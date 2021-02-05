તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઘરેલુ હિંસા:વડોદરામાં ફેક્ટરી શરૂ કરવા 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની માગ કરીને મારઝૂડ કરીને પરિણીતાને ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી, 4 સાસરીયા સામે ફરિયાદ

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • પરિણીતાએ 4 સાસરિયા વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

વડોદરાની યુવતીના અંકલેશ્વર ખાતે લગ્ન થયા બાદ ફેક્ટરી શરૂ કરવા માટે પિયરમાંથી રૂપિયા 25 લાખ લઇ આવવા માટે પરિણીતા પર દબાણ કરી મારઝૂડ કરી ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી હતી. આ મામલે પરિણીતાએ સાસરિયાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

જેઠે પરિણીતા સાથે મારઝૂડ કરી હતી
વડોદરા શહેરના તાંદલજા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી 31 વર્ષીય યુવતીના લગ્ન 2007માં મુસ્લિમ રીતિ રિવાજ પ્રમાણે અશરફ ખાન પઠાણ(રહે, કાપોદ્રા ગામ અંકલેશ્વર ભરૂચ) સાથે થયા હતા. લગ્ન સમયે યુવતીના પિતાએ ઘર વખરી, બાઇક, સોના ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રોકડા રૂપિયા 1.50 લાખ આપ્યા હતા. સંતાનમાં તેમને બે બાળકો છે. લગ્ન બાદ નણંદ કુરેશા તથા નણદોઈ ઈકબાલ ખાન, પતિ અશરફખાન પઠાણ અને તેમના મોટાભાઇને ચડામણી કરતા હતા. અને પતિના મોટાભાઇએ દહેજ બાબતે મારઝૂડ કરી હતી.

ફેક્ટરી શરૂ કરવા 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની માગ કરી
ત્યાર બાદ વર્ષ-2019 દરમિયાન પતિ અને જેઠે જણાવ્યું હતું કે તારા પિતાએ દહેજમાં કંઈ આપ્યું નથી, જો ઘરમાં રહેવું હોય તો ફેક્ટરી શરૂ કરવા માટે 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની વ્યવસ્થા કરીને આવજે અને પટ્ટા વડે મારમારી અપશબ્દો બોલી ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી હતી. પોલીસે ફરિયાદના આધારે આ અંગે દહેજ પ્રથા હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધીને અશરફખાન પઠાણ, સરવરખાન, કુરેશાબાનું પઠાણ અને ઇકબાલ ખાન પઠાણ(તમામ રહે, અંકલેશ્વર) વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધીને કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

