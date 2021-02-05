તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઇતર પ્રવૃતિઓ:5 હજાર શિક્ષકે સ્કૂલમાં જઇ ઇતર પ્રવૃતિઓ કરી, કોરોના કેસ ઘટતાં 100% શિક્ષકોને હાજર રખાશે, વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આવતાં પહેલાં શિક્ષકોની હાજરી

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

કોરોનાના કેસોમાં ઘટાડો નોંધાવાના પગલે હવે શાળાઓમાં 100 ટકા શિક્ષકોને હાજર રાખવાનો નિર્દેશ શિક્ષણ વિભાગ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. અત્યાર સુધી શાળાઓમાં 50% શિક્ષકો રોટેશન પ્રમાણે હાજર રહેતા હતા. મંગળવારથી 100 ટકા હાજરીનો અમલ શરૂ કરાયો છે.જેમાં શિક્ષકોએ ભણાવવા સિવાયની ઇતર પ્રવૃતિ કરી હતી.

કોરોનાને પગલે માર્ચથી ઓનલાઇન માધ્યમથી જ શાળાઓમાં શિક્ષણ અપાય છે. જાન્યુઆરીમાં કોરોના કેસોની સંખ્યામાં ઘટાડો નોંધાતાં સરકાર દ્વારા ધોરણ 10 અને 12ના વર્ગો, જ્યારે ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં ધોરણ 9 અને 11ના ક્લાસ શરૂ કરાયા છે. શાળાઓમાં ઓનલાઇન શિક્ષણના પગલે શિક્ષકોને 50% રોટેશન પદ્ધતિથી બોલાવવામાં આવતા હતા. જોકે હવે કોરોનાના કેસોમાં ઘટાડો નોંધાવાના પગલે તમામ શિક્ષકોને શાળામાં હાજર રહેવા હુકમ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત શાળાઓનો સમય અત્યાર સુધી સવારનો રાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો,

પરંતુ હવેથી શાળાઓ પૂર્ણ સમય માટે ચાલુ રાખવા પણ જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે. ધોરણ 1 થી 8ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે હજુ પણ ઓનલાઇન માધ્યમથી શિક્ષણ આપવાનું ચાલી રહ્યું છે. જોકે આગામી સમયમાં સરકાર દ્વારા તમામ માધ્યમના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને બોલાવવામાં આવે તેવી શક્યતાને પગલે સૌપ્રથમ શિક્ષકોને પૂર્ણ રૂપે હાજર કરાયા છે. પ્રાથમિક શાળાના શિક્ષકો તથા મુખ્ય શિક્ષકોએ શાળામાં હાજર રહીને સ્કૂલનું એક્રેડિટેશન, શિક્ષણનું મૂલ્યાંકન, એકમ કસોટીની ચકાસણી, ડેટા એન્ટ્રી જેવી શિક્ષણલક્ષી કામગીરી કરવાની રહેશે.

