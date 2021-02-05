તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બાળક આગમાં ભડથું:વડોદરાના તરસવા ગામમાં મકાનમાં આગ લાગતા 6 વર્ષના બાળકનું મોત, એક બાળકનો બચાવ, અધિકારીઓ અને એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ન આવતા લોકોમાં આક્રોશ

વડોદરા14 મિનિટ પહેલા
તરસવા ગામના એક મકાનમાં આજે બપોરે અચાનક આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી
તરસવા ગામના એક મકાનમાં આજે બપોરે અચાનક આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી
  • વાઘોડિયા પોલીસ, મામલતદાર અને એમ્બ્યુલન્સ નહીં પહોંચતા ગામ લોકોએ આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત કર્યો

વાઘોડિયા તાલુકાના તરસવા ગામના એક મકાનમાં આજે બપોરે અચાનક આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી. એક બાળક આગમાં ભડથું થઇ ગયું હતું. જ્યારે એક બાળક સમયસર ઘરની બહાર નીકળી જતા તેનો બચાવ થયો હતો. વાઘોડિયા પોલીસ, મામલતદાર અને એમ્બ્યુલન્સ નહીં પહોંચતા ગામ લોકોએ આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

એક બાળક બચી ગયો, બીજાને ન બચાવી શકાયો
વડોદરા જિલ્લાના વાઘોડિયા તાલુકાના તરસવા ગામના એક મકાનમાં બપોરે 12:30 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ આગ લાગતા ગ્રામજનોમાં દોડધામ મચી ગઈ હતી અને સ્થાનિક લોકોએ આગ બુઝાવવા માટે પાણીનો મારો ચલાવ્યો હતો. ઘરની અંદર બે બાળકો હોવાથી પરિવાર ચિંતામાં મૂકાઇ ગયો હતો. જોકે એક બાળક સમયસર ઘરમાંથી બહાર નીકળી જતા તેનો બચાવ થયો હતો. જ્યારે ધૃવ નીતિનભાઇ પરમાર(ઉ.વ.6)નું આગમાં ભડથું થઇ જતા મોત થયું હતું. સ્થાનિકોએ આગ બુઝાવી દીધી હતી, પણ બાળકનો જીવ બચી શક્યો નહોતો. બીજી તરફ વાઘોડિયા પોલીસ, મામલતદાર અને એમ્બ્યુલન્સ નહીં પહોંચતા ગામ લોકોએ આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

અધિકારીઓ નહીં આવતા સ્થાનિકોમાં આક્રોશ જોવા મળ્યો હતો
અધિકારીઓ નહીં આવતા સ્થાનિકોમાં આક્રોશ જોવા મળ્યો હતો

મામતલદાર અને ટીડીઓ પહોંચ્યા નહીં
વાઘોડિયા તાલકા પંચાયતની ખેરવાડી બેઠકના સભ્ય જીતેન્દ્ર પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તરસવા ગામમાં મકાનમાં આગ લાગતા એક બાળકનું મોત થયું છે. ગ્રામજનોએ મામતલદાર અને ટીડીઓને જાણ કર્યાં અઢી કલાક થયા હોવા છતાં એમ્બ્યુલન્સની પણ વ્યવસ્થા કરી નથી. કોઇ અધિકારીઓ અહીં ફરક્યા નથી.

બાળક મરી ગયુ હોવા છતાં એમ્બ્યુલન્સ આવી નહીં
સ્થાનિક હસમુખભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બાળકનું મૃત્યુ થયું હોવા છતાં અહીં કોઇ અધિકારીઓ આવ્યા નથી કે એમ્બ્યુલન્સની વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી નથી. માત્ર તલાટી આવ્યા છે, તેઓએ અધિકારીઓને જાણ કરી છે, પરંતું, કોઇ દેખાયુ નથી.

વડોદરા શહેરના આજવા રોડ પર મોબાઇલ ટાવરમાં 27 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ અચાનક ભીષણ આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી
વડોદરા શહેરના આજવા રોડ પર મોબાઇલ ટાવરમાં 27 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ અચાનક ભીષણ આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી

10 દિવસ પહેલા વડોદરાના આજવા રોડ પર મોબાઇલ ટાવરમાં ભીષણ આગ લાગી હતી
વડોદરા શહેરના આજવા રોડ પર આવેલી યોગેશ્વર ટાઉનશિપ વિભાગ-1ના ટેરેસ ઉપર લગાવવામાં આવેલા મોબાઇલ ટાવરમાં 27 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ અચાનક ભીષણ આગ ફાટી નીકળી હતી. આ બનાવની જાણ ફાયરબ્રિગેડને થતાં લાશ્કરો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી ગયા હતા અને ફોર્મનો મારો ચલાવી આગને કાબૂમાં લીધી હતી. આ બનાવમાં કોઇ જાનહાનિ થઇ નહોતી, પરંતુ, લોકોમાં ગભરાટ ફેલાઇ ગયો હતો. આર્થિક ફાયદા માટે લોકો પોતાના બિલ્ડિંગના ટાવર ઉપર મોબાઈલ કંપનીઓના ટાવર લગાવે છે, પરંતુ, આ ટાવરો લોકો માટે જોખમરૂપ પુરવાર થતા હોય છે.

