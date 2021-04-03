તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:છોટાઉદેપુર-ધાર માટે 100 કરોડ, વડોદરા રેલવેને 4 પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે રૂ.169 કરોડ મંજૂર

વડોદરા30 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • વડોદરા રેલવેના જૂના કામો આગળ ધપાવવાના જ પૈસા મળ્યા

કેન્દ્રીય નાણા મંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણ દ્વારા બજેટમાં રેલવે બજેટ અંગે એક લાખ દસ હજાર કરોડની ફાળવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી જે રકમમાંથી વડોદરા રેલવે ડિવિઝન ને રૂપિયા 169 કરોડ ફાળવવામાં આવ્યા છે. વડોદરા રેલવે ડિવિઝનના જુના કામો આગળ ધપાવવા માટે ના જ પૈસા મળ્યા છે. પરંતુ કોઈ નવું કામ સમાવવામાં આવ્યું નથી. રેલ્વે સૂત્રો દ્વારા જણાવ્યા મુજબ, પ્રતાપ નગર થી સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી માટે ડબલ લાઈન માટે મંજૂરી મળી છે

પરંતુ આ વખતે બજેટમાંથી અંગે કોઇ નાણાં ફાળવવામાં આવ્યા નથી. સૌથી મહત્ત્વની છોટાઉદેપુર ધાર પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે 100 કરોડ રૂપિયા ફાળવવામાં આવ્યા છે. સાંસદના ડ્રીમ પ્રોજેક્ટ પ્રતાપ નગર રેલવે સ્ટેશનને સેટેલાઈટ સ્ટેશન બનાવવા માટે પણ કોઈ રકમ ફાળવવામાં આવી નથી. આ સાથે રૂપિયા 43 કરોડ વેસ્ટન રેલ્વે ને મુંબઈ વડોદરા થઈ આગળ દિલ્હી તરફ ની લાઇન માટે સેફટી સિસ્ટમ માટે આપવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ધાર પ્રોજેક્ટમાં 60 કિલો મીટર જમીન સંપાદન બાકી
છોટાઉદેપુર ધાર રેલવે પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે વડોદરા રેલવે ડિવિઝન દ્વારા અલીરાજપુરથી આગળ ખંડાલા સુધી કમિશનર ઓફ રેલવે દ્વારા મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી છે. ત્યાંથી આગળ જોબટ સુધી કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે. રેલવે વિભાગ મુજબ મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં ફોરેસ્ટ વિભાગની અંદાજે 60 કિલોમીટરની જમીનસંપાદન પ્રક્રિયા હજુ પણ બાકી છે. જેથી પ્રોજેક્ટ પૂરો થવામાં હજુ સમય લાગશે.

કયા પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે કેટલી રકમ અપાઈ
છોટાઉદેપુર ધાર પ્રોજેક્ટ: રૂ.100 કરોડ
મિયાગામ કરજણ ડભોઈ ગેજ કન્વર્ઝન: રૂ.15 કરોડ
આણંદ ગોધરા ડબલ લાઈન: રૂ.50 કરોડ
વડોદરા યાર્ડ સેગ્રીગેશન: રૂ.4 કરોડ

