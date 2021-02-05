તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ટુરિઝમને વેગ:‘રાઈડ ટુ રણ 2021’ અભિયાન હેઠળ 18 રાઇડર્સ વડોદરા આવ્યા

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
એમપી અને મહારાષ્ટ્રના રાઇડર્સ 9 ફેબ્રઆરીએ વડોદરા પહોચ્યા હતા. - Divya Bhaskar
એમપી અને મહારાષ્ટ્રના રાઇડર્સ 9 ફેબ્રઆરીએ વડોદરા પહોચ્યા હતા.
  • AIACAનો ટુરિઝમને વેગ આપવાનો પ્રયાસ

ગુજરાત ટુરિઝમને નેશલન અને ઇન્ટરનેશનલ લેવલ પર વેગ આપવા માટે ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા ઓટોમોટિવ ક્લબ ઓફ એડમિન્સ (AIACA) દ્વારા ગુજરાત ટુરીઝમના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે ‘રાઈડ ટુ રણ 2021’ અભિયાન શરૂ કરાયો છે. જે અંતર્ગત 9 થી 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન ગુજરાત, મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને મધ્યપ્રદેશના 18 અનુભવી રાઈડર્સનું વડોદરમાં આગમન થયુ હતું.

હવે તેઓ સોશિયલ મિડિયા ઇન્ફ્લુએન્ઝર રાઈડમાં જોડાઇ કચ્છના મહેમાન બનશે. આ રાઈડર્સ અને યુટ્યુબર્સ 9 તારીખે વડોદરા આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા. AIACAના ફાઉન્ડર સ્તવન માસ્ટરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારી સાથે ભારતના 1 લાખથી વધુ લોકો જોડાયેલા છે. અમે છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષથી રોડ સેફટી અને ટુરિઝમને પ્રમોટ કરીએ. વડોદરાથી કચ્છ 500 કિમી છે અને તે અંતર અમે 10 કલાકમાં કાપીશું. 10 તારીખે સવારના 6 વાગે અમે રાઈડની શરૂઆત કરીશું. આ રાઈડમાં મહારાષ્ટ્રના 15, મધ્યપ્રદેશના 1 અને ગુજરાતના 4 રાઈડરો જોડાશે. કચ્છ પહોંચીને દરેક રાઈડર પોતાના વિ બ્લોગ માટે વીડિયો બનાવી અપલોડ કરશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો