કોરોના અપડેટ:કરજણમાં 10 દિવસથી કોરોનાના કેસમાં ઘટાડો, છેલ્લા ત્રણ દિવસમાં કોઇ કેસ નહીં

કરજણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અત્યાર સુધીમા 951 લોકોને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી

કરજણ નગર અને તાલુકામાં કોરોનાના પોઝિટિવ કેસોમાં નોંધપાત્ર ઘટાડો થવા પામ્યો છે. 10 દિવસથી કોરોનાના રોજના એક, બે કેસ જ નોંધાતા હતા.તો છેલ્લા ત્રણ દિવસથી તો કરજણ નગર અને તાલુકામાં એકપણ કેસ કોરોના પોઝિટિવનો નહીં નોંધાતાં આરોગ્ય તંત્રને હાશકારો થયો છે. જ્યારે અત્યાર સુધીમા 951 લોકોને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે.

જેમાં કરજણ નગર અને તાલુકાના આરોગ્ય કર્મીઓ, ખાનગી ડોક્ટરો, પોલીસ, જીઆરડી, હોમગાર્ડઝના જવાનો અને કરજણ તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરી, મામલતદાર કચેરી, પ્રાંત કચેરીના કર્મચારીઓને કોરોના વેક્સિન મૂકવામાં આવેલ છે. હાલમા ધો.9થી 12ની શાળાઓ પણ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે ત્યારે કરજણ નગર-તાલુકામાં 3 દિવસથી કોરોના પોઝિટિવનો નીલ રીપોર્ટ આવતાં જનતા અને આરોગ્ય તંત્રને હાશકારો થવા પામ્યો છે.

