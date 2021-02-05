તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Vadodara
  • Company Sent A Woman Worker Working As A Pantry In charge In Vadodara On A Trip To Singapore, Saying: "I Never Dreamed I Would Travel Abroad."

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહિલાની ફરજ નિષ્ઠાને બિરદાવી:વડોદરામાં મહિલા કામદારને કંપનીએ સિંગાપોરના પ્રવાસે મોકલ્યા, કહ્યું: 'સ્વપ્નેય નહોતુ વિચાર્યું કે, હું વિદેશ પ્રવાસ કરીશ'

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મહિલા કામદાર ગીતાબેન પંચાલ - Divya Bhaskar
મહિલા કામદાર ગીતાબેન પંચાલ
  • મહિલા કામદારના સમર્પણ અને નિષ્ઠાને બિરદાવતા કંપનીએ સિંગાપોરના પ્રવાસે મોકલ્યા હતા
  • મહિલા સશક્તિકરણની દિશામાં કંપનીએ એક પ્રશંસનીય પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે

આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ છે, ત્યારે વાત કરવી છે એક એવા મહિલા કામદારની કે, જેમના સમર્પણ અને નિષ્ઠાને કારણે કંપનીએ સિંગાપોરના પ્રવાસે મોકલ્યા હતા. વડોદરાની ખાનગી કંપનીમાં પેન્ટ્રી ઈન્ચાર્જ તરીકે કામ કરતા ગીતાબેન પંચાલે ક્યારેય સ્વપ્નેય વિચાર્યું નહોતું કે, તેઓ વિમાનમાં પ્રવાસ કરી શકશે કે, વિદેશ પ્રવાસની મજા માણી શકશે. જોકે, જ્યારે તેમની કંપનીએ 5 દિવસના સિંગાપોર પ્રવાસ માટે તેમને બેગ પેક કરવા કહ્યું તો તેઓના આનંદનો પાર રહ્યો નહોતો. ગીતાબેન પંચાલ 1995માં વડોદરાની વાસુ હેલ્થકેર પ્રાઈવેટ લિમિટેડમાં જોડાયા હતા અને છેલ્લા 26 વર્ષથી પેન્ટ્રી ઈન્ચાર્જ તરીકે સેવા આપતા હતા.

મહિલા કહે છે કે, મને સિંગાપોર જવાનું કહ્યું, ત્યારે મને વિશ્વાર જ નહોતો આવ્યો
પોતાની સોનેરી યાદો વાગોળતા ગીતાબેન પંચાલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 2017નું વર્ષ હતું, જ્યારે મારી કંપનીએ મને સિંગાપોરના 5 દિવસના પ્રવાસ માટે મોકલવાની જાણ કરી હતી. આમ તો અમારી કંપની નિયમિત સમયાંતરે ઓફિસના કર્મચારીઓ અને પ્યૂન માટે સ્થાનિક પ્રવાસોનું આયોજન કરતી રહે છે. મે અગાઉ ક્યારેય વિમાનમાં પ્રવાસ નહોતો કર્યો કે, તેના વિશે કદી વિચાર્યું પણ નહોતું. કંપનીએ સારું પર્ફોર્મન્સ આપનારા 7 લોકોના નામ પસંદ કર્યા હતા. એક દિવસ મને બોલાવીને કહેવામાં આવ્યું કે, તમે પણ તેમની સાથે સિંગાપોર જઈ રહ્યા છો. મને તો વિશ્વાસ જ ન આવ્યો કારણ કે, હું તો વર્ષોથી કંપનીમાં નાના સ્તરે કામ કરું છું અને એ કામની કોઈ નોંધ લેવાય તેની અપેક્ષા પણ રાખતી નથી.

મહિલા કામદારના સમર્પણ અને નિષ્ઠાને બિરદાવતા કંપનીએ સિંગાપોરના પ્રવાસે મોકલ્યા હતા
મહિલા કામદારના સમર્પણ અને નિષ્ઠાને બિરદાવતા કંપનીએ સિંગાપોરના પ્રવાસે મોકલ્યા હતા

મે સ્વપ્નેય નહોતુ વિચાર્યું કે હું વિદેશ પ્રવાસ કરીશ
વધુમાં તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વર્ષોની મારી નિષ્ઠા અને કામગીરીને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને મને આગ્રહપૂર્વક આ પ્રવાસમાં જોડાવાનું જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. મે કદી સ્વપ્નેય વિચાર્યું નહોતું કે, જીવનમાં એક વખત વિમાનની મુસાફરી અને વિદેશ પ્રવાસ કરીશ. 5 દિવસના આ સિંગાપોર પ્રવાસ દરમિયાન અમે યુનિવર્સલ સ્ટુડિયો, ગાર્ડન બાય ધ બે, નાઈટ સફારી વગેરે જેવા સ્થળો નિહાળ્યા હતા.

ગીતાબેન પંચાલ છેલ્લા 26 વર્ષથી પેન્ટ્રી ઈન્ચાર્જ તરીકે સેવા આપતા હતા
ગીતાબેન પંચાલ છેલ્લા 26 વર્ષથી પેન્ટ્રી ઈન્ચાર્જ તરીકે સેવા આપતા હતા

સામાન્ય પરિવારમાંથી આવતા સિંગલ મધરે જીવનમાં અનેક મુશ્કેલીઓ વેઠી
કંપનીના મેનેજિંગ ડિરેક્ટર હાર્દિક ઉકાણીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે સામાન્ય પરિવારમાંથી આવતા સિંગલ મધર ગીતાબેન પંચાલે જીવનમાં અનેક મુશ્કેલીઓ વેઠી છે. તેઓ પોતાના કામ પ્રત્યે અત્યંત સમર્પિત છે અને વાસુ પરિવારના મહત્વના સભ્ય છે. કંપનીની કામગીરી દરમિયાન તેમણે નિષ્ઠા અને પ્રતિબદ્ધતાપૂર્વક બજાવેલી ફરજને બિરદાવવા માટે અમે તેમને સરપ્રાઈઝ આપવાનું નક્કી કર્યું અને સિંગાપોરના પ્રવાસમાં તેમને મોકલવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો હતો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો