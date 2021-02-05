તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માતોની વણઝાર:વડોદરા પાસે છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 3 અકસ્માત, લગ્ન પ્રસંગ પતાવીને પરિવાર સાથે ઘરે જતી મહિલા સહિત 3 લોકોના મોત, 2 ઇજાગ્રસ્ત

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીરઃ લગ્ન પ્રસંગ પતાવી પરત ફરતા પરિવારની કારને વડોદરા પાસે આજવા રોડ પર અકસ્માત નડ્યો હતો - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીરઃ લગ્ન પ્રસંગ પતાવી પરત ફરતા પરિવારની કારને વડોદરા પાસે આજવા રોડ પર અકસ્માત નડ્યો હતો
  • લગ્ન પ્રસંગ પતાવી પરત ફરતા પરિવારની કારને આજવા રોડ પર અકસ્માત નડતા એક મહિલાનું મોત
  • નેશનલ હાઇવે નં-48 ઉપર રસ્તો ઓળંગતા યુવકનું ટ્રકની અડફેટે મોત
  • દિકરાને ફર્નિચરના ઓજારો આપવા જતા પિતાનું દુમાડ ચોકડી ખાતે બસની અડફેટે મોત

છેલ્લા 24 કલાક દરમિયાન વડોદરા શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં અકસ્માતની 3 ઘટનાઓ બની હતી. જેમાં 3 લોરોના મોત નીપજ્યા હતા, જ્યારે બે લોકોને ઇજા પહોંચતા તેમને સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ બનાવો સંદર્ભે પોલીસે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

આજવા રોડ પર અકસ્માતમાં મહિલાનું મોત
વડોદરા શહેરના સયાજીપુરા ગામમાં રહેતા અબ્દુલ સત્તાર સલાટ 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ મિત્રની ઇકો કાર લઇ પરિવાર સાથે રાજસ્થાન લગ્નમાં ગયા હતા 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ તેઓ પરત આવી રહ્યા હતા, તે દરમિયાન વડોદરા નજીક આજવા રોડ પર આવેલા રવાલ ગામની સીમમાં સામેથી આવતા ટ્રેક્ટર સાથે અકસ્માત થયો હતો. આ અકસ્માતમાં કારચાલકની બહેન રીઝવાના, બનેવી સબ્બીર અલી સલાટ અને દીકરા અલમસ સલાટને ઈજાઓ પહોંચતા તેઓને તાત્કાલીક સારવાર અર્થે નજીકની હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયા હતા, જ્યાં 35 વર્ષીય રીઝવાના બહેનનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. અકસ્માત બાદ ટ્રેક્ટર ચાલક ટ્રોલી સાથે નાસી છૂટ્યો હતો.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીરઃ નેશનલ હાઇવે નં-48 ઉપર રસ્તો ઓળંગતા યુવકનું ટ્રકની અડફેટે મોત થયું હતું
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીરઃ નેશનલ હાઇવે નં-48 ઉપર રસ્તો ઓળંગતા યુવકનું ટ્રકની અડફેટે મોત થયું હતું

હાઇવે પર રસ્તો ઓળંગતા યુવકનું ટ્રકની અડફેટે મોત
બીજા બનાવમાં મૂળ મધ્યપ્રદેશના રહેવાસી અને સિકયુરિટી ગાર્ડની નોકરી કરતા 38 વર્ષીય વેદપ્રકાશ ચતુર્વેદી તેમના મિત્ર અજીતસિંગ રાજપૂત સાથે પોર ખાતે રહેતા સંબંધી અનિલસિંગ રાજપૂતના ઘરે આવ્યા હતા. દરમિયાન 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ત્રણેય વ્યક્તિ પોરથી વાપી નોકરી જવા માટે નીકળ્યા હતા અને વડોદરાથી સુરત જતા નેશનલ હાઇવે નં-48 ઉપર બસની રાહ જોઇને ઊભા હતા દરમિયાન તેઓ રસ્તો ક્રોસ કરી રહ્યા હતા, તે સમયે અજાણ્યા ટ્રક ચાલકે 38 વર્ષીય વૈદ પ્રકાશ ચતુર્વેદીને અડફેટે લીધા હતા અને અકસ્માત કરીને ટ્રકચાલક નાસી છૂટ્યો હતો. ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાયેલા વૈદપ્રકાશને સારવાર અર્થે નજીકની હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડ્યા બાદ વધુ સારવાર અર્થે સયાજી હોસ્પિટલ રિફર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જ્યાં તેમનું ટૂંકી સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીરઃ દિકરાને ફર્નિચરના ઓજારો આપવા જતા પિતાનું દુમાડ ચોકડી ખાતે બસની અડફેટે મોત થયું હતું
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીરઃ દિકરાને ફર્નિચરના ઓજારો આપવા જતા પિતાનું દુમાડ ચોકડી ખાતે બસની અડફેટે મોત થયું હતું

દુમાડ ચોકડી ખાતે બસની અડફેટે આધેડનું મોત
જ્યારે અન્ય એક બનાવમાં મૂળ રાજસ્થાનના રહેવાસી અને હાલ વડોદરા શહેરના સમા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા 54 વર્ષીય ગોવર્ધનભાઈ યાદવ ફર્નિચર વ્યવસાય સાથે સંકળાયેલા હતા. તેઓ પોતાના દિકરાને ફર્નિચરના ઓજારો આપવા માટે પોતાનું બાઇક લઇને નીકળ્યા હતા, તે સમયે દુમાડ ચોકડી ખાતે મીની બસે બાઈકચાલક ગોરધનભાઇને અડફેટે લીધા હતા. અકસ્માતમાં તેમના માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઈજાઓ પહોંચતા સ્થળ પર જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું અકસ્માત કરનાર બસ ચાલક એજાજ શેખ(રહે, કર્ણાટક)ને પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો અને વધુ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો