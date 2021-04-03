તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ધરપકડ:કારના કાચ તોડીને ચોરી કરતો અઠંગ ચોર પકડાયો, પાર્કિંગમાં પોતાની કાર મૂકી રેકી કરતો હતો

વડોદરા27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • રાજ્યમાં 8 સ્થળે થયેલી ચોરીના ભેદ ખૂલ્યા

રાજ્યમાં મોલ, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ તથા જાહેર પાર્કિંગનાં સ્થળોએ પોતાની કાર પાર્ક કરી રેકી કર્યા બાદ કારના કાચ તોડી સામાનની ચોરી કરનારા અઠંગ ચોરને પીસીબી પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. તપાસમાં વડોદરા સહિત અલગ-અલગ શહેરોમાં 8 ચોરી કરી હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું. શહેર પીસીબી પીઆઇ જે.જે. પટેલ અને તેમની ટીમને બાતમી મળી હતી કે, રાજ્યભરમાં મોલ, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ તથા જાહેર પાર્કિંગનાં સ્થળોએ મૂકેલી કારના કાચ તોડી ચોરી કરવાની મોડસ ઓપરેન્ડી ધરાવતો અકીલ સલીમ વ્હોરા (આણંદ) ચોરીનો સામાન વેચવા ગોત્રીમાં ગદાપુરા રોડ પરથી પસાર થવાનો છે.

જેથી પોલીસે અકીલ વ્હોરાને ઝડપી તેની તલાશી લેતાં 9 મોબાઇલ, 1 લેપટોપ, 7 કાંડા ઘડિયાળ અને 1550 રોકડા મળ્યા હતા. પોલીસે તેની પાસેની ઓપ્ટ્રા કાર કબજે કરી રૂા. 3.31 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરાયો હતો.અકીલની પૂછપરછ કરાતાં તેણે ઘટસ્ફોટ કર્યો હતો કે, તે કારના કાચ તોડીને ચોરી કરે છે. ચોરી કરવા તે પોતાની કાર લઇને નીકળતો હતો તથા મોલ, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ કે જાહેર પાર્કિંગમાં પાર્ક કરેલી કારની પાસે પોતાની કાર મૂકી બાદ રેકી કરીને પથ્થર વડે કાચ તોડી કારમાંથી સામાન ચોરી કરતો હતો.

તેણે વડોદરા ઉપરાંત અમદાવાદ, આણંદ, નર્મદા અને બનાસકાંઠામાં ચોરી કરી હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. તપાસમાં ગોત્રી પોલીસમાં 2, હરણી પોલીસમાં 1, સમા પોલીસમાં 1 તથા નરોડા પોલીસમાં 1, બનાસકાંઠાના અમીરગઢ પોલીસમાં 1, પેટલાદ પોલીસમાં 1 અને નર્મદામાં 1 મળીને ચોરીના 8 ગુનાનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો હતો. ભૂતકાળમાં આણંદમાં 4, સયાજીગંજ પોલીસમાં 1 અને ખેડાના સેવાલિયામાં 1 મળી 6 ગુના નોંધાયા હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો