તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

કિશોરી દુષ્કર્મ કેસ:વડોદરામાં બગલામુખીના પાખંડી પ્રશાંતની અંગત સેવિકા પોલીસ પૂછપરછમાં રડી પડી, કહ્યું: 'મારું પણ ટોર્ચરિંગ કરાયું હતું'

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આરોપી પ્રશાંત ઉપાધ્યાયની સેવિકા દિશા જોન.
  • દિશા જોન હાલ 2 દિવસના પોલીસ રિમાન્ડ પર છે, પૂછપરછમાં મોટા ઘટસ્ફોટ થાય એવી શક્યતા
  • સેવા કરતી કિશોરીના શરીરમાં દૈવીશક્તિની સ્થાપનાના નામે પ્રશાંતે 12 વાર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું
  • 3 સેવિકા દિશા જોન, દીક્ષા જસવાની ઉર્ફે સીમા અને ઉન્નતિ જોષી પ્રશાંતને સાથ આપતી હોવાનો આરોપ

વડોદરાના બગલામુખી મંદિરના પાખંડી પ્રશાંત ઉપાધ્યાયે કિશોરી પર 12 વખત દુષ્કર્મ કર્યું હોવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાયા બાદ પોલીસે પ્રશાંતની ખાસ ગણાતી સેવિકા દિશા જોનને ઝડપી 2 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવ્યા હતા. દિશા પોલીસ પૂછપરછ દરમિયાન રડી પડી હતી અને બચાવ કરતાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે મારી સાથે પણ ટોર્ચરિંગ કરાયું હતું. હું સત્સંગના વિડિયોનું એડિટિંગ કરતી હતી અને એનો 8 હજાર પગાર મળતો હતો. તેની અન્ય બે સાથીદાર સેવિકા પૈકી દિક્ષા ઉર્ફે સીમા હાલ દુબઇ હોવાની માહિતી તેણે આપી હતી, પણ ઉન્નતિ ક્યાં છે એની માહિતી ન હોવાનો બચાવ તેણે કર્યો હતો. એક તબક્કે દિશાએ મારું પણ શોષણ કરાયું હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. પોલીસ તપાસમાં ઘટસ્ફોટ થયો હતો કે દિશા જોન મહિલાઓને પ્રશાંતના રૂમમાં મોકલતી હતી અને પ્રશાંતના તમામ વિડિયોનું એડિટિંગ પણ તે જ કરતી હતી.

પીડિતાનું 164 મુજબનું નિવેદન લેવાશે
પ્રશાંતના દુષ્કૃત્ય સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવનારી પીડિતાનું સીઆરપીસી 164 મુજબનું નિવેદન લેવાની તજવીજ શરૂ કરાઈ છે. આ ઉપરાંત પ્રશાંતે અન્ય કેટલી મહિલાઓના વિડિયો ઉતાર્યા છે અને દુષ્કૃત્ય કર્યું છે એની પણ તપાસ શરૂ કરાઈ છે. પ્રશાંત ભૂતકાળમાં નોંધાયેલી દુષ્કર્મ અને ઠગાઇની ફરિયાદના કેસમાં હાલ વડોદરા સેન્ટ્રલ જેલની હવા ખાઇ રહ્યો છે. આ કેસમાં પૂછપરછ કરવા ગોત્રી પોલીસે તેનો જેલમાંથી ટ્રાન્સફર વોરન્ટ દ્વારા કબજો લેવાની પણ તજવીજ શરૂ કરી છે.

સેવિકા દિશા જોન સાથે આરોપી પ્રશાંત ઉપાધ્યાય.
સેવિકા દિશા જોન સાથે આરોપી પ્રશાંત ઉપાધ્યાય.

પ્રશાંતે મહિલાઓના ઉતારેલા વિડિયો બાબતે પણ પૂછપરછ થશે
દિશા જોનને વાઘોડિયા-ડભોઇ રોડના કાન્હા ગોલ્ડના ફ્લેટમાંથી ઝડપી સોમવારે સત્તાવાર ધરપકડ કરીને મંગળવારે અદાલતમાં રજૂ કરી 2 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવ્યા હતા. પ્રશાંતે કિશોરીનો પણ વિડિયો ઉતાર્યો હતો અને તેનું મેમરી કાર્ડ તેનાં માતા-પિતા સાથે કિશોરી પાસે મોકલ્યું હતું. આ અસલ વિડિયો ક્યાં છે એની માહિતી દિશા જોન પાસે હોવાની શક્યતાને પગલે પોલીસે તેની પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરી હતી. પ્રશાંતે અન્ય કેટલી મહિલાના વિડિયો ઉતાર્યા હતા અને એ કયા મોબાઇલ અને લેપટોપમાં સ્ટોર છે. પ્રશાંતની રૂમમાં અન્ય કેટલી મહિલાઓને મોકલાઈ હતી એ વિશે પણ દિશા જોનની પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરાઇ છે. દિશાના રિમાન્ડ દરમિયાન અનેક ઘટસ્ફોટ થાય એવી શક્યતા છે.

