કોરોનાને ખુલ્લુ આમંત્રણ:વડોદરામાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ઉલાળ્યો કરી સરઘસ કાઢીને ફોર્મ ભર્યાં, ઉમેદવારો માસ્ક પહેરવાનું પણ ભૂલ્યા

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર મનોજ પટેલ(મંશો), બંદીશ શાહ, ભૂમિકાબેન રાણા અને શ્વેતાબેન ચૌહાણ(ઉત્તેકર) ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા નીકળ્યા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર મનોજ પટેલ(મંશો), બંદીશ શાહ, ભૂમિકાબેન રાણા અને શ્વેતાબેન ચૌહાણ(ઉત્તેકર) ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા નીકળ્યા હતા
  • કોંગ્રેસના વોર્ડ નં-16ના ચંદ્રકાન્ત શ્રીવાસ્તવ સહિતના 4 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા

વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાના 19 વોર્ડના 76 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર થયા બાદ આજે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ સરઘસ કાઢીને ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભર્યાં હતા, જોકે, ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા નીકળેલા ઉમેદવારોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જાળવ્યું નહોતું અને માસ્ક પહેર્યા વિના જ સરઘસમાં જોડાયા હતા.

ઉમેદવારો વાજતે-ગાજતે સમર્થકો સાથે ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા
ભાજપ દ્વારા વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કર્યાં બાદ આજે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મની ચકાસણીને કરવા ભાજપ લીગલ સેલના 45 વકીલોએ કામગીરી આરંભી હતી, ત્યાર બાદ ઉમેદવારો પોતાના ચૂંટણી અધિકારી પાસે ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા હતા. ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે વાજતે-ગાજતે વિવિધ વિસ્તારના રિટર્નિંગ ઓફિસરની ઓફિસે પહોંચીને ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરતી વખતે કોરોનાનું સર્ટિફિકેટ ફરજિયાત છે. આ ઉપરાંત બે બાળકોથી વધુ નહીં અને ઘરમાં શૌચાલય હોવું પણ ફરજિયાત છે. આ ઉપરાંત એફિડેવિટ માટે 300 રૂપિયાનો સ્ટેમ્પ ફરજિયાત છે. ચૂંટણી પંચ દ્વારા નિયમોની ચોખવટ કરવામાં ન આવતા ઉમેદવારો માટે મુશ્કેલી ઉભી થઈ છે.

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગ કરી સરઘસ કાઢીને ફોર્મ ભર્યાં હતા
ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગ કરી સરઘસ કાઢીને ફોર્મ ભર્યાં હતા

ઉમેદવારોએ કોરોના ગાઇડલાઇનના લીરેલીરા ઉડાવ્યા
ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ સરઘસ કાઢીને આજથી ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે. આજે બપોરે વોર્ડ નં-7ના ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર મનોજ પટેલ(મંશો), બંદીશ શાહ, ભૂમિકાબેન રાણા અને શ્વેતાબેન ચૌહાણ(ઉત્તેકર) ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા નીકળ્યા હતા. જોકે ઉમેદવારોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જાળવ્યું નહોતું અને એક પણ ઉમેદવારે માસ્ક પહેર્યું નહોતુ.

કોંગ્રેસના વોર્ડ નં-16ના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા
વડોદરાના વોર્ડ નં-16માં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર ચંદ્રકાંત શ્રીવાસ્તવ, ગૌરાંગ સુતરીયા, અલકા પટેલ અને સુવર્ણ પાવરે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. જોકે કોંગ્રેસની સંપૂર્ણ યાદી જાહેર ન થઇ હોવાથી અન્ય ઉમેદવારો કાલે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરશે.

ઉમેદવારો વાજતે-ગાજતે સમર્થકો સાથે ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા હતા
ઉમેદવારો વાજતે-ગાજતે સમર્થકો સાથે ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા હતા

300 કાર્યકરોએ રાજીનામની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી
બીજી તરફ ભાજપે ઉમેદવારી યાદીની જાહેરાત બાદ કાર્યકર્તાઓમાં વિરોધનો સૂર ઉઠ્યો છે. ગુરૂવારે મોડી રાત્રે ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર કાર્યકર્તાઓએ શહેર પ્રમુખ વિજય શાહ સાથે મિટિંગ બાદ આશ્વાસન આપતા મામલો થાળે પડ્યો હતો, ત્યાર બાદ આજે ફરી 300 જેટલા કાર્યકરોએ રાજીનામુ આપી દેવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે.

