દુર્ઘટના:​​​​​​​વડોદરાના ગોત્રી રોડ પર ગેસની પાઈપમાં આગ લાગી, ખોદકામ સમયે પાઈપમાં ભંગાણ સર્જાતા લોકોમાં ભય ફેલાયો, ફાયરબ્રિગેડે આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો

​​​​​​​વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પાલિકાના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરે ખોદકામ દરમિયાન ગેસની પાઈપને નૂકસાન પહોંચાડતા આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
પાલિકાના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરે ખોદકામ દરમિયાન ગેસની પાઈપને નૂકસાન પહોંચાડતા આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી.
  • આગની દુર્ઘટનાને પગલે વાહન વ્યવહાર પણ બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો હતો

શહેરના ગોત્રી રોડ પર આવેલ ઇસ્કોન હાઇટ પાસે ખોદકામ સમયે ગેસની લાઇનમાં ભંગાણ સર્જાતા આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી. આગ ફાટી નીકળતા જ લોકોના ટોળા એકઠા થઇ ગયા હતા. બીજી બાજુ આ બનાવની જાણ ફાયરબ્રિગેડને કરવામાં આવતા લાશ્કરો તુરત જ સ્થળ પર દોડી ગયા હતાં અને ફોમનો મારો ચલાવી આગને કાબૂમાં લઈ લીધી હતી.

આગ લાગ્યા બાદ ફાયરબ્રિગેડ દ્વારા પાણી અને ફોર્મનો મારો ચલાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
આગ લાગ્યા બાદ ફાયરબ્રિગેડ દ્વારા પાણી અને ફોર્મનો મારો ચલાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ ફેલાયો
મળેલી માહિતી પ્રમાણે વડોદરા ગોત્રી રોડ ઉપર ઇસ્કોન હાઇટ પાસે કોર્પોરેશનના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર દ્વારા ખોદકામ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. આ ખોદકામની કામગીરી દરમિયાન ગેસ લાઇનમાં ભંગાણ સર્જાતાં આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી. સતત વધી રહેલી આ આગના બનાવની જાણ ફાયર બ્રિગેડને કરવામાં આવતા લાશ્કરો સ્થળ ઉપર દોડી ગયા હતા. ફોમનો મારો ચલાવી અડધા કલાકની ભારે જહેમત બાદ આગને કાબુમાં લીધી હતી. આજની આ ઘટનામાં કોઈ જાનહાની થઈ નથી. પરંતુ આગના આ બનાવે લોકોમાં ગભરાટ ફેલાવી દીધો હતો આ સાથે આ બનાવને કારણે માર્ગ પરનો વાહન વ્યવહાર પણ બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

લગભગ અડધા પોણા કલાકની જહેમત બાદ આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવાયો હતો.
લગભગ અડધા પોણા કલાકની જહેમત બાદ આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવાયો હતો.

ગેર પૂરવઠો અટક્યો
ઉલ્લેખનીય બાબત એ છે કે કોર્પોરેશનના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરો દ્વારા આડેધડ કરવામાં આવતા ખોદકામને કારણે અવારનવાર પાણીની લાઈન, ગેસની લાઈનમાં ભંગાણ સર્જાતું હોય છે. ત્યારે વધુ એક બનાવ ગોત્રી રોડ ઉપર આગનો બનાવ બનતા લોકોના ટોળા એકઠા થઇ ગયા હતા. આજના આ બનાવની જાણ કોર્પોરેશનના ગેસ વિભાગની કરવામાં આવતા ગેસ વિભાગની ટીમ પણ સ્થળ ઉપર દોડી ગઇ હતી અને આ લાઈનનો ગેસ પૂરવઠો બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ બનાવને પગલે વિસ્તારમાં અનેક મકાનોમાં ગેસ પૂરવઠો પહોંચી શક્યો ન હતો.

એપ ખોલો