આ પણ વાંચોઃ કિશોરી દુષ્કર્મ કેસ:વડોદરામાં બગલામુખીના પાખંડી પ્રશાંતની 3 શિષ્યા અનેક રહસ્યો જાણે છે

પ્રશાંતે બંને ગાલ પર હાથ મૂકી તું મને બહુ ગમે છે, આઇ લવ યુ કહેતાં કિશોરી ગભરાઈ ગઈ
વેકેશનમાં તે પ્રશાંતના દયાનંદ પાર્કના આશ્રમમાં રહીને તેની સેવા કરતી હતી ત્યારે પગ દબાવવા નામે પ્રશાંતે કિશોરીને તેના રૂમમાં બોલાવી હતી. કિશોરી પ્રશાંતના પગ દબાવવા જતાં પ્રશાંતે તેને કહ્યું, તું મને બહુ ગમે છે, આઇ લવ યુ, તારા વગર હું જીવી શકીશ નહીં. તારાં ફિગર મને બહુ ગમે છે તેમ જણાવતાં તે ડરી ગઈ હતી અને નીચે આવીને બીજી યુવતીઓ સાથે સૂઈ ગઈ હતી. બીજા દિવસે તેમની શિષ્યાઓ દિશા સચદેવા તથા દીક્ષા જસવાની અને ઉન્નતિ જોષીએ ગુરુજી તારી ભલાઈ માટે કરી રહ્યા છે તેમ કહી ફરીથી તેને ગુરુજી પાસે મોકલી હતી. પ્રશાંતે ધમકાવી હતી કે હું તારા શરીરમાં દૈવીશક્તિની સ્થાપના આજે રાત્રે કરવાનો છું તો સ્નાન કરી લે, જેથી તે સ્નાન કરવા જતાં પ્રશાંત પણ બાથરૂમમાં આવી ગયો હતો. તેને બાથરૂમમાંથી વગર કપડાંએ બહાર આવવાનું કહી તેનો વિડિયો ઉતાર્યો હતો અને ત્યાર બાદ તેણે બે વખત તેની સાથે દુષ્કર્મ કર્યું હતું.

દુષ્કર્મનો આરોપી પ્રશાંત ઉપાધ્યાય.
દુષ્કર્મનો આરોપી પ્રશાંત ઉપાધ્યાય.

પ્રશાંતે કિશોરી સાથે 5 વર્ષમાં 12 વખત દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું
5 વર્ષના ગાળામાં પોતાની સાથે કરાયેલાં દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતાં કિશોરીએ પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે વેકેશનમાં તે પ્રશાંતના દયાનંદ પાર્કના આશ્રમમાં રહીને સેવા કરતી હતી. પ્રશાંતે તારા શરીરમાં દૈવીશક્તિનું સ્થાપન કરીશ, એમ કહ્યું હતું. દિશા અને દીક્ષાએ તેને પ્રશાંત પાસે મોકલી હતી, જ્યાં પ્રશાંતે બે વખત દુષ્કર્મ કર્યું હતું. દિશા જોન, દીક્ષા અને ઉન્નતિ જોષી પણ ત્યાં નીચે હોવા છતાં બચાવવા આવી ન હતી. તેની સાથે 5 વર્ષમાં 12 વખત દુષ્કર્મ કરાયું હતું.

આ પણ વાંચોઃ પાખંડીની વધુ એક પાપલીલા: 10મા ધોરણના વેકેશનમાં સેવા કરતી સગીરાના શરીરમાં દૈવીશક્તિની સ્થાપનાના નામે પ્રશાંતે 12 વાર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું

પ્રશાંતે વિડિયો વાઇરલ કરવાની ધમકી આપી હતી
પ્રશાંતે તારા મોંમાંથી દુર્ગંધ આવે છે, માઉથ ફ્રેશનરની ગોળી ખાઈ લે, એમ કહીને ગોળી આપતાં તેણે ખાધી હતી અને ત્યાર બાદ તેને ઘેન ચડ્યું હતું અને ત્યાર પછી પ્રશાંતે તેની સાથે શારીરિક અડપલાં કર્યાં હતાં અને બે વખત દુષ્કર્મ કર્યું હતું. ત્યાર પછી કોઈને આ વાત નહીં કરવાની તેવી ધમકી આપી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ તેને વિડિયો વાઇરલ કરવાની પણ ધમકી આપી હતી. કિશોરી અને તેના પરિવારે સમાજમાં બદનામ થવાના ડરે ફરિયાદ કરી ન હતી. પ્રશાંત વિરુદ્ધ તેના ઘણા ભક્તોએ પણ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે, તેવું જાણવા મળતાં તેણે હિંમત કરીને ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓચોથના દિવસે ચંદ્રની વધારે રાહ કેમ જોવામાં આવે છે? અમદાવાદમાં અંદાજે 8.42 વાગ્યે ચંદ્રનાં દર્શન, જાણો અન્ય શહેરનાં ચંદ્રદર્શનનો સમય - ધર્મ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો