તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહિલાનું મોત:રાજસ્થાનથી પરત આવતા પરિવારની કારને ટ્રેક્ટરે ટક્કર મારી, મહિલાનું મોત

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • શહેર-જિલ્લામાં અકસ્માતના વિવિધ 3 બનાવમાં ત્રણ જણે જીવ ગુમાવ્યો
  • વડસર બ્રિજ સાઇકલ સવારનું અને પોર નજીક રસ્તો ઓળંગતા યુવકનું મોત થયું

શહેરના સયાજીપુરા ગામમાં રહેતા સલાટ પરિવારને વાઘોડિયા તાલુકાના રવાલ ગામ નજીક અકસ્માત નડતાં મહિલાનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. બીજા 3 બનાવમાં 3 લોકોનાં મોત નિપજયા હતા.સયાજીપુરા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો અબ્દુલ સતાર સલાટ ગત 4થી તારીખે મિત્ર મેહુલ નાયકની કાર લઈ કાકા મહંમદ હનીફ ફતે મહંમદ સલાટ, બહેન રિઝવાના, પત્ની અફસાનાબાનુ, બનેવી અશરફઅલી સલાટ સાથે રાજસ્થાનમાં સાળાના લગ્નમાં ગયા હતા. જ્યાંથી તેઓ સોમવારે પરત આવતાં હતાં ત્યારે વાઘોડિયાના રવાલ ગામ પાસે નીલકંઠ હોટલ સામે એક ટ્રેક્ટરે તેઓની કારને ટક્કર મારતાં રિઝવાના અને અન્ય 3 લોકોને પણ ઇજા પહોંચતાં તેઓને ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ ગયા હતા.

જ્યાં હાજર તબીબોએ રિઝવાનાબેનને મૃત જાહેર કર્યાં હતાં.અકસ્માતના બીજા બનાવમાંજીઆઇડીસી કોલોનીમાં રહેતા અજયભાઈ દેસાઈના પિતા રુદ્રકાંત મુકુંદલાલ દેસાઈ સોમવારે સાંજે સાઇકલ લઈ વડસર બ્રિજ પાસે દુર્ગા હોટલ પાસે રિક્ષા ચાલકે તેઓને ટક્કર મારતાં થતાં અજયભાઈ તાત્કાલિક તેમના પિતાજીને સયાજી હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે લઈ જતાં તબીબોએ તેઓને મૃત જાહેર કર્યા હતા.

અકસ્માતના ત્રીજા બનાવમાં મૂળ મધ્યપ્રદેશના જહદરના 38 વર્ષના વૈદપ્રકાશ ચતુર્વેદી વાપી ખાતે નોકરી માટે જવાનું હોવાથી મિત્ર અજિતસિંગ રાજપૂત-દાદુસિંગ રાજપૂત સાથે પોર નજીક હાઇવે પર રસ્તો ઓળંગતી વખતે ટ્રકે વૈદપ્રકાશ ચતુર્વેદીને ટક્કર મારતાં ઘાયલ વૈદપ્રકાશનું સયાજીમાં મોત થયું હતું.

દુમાડ ચોકડી નજીક બસે ટક્કર મારતાં આધેડનું મોત:બસ ચાલકની ધરપકડ
છાણી કેનાલ રોડ પર સાલમનેગટ નામની સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા, ફર્નિચર બનાવવાનું કામ કરતાં ગોરધનભાઈ યાદવ ઘર પાસે આવેલી સાઈટ પરથી તેઓ સામાન લઈ ઘરે જઈ રહ્યા હતા તે સમયે દુમાડ ચોકડી નજીક બેંગ્લોરથી આવતી બસે ગોરધનભાઇને ટક્કર મારતાં તેમનું સ્થળ પર જ મોત થયું હતું.પોલીસે બસ ચાલક કર્ણાટકના અહેમદ ઇમામ હુસેન શેખની અટક કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો