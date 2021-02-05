તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપમાં ભડકો:વડોદરામાં વોર્ડ નં-18ના સિનિયર નેતાઓની ટિકિટ કપાતા 90 કાર્યકરોએ ભાજપમાંથી રાજીનામા આપ્યા, ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચીમકી

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
વડોદરામાં ટિકિટો કપાતા મોટી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યકરોએ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પહોંચીને રજૂઆતો કરી હતી - Divya Bhaskar
  • વોર્ડ નંબર 1, 3, 7, 15 અને 16માં વર્ષોથી કામ કરતા કાર્યકરોને ટિકીટ આપવામાં ન આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ
  • ભાજપ દ્વારા નિષ્ક્રીય લોકોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો

21 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ યોજાનાર વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર થતાંની સાથે જ ભાજપામાંથી રાજીનામા પડવાની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે. વોર્ડ નંબર-18માં વોર્ડ પ્રમુખની ટિકીટ કાપવામાં આવતા વોર્ડ પ્રમુખના સમર્થનમાં 90 જેટલા કાર્યકરોએ ગુરૂવારે મોડી રાત્રે ભાજપામાંથી રાજીનામા આપી દીધા હતા. હજી વધુ રાજીનામા મૂકાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે. આ ઉપરાંત વોર્ડ નંબર 1, 3, 7, 15 અને 16માં વર્ષોથી કામ કરતા કાર્યકરોને ટિકીટ આપવામાં ન આવતા અને આયાતી તેમજ નિષ્ક્રીય કાર્યકરોને ટિકીટ આપવામાં આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો છે. વોર્ડ નંબર-3ના કાર્યકરોએ ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી. કાર્યકરોનો રોષ જોતા લાગી રહ્યું છે કે, ભાજપાનું મિશન 76 પાર પડવું મુશ્કેલ છે.

25 વર્ષથી સક્રિય વોર્ડ પ્રમુખની ટિકિટ કપાતા કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ
ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર થતાંની સાથે જ ભાજપામાં ભવાઇ શરૂ થઇ ગઇ હતી. જેમાં વોર્ડ નંબર 18માં છેલ્લા 25 વર્ષથી સક્રિય કાર્યકર તરીકે કામ કરતા અને વોર્ડ પ્રમુખ નરેશ પટેલને ટિકીટ આપવામાં ન આવતા તેમના સમર્થકો રસ્તા ઉપર ઉતરી આવ્યા હતા. અને ભાજપા સામે ભારે સૂત્રોચ્ચાર કર્યા હતા. નરેન્દ્ર પટેલના બદલે આયાતી ઉમેદવારને ટિકીટ આપવામાં આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો હતો. જેમાં વોર્ડ પ્રમુખ નરેન્દ્ર પટેલે રાજીનામું આપી દેતા તેમના સમર્થનમાં 90 જેટલા કાર્યકરોએ રાજીનામા આપી દીધા હતા. હજી આ વોર્ડમાંથી વધુ રાજીનામા પડે તેવી શક્યતાઓને નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી.

ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જળવાયું નહોતુ
નિષ્ક્રીય કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતા પટેલોમાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો
આ ઉપરાંત વોર્ડ નં-3માં એકપણ પટેલ જ્ઞાતીને ટિકીટ આપવાના બદલે નિષ્ક્રીય કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતા પટેલોમાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો છે. રાકેશ પટેલ નામના સક્રિય કાર્યકરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વોર્ડ નં-3માં મોટી સંખ્યામાં પાટીદાર મતદારો છે, ત્યારે પટેલ જ્ઞાતીને બાકાત કરવામાં આવતા ભાજપાને મોટુ નુકસાન ભોગવવું પડશે અને પટેલ મતદારો દ્વારા ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવશે, તેવી ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે.

વોર્ડ નંબર 1, 3, 7, 15 અને 16માં વર્ષોથી કામ કરતા કાર્યકરોને ટિકીટ આપવામાં ન આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ
ટિકિટો આપવામાં વહાલા-દવલાની નીતિના આક્ષેપ
તે જ રીતે વોર્ડ નંબર 1, 16 અને 15માં પણ સક્રિય કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં ન આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો છે. કાર્યકરો દ્વારા આક્ષેપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે. ભાજપ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલી ટિકિટોમાં વહાલા-દવલાની નીતિ અપનાવવામાં આવી છે. વર્ષોથી કામ કરી રહેલા કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી. અને નિષ્ક્રીય અને વગ ધરાવતા કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. ટિકિટો પૈસા આપીને આપવામાં આવી હોવાનો પણ કેટલાક ભાજપના કાર્યકરો દ્વારા આક્ષેપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે. આજે વિવિધ વોર્ડમાંથી અનેક ભાજપના કાર્યકરોના રાજીનામા પડે તેવા એંધાણ વર્તાઇ રહ્યા છે. ભાજપ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલી ટિકિટોના પગલે જે નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહી છે. તે જોતા લાગી રહ્યું છે કે, ભાજપ માટે મિશન-76 પાર કરવું મુશ્કેલ જણાઇ રહ્યું છે.

ભાજપની યાદીમાં નામ જાહેર થતાં ઉમેદવારોએ ઉજવણી કરી હતી
