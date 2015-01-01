તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કરૂણાંતિકા:ભાઇબીજના દિવસે જ બહેને ભાઇ ગુમાવ્યો, બહેનને મળવા નીકળેલા ભાઇનું વડોદરા પાસે કારની ટક્કરે કેનાલમાં પડી જતા મોત, પત્ની-પુત્ર ઇજાગ્રસ્ત

વડોદરા3 કલાક પહેલા
મૃતક યુવાન અને ઇજાગ્રસ્ત પત્ની અને પુત્રની ફાઇલ તસવીર
  • ઇકો કારની અડફેટે યુવાન ઉછળીને કેનાલમાં પડ્યા બાદ લાપતા થયા બાદ મૃતદેહ મળ્યો

પાદરા તાલુકાના મુજપુર-દરિયાપુર ગામનો પરિવાર આજે સવારે ભાઈબીજ કરવા માટે દુમાડ ગામ જઇ રહ્યો હતો, ત્યારે ભીમપુરા કેનાલ પાસે ઇકો કારે અડફેટે લેતા યુવાન કેનાલમાં ખાબક્યો હતો. વડોદરા ફાયર બ્રિગેડની અને NDRFની ટીમોએ યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ બહાર કાઢ્યો હતો. આમ ભાઇબીજના દિવસે જ બહેને ભાઇને ગુમાવ્યો હતો. અકસ્માતમાં લાપતા યુવાનની પત્ની અને પુત્ર રોડ પર પટકાતા ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા. જેઓને વડોદરા શહેરની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે.

બંને ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને સારવાર અર્થે ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડ્યા
વડોદરા જિલ્લાના પાદરા તાલુકાના મુજપુર-દરિયાપુર ગામના વિનુભાઇ ભીખાભાઇ પઢીયાર(ઉ.40), તેમની પત્ની વિદ્યાબેન અને જયરાજ સાથે દુમાડ ગામમાં રહેતા બહેનના ઘરે ભાઈબીજની ઉજવણી કરવા માટે નીકળ્યા હતા. જ્યારે તેઓ ભીમપુરા કેનાલ પાસે પહોંચ્યા, ત્યારે ઇકો કારે તેમની બાઇકને અચાનક જ ટક્કર મારી હતી. જેથી વિનુભાઇ કેનાલમાં પડી ગયા હતા અને પત્ની વિદ્યાબેન અને પુત્ર જયરાજ રોડ પર પટકાયા હતા. જેથી બંને ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા. ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં જ પોલીસ સ્થળ પર દોડી ગઇ હતી અને બંને ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને સારવાર અર્થે ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડ્યા હતા અને ફાયર બ્રિગેડ અને NDRFની ટીમની મદદથી લાપતા થયેલા વિનુભાઇની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી. 5 કલાકની જહેમત બાદ મૃતદેહને બહાર કાઢ્યો હતો.

ફાયર બ્રિગેડે યુવાનની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરી
પાદરાના ધારાસભ્ય જસપાલસિંહ પઢીયાર પણ સ્થળ પર પહોંચ્યા
પોલીસે જાણ કરતા જ લાપતા વિનુભાઇના પરિવારજનો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી ગયા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત પાદરાના ધારાસભ્ય જસપાલસિંહ પઢીયાર પણ સ્થળ પર પહોંચી ગયા હતા. કેનાલ ખાતે મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકોના ટોળા પણ ઉમટ્યા હતા.

લાપતા યુવાનના પરિવારજનો
ઘરેથી નીકળ્યા બાદ બપોરે 12 વાગ્યે અકસ્માત થયો
લાપતા યુવાનના પરિવારજને રડતા રડતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બહેનને ત્યાં ભાઇબીજ કરવા માટે નીકળ્યા હતા અને અકસ્માત થતાં કેનાલમાં ડૂબ્યા છે. સંબંધી જગમાલસિંહ પઢીયારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વિનુભાઇ આજે સવારે 11 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ મુજપુર-દરિયાપુર ગામથી દુમાડ તેમની બહેનને ત્યાં જવા માટે નીકળ્યા હતા અને ભીમુપુરા કેનાલ પાસે 12 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ અકસ્માત થયો હતો. જેમાં વિનુભાઇ કેનાલમાં ડૂબી ગયા હતા અને તેમના પત્ની અને પુત્ર ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા.

અકસ્માતગ્રસ્ત ઇકો કાર
યુવાનને અકસ્માત થતાં ઉછળીને કેનાલમાં પડ્યો
પાદરાના ધારાસભ્ય જસપાલસિંહ પઢીયારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં યુવાનને અકસ્માત થતાં તેઓ ઉછળીને કેનાલમાં પડ્યા હતા, જેને પગલે હું સ્થળ પર પહોંચી ગયો હતો.. કેનાલમાં પાણી ઓછુ કરવાની દિશામાં પણ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

કેનાલ ખાતે મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકોના ટોળા પણ ઉમટ્યા હતા
ફાયર બ્રિગેડે યુવાનની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરી હતી
વડોદરા ફાયર બ્રિગેડના કર્મચારી પ્રમોદ પાટીલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ભીમપુરા કેનાલમાં યુવાન પડ્યો હોવાની માહિતી મળતા અમે સ્થળ પર પહોંચ્યા છીએ અને યુવાનની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરી હતી. 5 કલાકની જહેમત બાદ મૃતદેહને બહાર કાઢ્યો હતો.

કેનાલમાંથી યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો
