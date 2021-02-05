તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઓનલાઇન છેતરપિંડી:વડોદરામાં પેટીએમ કેવાયસી અપડેટ કરવાના બહાને બે ભેજાબાજે મહિલા તબીબના ખાતામાંથી 1 લાખ રૂપિયા ઉપાડી લીધા

વડોદરા21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • વડોદરા સાયબર ક્રાઇમ પોલીસે બે શખસો વિરૂદ્ધ છેતરપિંડીનો ગુનો નોંધીને વધુ તપાસ શરૂ કરી

વડોદરામાં પેટીએમ કર્મી તરીકે ઓળખ આપીને પેટીએમ કેવાયસી અપડેટ કરવાના બહાને બે ભેજાબાજે મહિલા તબીબને વિશ્વાસમાં લઇને બેંક ખાતામાંથી ઓનલાઇન એક લાખ રૂપિયા ટ્રાન્સફર કરીને છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી. આ મહિલા તબીબે મામલે સાયબર ક્રાઇમ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. પોલીસે આ મામલે ગુનો નોંધીને વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ્લિકેશન ડાઇનલોડ કરાવીને રૂપિયા ખાતામાંથી ઉપાડી લીધા
મૂળ રાજકોટના રહેવાસી અને હાલ વડોદરામાં રહેતા ડો. વિલ્પાબેન તન્ના રાજકોટની સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં આસિસ્ટન્ટ પ્રોફેસર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવે છે. ડિસેમ્બર-2019માં તેમના મોબાઈલ ફોન ઉપર અજાણ્યા વ્યક્તિએ પોતાની ઓળખ પેટીએમના કર્મચારી તરીકે આપી હતી અને કેવાયસી અપડેટ કરવા માટે જણાવ્યું હતું અને જો કેવાયસી અપડેટ નહીં કરો તો પેટીએમ એકાઉન્ટ બંધ થઈ જશે, તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું. જેથી મહિલા તબીબે ક્વિક સ્પોર્ટ એપ્લિકેશન ડાઉનલોડ કરતા જ તેમના બેંક ખાતામાંથી ટુકડે ટુકડે 99,970 રૂપિયા ડેબિટ થઈ ગયા હતા. પોતે છેતરાયા હોવાની જાણ થતા તેઓએ પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. જેના આધારે પોલીસે મોબાઈલ નંબર ધારક તેમજ બેંક ખાતા ધારક વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધીને કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

આ પહેલા પણ આ રીતે જ છેતરપિંડી થઈ હતી
આ પહેલા જીએસીએલ કંપનીના એમ ડી પ્રેમકુમાર રામકીશન ગેરાએ 5 નવેમ્બર, 2019ના રોજ સાઇબર ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે, કોઈ શખસે તેમને ફોન કરીને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તમારું પેટીએમ વોલેટ એકાઉન્ટ ચાલુ રાખવા માટે કેવાયસી કરાવવાનનું કહી એપલ વર્ઝન ની ટિમ વ્યુયર ક્વિક સ્પોર્ટ નામની એપ્લિકેશન ડાઉનલોડ કરાવી હતી અને તેમને પેટીએમ સેવિંગસ એકાઉન્ટ ખોલવાના બહાને સીટી બેંકના ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડમાંથી ઓનલાઈન 45000 તથા 49999 રૂપિયા મળી 94999 રૂપિયાનું ઓનલાઈન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરી છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી. સાઇબર ક્રાઇમે ભેજાબાજ અમિતસિંગ દરિયસિંગ માન(મૂળ હરિયાણા હાલ રહે જામનગર)ને રાજકોટથી ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકરીના કપૂરે 'છોટે નવાબ'ની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું, 'એવું કંઈ જ નથી, જે મહિલાઓ ના કરી શકે' - બોલિવૂડ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો