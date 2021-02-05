તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હોમગાર્ડનું મોત:અજાણ્યા ડમ્પરે બાઈકને ટક્કર મારતાં વેજપુરના હોમગાર્ડનું મોત

  • ડેસર મહાદેવ ચોકડી પાસે સમી સાંજે ઘટના સર્જાઈ
  • પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી અજાણ્યા ડમ્પરની શોધખોળ આરંભી

ડેસર તાલુકાના વેજપુર પશુ દવાખાના પાસે રહેતા ઇશ્વરભાઇ કાભઇભાઈ પરમાર ઉં 35 વર્ષ અને તાલુકાના દાજીપુરા ખાતે રહેતા મિત્ર બળવંતભાઈ રાઠોડ બંને કામ અર્થે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી બપોરે સાવલી ગયા હતા. સાંજે 7 વાગ્યે પરત ફરતી વેળાએ ડેસરની મહાદેવ ચોકડી પાસે તેઓને અકસ્માત નડ્યો હતો. એક અજાણ્યા ડમ્પરે તેઓની બાઈકને પાછળથી અડફેટે લેતા ઇશ્વરભાઇના બંને પગની સાથળ ઉપર ડમ્પરના તોતિંગ વ્હીલ ફરી વળતા ઘટનાસ્થળે તેઓનું મોત નિપજ્યું હતું.

જ્યારે સાથે આવેલા મિત્ર બળવંતભાઈને નજીવી ઇજાઓ પહોંચી હતી. સમી સાંજે ડેસર મહાદેવ ચોકડી ઉપર અકસ્માત સર્જાતાં મહાદેવ ફળિયાના ગ્રામજનો બચાવ કામગીરીમાં જોતરાયા હતા અને તેઓના ઘરે રાજુભાઈ પરમારે જાણ કરતાં તેમના ભાઈ અને વેજપુરના ગ્રામજનો દોડી આવ્યા હતા. તેમના નાના ભાઈએ ડેસર પોલીસ મથકે જાણ કરતા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી અજાણ્યા ડમ્પરની શોધખોળ આરંભી હતી.

