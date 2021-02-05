તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઓનલાઇન છેતરપિંડી:દિલ્હીના 4 શખ્સોએ વેબસાઇટ બનાવી વડોદરાના 198 લોકો સાથે 6 લાખની છેતરપિંડી કરી, સાયબર સેલે મહિલા સહિત 4ની ધરપકડ કરી

વડોદરા38 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસ્વીર
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસ્વીર
  • સોશિયલ સાઇટ્સ મારફત લોકો સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરતા હતા

ગુજરાતમાં સાયબર ક્રાઇમના ગુનાઓ દિવસેને દિવસે વધતા જાય છે, ત્યારે ફરી વડોદરામાં સાઇબર ક્રાઇમની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ છે. આ ફરિયાદને આધારે પોલીસ તપાસમાં સામે આવ્યું હતું કે દિલ્હીની એક ઠગ ટોળકી મોબાઇલ સ્ટોર ડોટ કોમ નામની વેબસાઈટ દ્વારા ઠગાઈ કરે છે, જે સસ્તામાં મોબાઇલ ફોનની ઓનલાઈન ઓફર મુકી અનેક લોકો પાસે રૂપિયા ખંખેરી લીધા હોવાના કિસ્સા બનતાં વડોદરા પોલીસના સાયબર સેલે તપાસ આરંભી હતી. આ ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલા કંપનીના બે ડાયરેકટર, એક પ્રોપરાઇટર અને એક મહિલા આરોપીની પોલીસ ધરપકડથી બચવા અદાલતમાં રજૂ કરેલી આગોતરા જામીન અરજી અદાલતે નામંજૂર કરવાનો હુકમ કર્યો છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આ કંપનીએ 198 લોકો સાથે ઠગાઇ કરી છે.

NRI મુકેશભાઇ પટેલની ફરિયાદને આધારે સમગ્ર કૌભાંડ બાહર આવ્યું
આ બનાવની જાણ નિઝામપુરા વિસ્તારમાં નિલકમલ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા NRI મુકેશભાઇ પટેલે ફરિયાદને આધારે થઇ હતી તેમણે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે, ગત તા.26મી મેના રોજ ફેસબુક પર જાહેરાત જોઇ હતી. જે ઓપન કરતાં તેમાં મોબાઇલ સ્ટોર.કોમ નામની સાઇટ ખૂલી હતી. આ સાઇટમાં એક મોબાઇલની ઓફર મૂકી હતી. જેમાં રૂ.7 હજારનો મોબાઇલ રૂ.2999માં ખરીદવા જણાવાયું હતું. આ મોબાઇલ તેમને ગિફ્ટમાં આપવો હોવાથી ઓનલાઇન ખરીદ્યો હતો. જેના રૂપિયા તા.1 જૂને ન્યૂ દિલ્હીના મોરીગેટ ખાતે રહેતા દિવ્યાંશુ મનોજભાઇ જૈનના એકાઉન્ટમાં ટ્રાન્સફર થયા હતા. ત્યારબાદ મોબાઇલ ફોન મળ્યો નહીં. ​​​​​​મોબાઇલ ફોન ન મળતા ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી તો તેનું કેન્દ્રબિંદુ દિલ્હી શહેરમાં મળ્યું ​​​​​​​
મુકેશભાઈએ કેશ ઓનલાઇન ટ્રાન્સફર કર્યા બાદ પણ મોબાઈલ ન મળતા તેમણે આ કંપની વિરુદ્ધ FIR દાખલ કરાવી અને તપાસ કરતાં વડોદરા શહેર અને આસપાસના જિલ્લાઓમાંથી આવી રીતે 198 લોકો સાથે ઠગાઇ કરવામાં આવી હોવાની અને તેમની પાસે અંદાજે રૃા.6 લાખ પડાવી લેવાયા હોવાની વિગતો જાણવા મળી હતી. સાયબર સેલે આ ફરિયાદના આધારે દિલ્હીના રહેવાસી એસ. જે. ટ્રેક્ટર સ્પેર્સ એન્ડ લુબ્સ કંપનીના પ્રોપરાઇટર દિવ્યાંશુ મનોજ જૈન તેમજ તેના સાગરીતો બ્રાન્ડ કેપ્ટન એડવર્ટાઈઝિંગ પ્રાઇવેટ લિમિટેડના ડાયરેક્ટરો અંકિત વિજયભાઇ જૈન, સ્વાતિ મિત્તલ જૈન , અમિત જૈન સામે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ આરંભી હતી.

