કાર્યવાહી:બોડિયાની કેફિયત, રફિકના મર્ડર પછી મેં ગેંગની બાગડોર સંભાળી

વડોદરા16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બિચ્છુ ગેંગના લીડરની મિલકતો અને વાહનોની તપાસ શરૂ
  • કાણિયા સાથેના ઝઘડામાં બોડિયાએ અંડાની તરફેણ કરી હતી

બિચ્છુ ગેંગના લીડર અસલમ બોડિયા અને તેના 25 સાગરિતો સામે ગંભીર ગુના નોંધાયા બાદ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ગુજસીટોકનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો. તાજેતરમાં પકડાયેલા ગેંગના લીડર અસલમ બોડિયાના 15 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવ્યા બાદ તેના ગુનાઇત ભૂતકાળની પણ તપાસ કરાઈ રહી છે. તેણે પોલીસને જણાવ્યું કે 2011માં રફીક ગાયની હત્યા બાદ તે અને અસ્પાક ભેગા થયા હતા અને તેણે બિચ્છું ગેંગની બાગડોર હાથમાં લઇ લીધી હતી. ડીસીપી ક્રાઇમ જયદિપસિંહ જાડેજાના માર્ગદર્શન મુજબ સમગ્ર મામલાની તપાસ કરી રહેલા એસીપી ડી.એસ.ચૌહાણે બોડિયાના 15 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવી પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરી હતી.

તેણે પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે રફીક ગાયના મર્ડર બાદ તે અને અસ્પાક ભેગા થઇ ગયા હતા. અગાઉ અસ્પાક બિચ્છુ ગેંગ ચલાવતો હતો પણ ત્યાર બાદ બિચ્છુ ગેંગનું સુકાન તેણે તેના હાથમાં લઇ લીધું હતું. તેની પાસે ભૂતકાળમાં 40થી 45 રિક્ષા હતી પણ હાલ તેની પાસે માત્ર 15 રિક્ષા જ છે. ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, બોડિયા અને તેના સાગરીતોએ 2011માં ફતેગંજમાં રફીક ગાયની હત્યા કરી હતી અને ત્યારબાદ આ ગેંગ શહેરમાં ગંભીર ગુના આચરવામાં સક્રિય બની હતી.

લાલુ અંડા અને અજ્જુ કાણિયા વચ્ચે ઝઘડો થયો ત્યારે અસલમ બોડિયા અને તેના સાગરીતોએ લાલુ અંડાની તરફેણ કરી હતી અને ત્યારબાદ ગેંગ વોર થઇ હતી અને ત્યારબાદ આ ટોળકી વધુ સક્રિય બની હતી. તનવીર ઉર્ફે તન્નુ અને અસ્પાકને ખાનગા મહોલ્લામાં લોકો બિચ્છુડિયા તરીકે સંબોધન કરતા હોવાથી ગેંગનું નામ બિચ્છુ ગેંગ પડ્યુ હતું.

બોડિયાનાં બેંક ખાતાંની ડિટેલ્સની મગાવાઈ
પોલીસે બોડિયાની સ્થાવર-જંગમ મિલકતોની પણ તપાસ શરૂ કરી તેની બેંક ડિટેલ્સ મગાવી તલસ્પર્શી અભ્યાસ શરૂ કર્યો છે. તેના તાર કયાં જોડાયેલા છે અને તેની મિલકતો કયાં છે તથા કોના નામે છે તેની તપાસ શરૂ કરાઇ છે.

