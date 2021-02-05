તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણીની ગતિવિઘિ તેજ:ડેસરની જિ.પંચા.ની 2 બેઠકો માટે 16, તાલુકા પંચા.ની 16 બેઠકો માટે 83 ઉમેદવારી નોંધાઈ

ડેસરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સારી છબી ધરાવનારા કાર્યકરોની સતત અવગણના કરાઇ રહી છે

છેલ્લા 15 દિવસ ઉપરાંતથી કોંગ્રેસ ભાજપા પક્ષમાં ટિકિટો મેળવવા માટે ચૂંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છતા ઉમેદવારોનો રાફડો ફાટયો હતો. ઉમેદવારી ભરવાની તારીખ પણ આવી ગઇ હોવા છતાં હજુ સુધી બંને પક્ષોના મોવડી મંડળ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારો જાહેર નહીં કરાતા ઠેર-ઠેર પાણીની જેમ ઉમેદવારો સહિત ટેકેદારો રાહ જોઈને બેઠા છે.

ડેસર તાલુકાની જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 2 બેઠકો સિહોરા અને ડેસર માટે બંને પક્ષોમાં 16 ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાના પરિચય પત્ર ભર્યા હતા. જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 બેઠકો માટે 83 ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાની દાવેદારી નોંધાવી હતી. ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના મોવડી મંડળ દ્વારા કોને ટિકિટ આપવી તે નક્કી કરાયું છે. પરંતુ જ્યાં સુધી જાહેરાત ન થાય ત્યાં સુધી પોતાના વિસ્તારમાં ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર કેવી રીતે કરવો તેની વેદના ઉમેદવારોને સતાવી રહી છે.

સિહોરા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક ભાજપ માટે માથાનો દુ:ખાવો સાબિત થઇ રહી છે. તેમાં રોજ નવા નવા સમીકરણો બદલાઇ રહ્યા છે અને નવા નવા ચહેરાઓના નામો સામે આવતા હોવાથી પક્ષમાં વર્ષોથી મહેનત કરતા કાર્યકરોમાં મોવડી મંડળ પ્રત્યે રોષની લાગણી જન્મી છે. જ્યારે સિહોરા બેઠક ઉપર કોંગ્રેસમાં માત્ર બે જ નામો હાલ ચાલી રહ્યા છે. હવે માત્ર રાહ જોવાઇ રહી છે કે પક્ષ કોને પસંદગીનો તાજ પહેરાવે છે. જ્યારે ડેસર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક ઉપર ડેસરના સરપંચ દલપતસિંહ પરમારના ધર્મપત્નીની પસંદગી ભાજપે કરી હોવાનું લોકમુખે ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે.

જ્યારે સામે કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાંથી .ડેસર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ ગંભીરસિંહ પરમારના પુત્રવધૂ ઉપર પસંદગી ઉતારી હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. કેટલાક ટિકિટ મેળવવા ઇચ્છુકો મન બનાવીને બેઠા છે કે જો તેઓની પસંદગી પક્ષમાં નહીં કરાય તો પક્ષ વિરોધી કામગીરીમાં તેઓ જોતરાશે. એવું લોક મૂખે રોજબરોજ સાંભળવા મળી રહ્યું છે. જ્યારે કેટલાક અગ્રણી કાર્યકરો જણાવે છે કે ડેસર તાલુકા ઉપર મોવડીમંડળ ઓરમાયુ વર્તન રાખી નિર્ણય લેવાઈ રહ્યા છે.

તાલુકામા સારી છબી ધરાવતા અગ્રણી કાર્યકરોની સતત અવગણના કરાઇ રહી છે અને તે કાર્યકરો આગળ ન વધી જાય તેવી તકેદારી પક્ષમાં વધુ રખાઈ રહી હોવાનું ચોરેને ચૌટે ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે. તા 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન ફોર્મ ભરવાની તારીખ હોવા છતાં હજુ પક્ષના મેન્ડેટ નહીં મળતાં કાર્યકરોમાં ઉકળતો ચરૂ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો