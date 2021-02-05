તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • After Cultivating Friendship Through Social Media, A Young Man From Ahmedabad Was Given A Drink And Committed Adultery With A Woman From Vadodara.

દુષ્કર્મ:સોશિયલ મીડિયાના માધ્મમથી મિત્રતા કેળવીને અમદાવાદના યુવાને ફેકી દ્રવ્ય પીવડાવી વડોદરાની મહિલા સાથે કારમાં ચપ્પુની અણીએ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું

વડોદરા33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અમદાવાદના યુવકે વડોદરાની મહિલાને નિમેટા લઈ જઈને બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો હતો

સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ક્રાઇમની ઘટનાને અંજામ આપતા બનાવો દિવસેને દિવસે વધી રહ્યા છે, તેમ છતાં હજી પણ ઘણા લોકોમાં આ પ્રત્યેની જાગૃતતાનો અભાવ હોવાથી આ પ્રકારની ઘટનાઓનો ભોગ બનતા હોય છે, ત્યારે આવી જ વધુ એક ઘટના સામે આવી છે. વડોદરાની મહિલાએ અમદાવાદના યુવક સાથે સોશિયલ મીડિયાના માધ્યમથી મિત્રતા કેળવી હતી અને ત્યાર બાદ યુવકે મહિલાને નિમેટા લઈ જઇ ચાલુ કારમાં ચપ્પુની અણીએ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું. આ બનાવ સંદર્ભે તાલુકા પોલીસે આરોપી વિરૂદ્ધ બળાત્કારનો ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે

યુવકે મહિલાને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ફ્રેન્ડ રિકવેસ્ટ મોકલી હતી
વડોદરા શહેરના ભાયલી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી મહિલાના પતિ છેલ્લા 8 મહિનાથી સાબરમતી જેલમાં ચોરીના ગુનામાં સજા કાપી રહ્યા છે અને સંતાનમાં તેઓને એક પુત્ર અને એક પુત્રી છે. બે મહિના અગાઉ અમદાવાદ ખાતે રહેતા આયુષ પાંડે નામના વ્યક્તિએ મહિલાના ફેસબુક એકાઉન્ટ પર ફ્રેન્ડ રિક્વેસ્ટ મોકલી હતી, ત્યાર બાદ બંને વચ્ચે મિત્રતા કેળવાતા વાતચીત શરૂ થઈ હતી.

યુવાને ફેકી દ્રવ્ય પીવડાવી વડોદરાની મહિલા સાથે કારમાં ચપ્પુની અણીએ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું
મંગળવારે આયુષે જણાવ્યું હતું કે હું વડોદરા આવવાનો છું, તને ફોન કરીશ, ત્યાર બાદ મહિલા યુવકની સાથે કારમાં અમિતનગર સર્કલથી આજવા ચોકડી તરફ જવા નીકળી હતી. ચાલુ કારમાં આયુષ પાંડેએ મહિલાને પાણીની બોટલ આપી હતી, જે પીતા જ મહિલાને ચક્કર આવવાના શરૂ થયા હતા અને છરીની અણીએ મહિલાને ચૂપચાપ બેસાડી આયુષ કારને નિમેટા તરફ લઈ ગયો હતો અને ખુલ્લા ખેતરમાં મહિલાની મરજી વિરુદ્ધ કારમાં જ શારીરિક સંબંધ બાંધીને બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો હતો

મારા અંકલ ગાંધીનગરમાં ડીવાયએસપી છે તેવી ધમકી યુવકે મહિલાને આપી
બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યા બાદ યુવકે મહિલાને ધમકી આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારા અંકલ ગાંધીનગરમાં ડીવાયએસપી છે, તારાથી કશું થશે નહીં અને પોલીસ ફરિયાદ પણ ના કરતી, ત્યાર બાદ યુવક મહિલાને પરત અમિતનગર સર્કલ છોડી અમદાવાદ રવાના થઇ ગયો હતો. આ મામલે તાલુકા પોલીસે આરોપી વિરૂદ્ધ બળાત્કારનો ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

