તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Vadodara
  • 32 Days Later Today More Than 50 Cases Were Reported, 52 More Positive, 242 Deaths With One More Patient Death, Bringing The Total Number Of Cases To 25083.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના વડોદરા LIVE:32 દિવસ બાદ આજે 50થી વધુ કેસ નોંધાયા, વધુ 52 પોઝિટિવ, વધુ એક દર્દીના મોત સાથે મૃત્યુઆંક 242, કેસનો કુલ આંક 25083 થયો

વડોદરા30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • વડોદરામાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં લેવાયેલા 2391 સેમ્પલ પૈકી 52 પોઝિટિવ અને 2339 નેગેટિવ આવ્યા

વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાએ જાહેર કરેલા આંકડાઓ પ્રમાણે, વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના આજે વધુ 52 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે આમ 32 દિવસ બાદ આજે 50થી વધુ પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે અને કેસનો કુલ આંક 25,083 ઉપર પહોંચી ગયો છે અને આજે વધુ એક મૃત્યુ સાથે મૃત્યુઆંક 242 થયો છે. વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં આજે વધુ 50 દર્દીને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 24,262 લોકો કોરોનાને માત આપી ચૂક્યા છે. વડોદરામાં હાલ 579 એક્ટિવ કેસ પૈકી 83 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન ઉપર અને 39 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે અને 457 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

વડોદરા રૂરલમાં સૌથી વધુ 7694 કેસ
વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાના 25,083 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જે પૈકી પૂર્વ ઝોનમાં 3723, પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં 4139, ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં 4913, દક્ષિણ ઝોનમાં 4578, વડોદરા ગ્રામ્યમાં 7694 અને 36 કેસ બહારના શહેર અને રાજ્યોના નધાયા છે.

આ વિસ્તારમાં કોરોનાના નવા કેસો નોંધાયા
શહેરઃ સુદામાપુરી, પાણીગેટ, અકોટા, તાંદલજા, જેતલપુર, માંજલપુર, યમુનામીલ, દંતેશ્વર, છાણી, એકતાનગર
ગ્રામ્યઃ સાવલી, પોર, પાદરા, શિનોર, સેગવા, જરોદ

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવતી ફ્લાઇટમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે મચાવ્યું તોફાન; બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાયું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો