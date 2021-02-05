તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:ડભોઇ નગર-તાલુકામાં ઉમેરાયેલા નવા મતદારોમાં પુરુષ કરતાં મહિલા મતદારોમાં વધારો જોવા મળ્યો

ડભોઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નગરમાં 1166 મતો વધ્યા, જ્યારે તાલુકામાં 2285 મતોનો વધારો થયો
  • તાલુકામાં આ વર્ષે મહિલા મતદારો 1293 તેની સામે પુરુષ મતનો માત્ર 992 મતનો વધારો જોવા મળે છે

ડભોઈ તાલુકામાં 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ યોજાનાર સ્વાયત્ત સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીઓને લઇ મતદાર યાદીઓ નગર તેમજ તાલુકાના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારની પ્રસિદ્ધ થઈ ચૂકી છે. જેમાં નગરમાં 1166 મતનો વધારો થયો છે જ્યારે તાલુકામાં 2285 મતનો વધારો થયેલ છે.હાલ સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં સ્વાયત્ત સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીઓ નો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થઈ ચૂક્યો છે. તેને લઈ એક તરફ ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ તો નગર અને તાલુકા માટે શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે ત્યાં નવી મતદાર યાદીઓ પણ પ્રસિદ્ધ થઈ ચૂકી છે. જેમાં ડભોઇ નગરની વાત કરવા જઈએ તો 2015માં નગરપાલિકા વિસ્તારમાં 43451 મતદારો હતા.

જ્યારે 2021મી પ્રસિદ્ધ થયેલી યાદીમાં આ મતદારોની સંખ્યા વધીને 44617 સુધી પહોંચી ગઈ છે. જે જોતા ડભોઇ નગરમાં 1166 મતદારો નવા ઉમેરાયા છે. વિગતવાર જોવા જઈએ તો આ વધારામાં સ્ત્રી મતદારો 639 વધ્યા છે. તેની સામે પુરુષોના મતો 527 જેટલા વધ્યા છે. બીજી બાજુ તાલુકામાં તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાનાર છે ત્યારે તેની પણ મતદાર યાદીઓ પ્રસિદ્ધ થઈ ચૂકી છે.

જેમાં 2015માં 102517 મતદારો હતા જે વધીને 2021માં 104802 મતદારો થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. જે જોતા તાલુકામાં આશરે 2285 મતોનો સીધો વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. આ વધેલા મતોમાં તાલુકામાં આ વર્ષે મહિલા મતદારો 1293 તેની સામે પુરુષ મતનો માત્ર 992 મતનો વધારો જોવા મળે છે. આમ નગર અને તાલુકાની વાત કરવા જોઈએ તો બંને જગ્યાએ મહિલા મતદારોની સંખ્યા પુરુષ મતદારો કરતાં વધુ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

