતાં સોહિલ ફરાર થઇ ગયો છે. પોલીસે સોહિલ પઠાણને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરીને તેની ધરપકડનાં ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યાં છે. આ બનાવે ડભોઇ રેલવે સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારમાં ભારે ચકચાર જગાવી મૂકી છે. સ્થાનિક લોકો દ્વારા સોહિલ પઠાણ સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવાની માગણી કરાઈ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાનપુરમાં 7 વર્ષની બાળકીની રેપ કરીને હત્યા કરાઈ, નિસંતાન દંપતીએ બાળકીનું કાળજું ખાધું હતું - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો